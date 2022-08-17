Ridley Scott has been making feature films for close to half a century at this point. Even into his 80s, he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, as shown by a particularly busy 2021, which saw two of his films released just months apart. He's tackled projects of all genres and has made some undeniable classics (like Blade Runner, the first Alien, Gladiator, and Thelma & Louise, to name a few).

But with such a wide variety of films, it's understandable that not all of Scott's films have been winners. And even those that were somewhat successful or critically well-liked have flown under the radar, becoming cult films years after their initial release, if they're lucky. They deserve their time in the son too.

'The Last Duel' (2021)

The Last Duel is a historical epic that was one of the most unfairly overlooked films of 2021, so it naturally has to be included amongst Ridley Scott's most underrated films. It tells an important, brutal, and hard-to-watch story about revenge and the mistreatment of women in medieval France, which still rings true—in many ways—in today's times.

The way The Last Duel travels back in time—loosely basing itself on true events—to comment on the present is one thing that makes it so interesting. The structure helps, too, playing a series of events three times, each from a very different perspective, before the truth is revealed in the last of those perspectives, right as the film builds to a harrowing and remarkably intense climax. There's also fantastic attention to detail and perfect performances from the whole cast; how the film couldn't even score a single Oscar nomination remains one of 2021's biggest mysteries.

'Matchstick Men' (2003)

Released in 2003, Matchstick Men is in that awkward no man's land regarding a film's age. It's not nearly recent enough to be considered a "new" film by any stretch of the imagination, but given it's still under 20 years old, it doesn't feel like it's been around long enough to be a classic.

All that aside, even if it were a little older, it may not quite be a "classic," but it is a pretty good film, and feels unique within Ridley Scott's filmography. It's a mostly comedic crime movie about two con men and the complications that arise when one of them is suddenly reunited with his teenage daughter. With stars Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell at their best—and perfectly in their element—you know you're in for a good watch.

'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Presenting the Crusades on a scale that hasn't been seen before or since, Kingdom of Heaven is one of the largest scale epics in recent memory, rivaling the genre in its heyday in the 1950s and 1960s. The plot is complex, there are numerous characters, and the battle scenes are truly spectacular, making for an enthralling movie.

The main reason it's a lesser-known Ridley Scott film not always mentioned among his greatest works is that its theatrical release hurt it. When first released as a theatrical cut, it ran 144 minutes, offering spectacle but ruining the flow of the story and leaving too many things unexplained. A later director's cut dramatically changed how people viewed the film, adding about 45 minutes to the runtime and making the story far more coherent and satisfying. Having to seek out a far superior version of the film hurts its accessibility and has likely led to Kingdom of Heaven remaining underrated, despite its relatively recent release and the praise from those who've seen the director's cut.

'Prometheus' (2012) & 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Maybe it's incorrect to call Prometheus and its sequel, Alien: Covenant, underrated in the traditional sense. Each got decent reviews from critics, and the former was a modest hit and created quite a buzz at the time of its release, thanks to it representing Ridley Scott's return to the Alien franchise, which he was instrumental in kicking off way back in 1979.

But perhaps Prometheus was scrutinized too carefully as an Alien prequel when that wasn't its principal concern; more with being another story told within the world of Alien. And then, when Alien: Covenant went more directly back to the series' roots, fans seemed to reject it for being an imitation of what they'd seen before. For Prometheus taking a unique approach to science-fiction, and Alien: Covenant updating the classic Alien formula, each deserves a little more love...or at least a little less hate than they've got in the years since they were each released.

'American Gangster' (2007)

True-crime stories certainly haven't dwindled in popularity in recent years, and neither have biographical films about real-life figures. And Denzel Washington is still as popular an actor as he was in 2007.

So a little it's strange that a crime film based on a true story with a powerhouse central performance by Denzel Washington has been mostly forgotten about, despite good reviews from the time of its release, but that's the situation American Gangster finds itself in. Hopefully, it won't disappear entirely because it holds up well and earns its lengthy runtime with an ambitious and engaging story. But for now, it's yet another film that's disappeared in the crowd that is Ridley Scott's filmography, simply because there's already so much good stuff in there.

'The Duellists' (1977)

The Duellists was Ridley Scott's debut feature film, and while it might be far from his best, it's still a striking first film. It centers on a rivalry between two French lieutenants who have a series of duels over several years, with neither ever besting the other, and the result is that all their disputes continue to persevere and escalate.

It features two strong leading performances from Harvey Keitel and Keith Carradine, showing how Ridley Scott was always great at getting good performances from his cast, even from the start. It also has some very pleasing visuals, strong attention to detail, and solid action, which are continually present in many of Scott's films he made post-The Duellists.

'1492: Conquest of Paradise' (1992)

1492: Conquest of Paradise was made to coincide with the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' discovery of America, and that's exactly what the film's about. It takes a romanticized, almost mythical approach to history, painting Columbus in a heroic light and shying away from his darker aspects, making 1492: Conquest of Paradise a problematic film to stomach.

When viewed as a specific depiction of the story not so concerned with historical accuracy, it largely works, as it's visually gorgeous, brilliantly scored, filled with exciting, memorable scenes, and feels suitably mythological. But it's perhaps risky—irresponsible even—to suppress the truth when it comes to a historical figure like Columbus. Therefore, it is wholly understandable why 1492: Conquest of Paradise is not liked by all. The filmmaking and technical qualities as a whole are remarkable, though. If they'd been paired with a story that was willing to be wholly honest about history, 1492: Conquest of Paradise could well be considered one of Ridley Scott's best. As it stands, though, it's admittedly an intoxicating visual and aural experience with a story that's not going to please (and indeed hasn't pleased) everyone.

