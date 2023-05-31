Many well-known faces have made a name in the film industry thanks to their memorable roles in which they were able to showcase their talents. What often goes unnoticed, though, is the effort they put into previous roles that pushed them further, providing them with exciting opportunities that have led them to this very moment.

On Reddit, users share their favorite — and underrated — performances from now well-known stars before they gained massive popularity, from Chris Pine in the 2006 action film Smokin' Aces to Justin Long in the sci-fi comedy classic Galaxy Quest.

10 Chris Pine in 'Smokin' Aces' (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

In this Joe Carnahan action comedy, which centers on a performer-turned-snitch, Buddy Israel (Jeremy Piven), as he is pursued when he decides to testify against the mob, Chris Pine makes one of his earliest appearances as character Darwin Tremor, a neo-Nazi redneck.

Although the actor has been in many well-known projects by now — including the Wonder Woman movies, Star Trek, and Dungeons & Dragons — thissonofbeech believes that his performance in Smokin' Aces is among the best. "Chris Pine as a neo-Nazi killer in Smoking Aces, didn't even recognize him at first," they noted.

9 Joaquin Phoenix in 'Parenthood' (1989)

Image via Universal Pictures

In Parenthood, viewers are introduced to three Buckman siblings as they attempt to raise their children in very characteristic and distinctive ways. A very young Joaquin Phoenix brings Garry, one of the children featured, to life. The movie also stars Keanu Reeves.

"Joaquin Phoenix in Parenthood. I think he’s 13 in it but he’s so so good," No_Banana7768 wrote, with many users agreeing with their comment. Credited as "Leaf Phoenix" in the movie — a wholesome stage name the actor adopted for a short time after deciding he wanted a more "earthy" name like his siblings River and Rain Phoenix — the Joker actor showcased his acting skills from a very young age.

8 Amy Adams in 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Image via New Line Cinema

This entertaining comedy, directed by Michael Patrick Jann, features many well-known faces, including Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, and Allison Janney. The movie focuses on an annual beauty pageant that turned too competitive and ultimately chaotic.

"Amy Adams in [Drop Dead Gorgeous]," M808VMainBattleTank mentioned the actress's early small role. The 1999 mockumentary was the first project Adams was ever credited for on IMDb; a few years later, she earned her first big role in a movie by starring in Catch Me If You Can, though her breakout was in 2005's Junebug, for which she earned her first Academy Award nomination.

7 Samuel L. Jackson in 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

Starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, this iconic Scorsese film from 1990 stars many iconic faces that have been around for a long time. This biopic depicts the New York City crime scene, focusing on the life of small-time mafia gangster Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta.

As it turns out, Samuel L. Jackson's small role in Goodfellas still surprises some viewers today. "I had seen Goodfellas soooo many times before even realizing it was Samuel Jackson! Poor Stacks - he just needed to dispose the vehicle! You better make that coffee to go," ZebraBorgata commented. Needless to say, Jackson is easily one of the most popular faces in the film industry today, having taken part in massive successes including, of course, Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.

6 Henry Cavill in 'The Count of Monte Cristo' (2002)

Image via The Count of Monte Cristo'

The Count of Monte Cristo tells the story of a young man (Jim Caviezel) who is wrongly imprisoned by his jealous friend (Guy Pearce). However, when he manages to escape, he quickly plots his revenge. A young Henry Cavill also takes part in the film.

Although Cavill's role in the film is a fan favorite (Friendofthegarden even admitted that they remember thinking, "this kid is going places. Up up and away!"), his performance in Stardust is also a beloved one on the platform. "I CAN NOT believe he played Humphrey. You've completely blown my mind," CaptainDNA wrote.

5 Tom Hardy in 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Ridley Scott's remarkable war film Black Hawk Down tells the story of 160 elite U.S. soldiers who found themselves in a near-disastrous mission while on a desperate battle with a large force of heavily armed Somali National Alliance members after being dropped into Mogadishu.

While, as Zachariot88 suggested, the film is "full of people making the absolute most of small roles," well-known star Tom Hardy is seemingly who stands out the most mostly due to his physical appearance. "He's super skinny compared to what he's bulked up to for like Warrior," cmayfi wrote. The undeniably talented actor, whose breakthrough role was in Nolan's Inception, is now a successful A-list actor.

4 Chris Hemsworth in 'Star Trek' (2009)

Image via Paramount Pictures

While some may not remember, one of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth's (the God of Thunder himself) earliest roles was in the Star Trek film, where he brought George Samuel Kirk to life. The film, which takes place in an alternate timeline, illustrates a conflict between the USS Enterprise and Nero (Eric Bana).

"It’s just one scene, but Chris Hemsworth in Star Trek (2009). One of the best ever Star Trek action scenes," DJZbad93 commented regarding an early-career appearance that they loved. "It was supposed to be a nothing role, but after Hemsworth blew up they desperately tried to get a Pine/Hemsworth generations movie going, but it fell apart," DarthBaio replied.

3 Chris Evans in 'Not Another Teen Movie' (2001)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Another Marvel superstar, Captain America Chris Evans has also starred in a memorable 2000s film; the actor took part in the familiar Not Another Teen Movie, which satirizes all the cliches of teen flicks accumulated through the decades, referencing the biggest teenage films of the time.

On Reddit, e_patterson is not afraid to admit that the actor stole the show in the film. "Chris Evans in Not Another Teen Movie," they commented. "Every time I watch it, I think 'I can't believe they let Jake Wyler be Captain America,'" PhinsFan17 added.

2 Paul Rudd in 'Clueless' (1995)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Starring Alicia Silverstone as the main lead, the iconic '90s hit, Clueless is a coming-of-age comedy flick adapted from Jane Austen's novel Emma. Centering on Cher Horowitz, a wealthy, super popular, stylish, and good-natured young girl, the highly referenced Amy Heckerling movie follows the protagonist as she navigates through high school life, plays matchmaker for her teachers, and gives her new friend a makeover.

Before his Ant-Man days, the beloved fun and talented actor already excelled at comedies, and Clueless is proof of that. "I like how Clueless was Paul Rudd's film debut," Galac_tacos admitted. "He innocently and completely overlooked the fact that his stepsister was Alicia Silverstone until she kissed him. What other actor could pull that off?" A user joked.

1 Justin Long in 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Image via DreamWorks SKG

A highly engaging sci-fi comedy, Galaxy Quest provides audiences with a very creative narrative: When the stars of a 1970s science fiction show are welcomed abroad by an alien spacecraft that believes that their heroic content is actually historical documents of events that occurred, the team is forced to help them on their life-threatening quest.

Justin Long has been in a few popular movies recently, including the terrifying horror flick Barbarian; Galaxy Quest definitely played a role in launching the actor into the film industry. "Galaxy Quest was Justin Long's first movie," TheMadLurker17 wrote. "I’ve always thought he was great in Galaxy Quest and it’s by far the best role he’s ever had. Guess he peaked early in my book!" StarTruckNxtGyration wrote.

KEEP READING:Actors Who Portrayed Out-of-Character Roles, According to Reddit