Romantic movies are a favorite of Hollywood. Every decade has a generous amount, from silly and charming rom-coms to harrowing tear-jerkers. Audiences love a sweeping love story, whether aboard the world's most famous ship or in the rural and forsaken Madison County.

The '90s produced countless iconic romantic dramas, from indie gems like Before Sunrise to supernatural Oscar darlings like Ghost. However, several worthy romantic dramas got lost in translation amid a hectic battlefield of intense competition, slipping through the cracks without receiving any love from audiences. And it's a shame because these films are incredible examples of the romantic drama genre and deserve more attention.

10 'Afterglow' (1997)

Nick Nolte and Oscar winner Julie Christie star opposite Jonny Lee Miller and Lara Flynn Boyle in the 1997 romantic drama Afterglow. The plot centers on two couples who become romantically entangled with each other, putting their already fragile relationships on the line.

Afterglow is not a great film, mainly because of a basic screenplay that is far too preoccupied with sex and appearance to do something worthwhile with its intriguing setting. However, Julie Christie is reason enough to watch it, delivering a finely crafted study in seduction, dissatisfaction, and vulnerability that earned her a richly-deserved Oscar nomination.

9 'Frankie And Johnny' (1991)

Three-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer stars opposite Academy Award winner Al Pacino in the 1991 drama Frankie and Johnny. The plot centers on the unlikely relationship between a waitress and a cook recently released from prison while they work at a New York diner.

Although many argue Pfeiffer was miscast in the role, the actress delivers one of her finest turns in this underappreciated Garry Marshall movie. Subtle yet strikingly evocative, Pfeiffer is a triumph as Frankie, portraying the character's loneliness with earnest and sympathetic relatability.

8 'Love Jones' (1997)

Love Jones stars Larenz Tate and Nia Long as an aspiring writer and an aspiring photographer who begin a romance after experiencing an instant spark. However, their love story is put on hold when she decides to test his feelings by moving back to New York under the guise of dealing with unfinished business.

Subversive and clever, Love Jones features a refreshingly daring and realistic depiction of love. The film doesn't settle for easy answers, openly portraying the intricacies of human relationships, even in the presence of powerful feelings. Love Jones might not be everyone's favorite love story, but it is certainly a worthwhile one.

7 'Love and a .45' (1994)

Before her breakthrough role in the 1996 rom-com Jerry Maguire, future Oscar winner Renée Zellweger starred in the independent romantic drama Love and a .45 opposite Gil Bellows. The plot follows a petty criminal and his girlfriend, who attempt to reach the Mexico border before getting caught after a robbery gone wrong.

Borrowing heavily from other crime romances, Love and a .45 is an anarchic look at love. Powered by Zellweger and Bellows' delirious, disruptive performances, the film embraces chaos, presenting a carefree but irresistible and ultimately weirdly endearing take on youth romance.

6 'Jane Eyre' (1996)

Franco Zeffirelli's 1996 adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's timeless classic, Jane Eyre, stars Charlotte Gainsbourg in the title role opposite William Hurt and Mr. Rochester. The film is a faithful if condensed, version of the classic tale, following Jane's romance with the domineering and secretive Rochester.

Jane Eyre does justice to the source material as best as a two-hour movie can. However, Gainsbourg is the reason to watch; an inspired choice to play the beloved heroine, Gainsbourg shines as Jane, delivering one of the character's most faithful iterations. While Hurt is miscast as Rochester, Gainsbourg single-handedly elevates this adaptation.

5 'Damage' (1992)

Oscar winners Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche star in the 1992 romantic drama Damage. The plot follows the torrid and increasingly dangerous affair between Stephen, a British politician and his son's fiancée, Anna, a troubled but alluring woman. Miranda Richardson co-stars in a scene-stealing, powerful supporting role.

Damage is a classic tale of deception and desire, a movie about a toxic and devastating romantic relationship fueled by compelling performances from Irons and Binoche. However, it's Richardson who steals the film as Stephen's wife, Ingrid, crafting an intense portrayal of pain that resulted in a much-deserved Oscar nomination.

4 'High Art' (1998)

Ally Sheedy and Radha Mitchell star in the 1998 independent drama High Art. Written and directed by Oscar nominee Lisa Cholodenko, the film follows the sudden and intense relationship between an aspiring editor and a once-acclaimed photographer, who cheat on their respective partners with each other.

Passionate and unhinged, High Art rises on the strength of Cholodenko's assured direction and Sheedy's career-best performance. The film features a scene-stealing performance from the ever-reliable Patricia Clarkson and several intriguing insights into the changing and often pretentious world of prestigious high art.

3 'Persuasion' (1995)

Persuasion might be Jane Austen's most underrated novel. The classic and bittersweet story of the frustrated Anne Elliot, Austen's most subdued heroine, Persuasion follows her reacquaintance with Frederick Wentworth, the man whose proposal she was persuaded to reject eight years prior.

Amanda Root and Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds star as Anne and Frederick, with Samuel West as Mr. Elliot, Persuasion's resident jerk. The film is a faithful and warm adaptation of Austen's most underappreciated novel, respecting the slow-burning plot and honoring its timeless romance. Root delivers a stellar take on Anne, the most grounded and relatable of the acclaimed author's heroines, while Hinds is his stoically reliable self.

2 'Jude' (1996)

Christopher Eccleston stars opposite future Oscar winner Kate Winslet in the 1996 period romance drama Jude. The plot follows the title character, a frustrated would-be academic living in 19th-century England, who begins an affair with his married cousin, leading to disastrous results.

Based on Thomas Hardy's 1895 novel Jude the Obscure, Jude succeeds thanks to Eccelston's commanding performance. A then-21-year-old Winslet also shines, giving a remarkable performance that bears the film's emotional weight. Jude is among the best sweeping period dramas, a tortured love story that is as tragic as it's compelling.

1 'Like Water for Chocolate' (1992)

Mexican cinema has produced several underappreciated gems, although few match the excellence of Alfonso Arau's 1992 romantic drama Like Water for Chocolate. Based on Laura Esquivel's eponymous novel, the film follows the years-long unfulfilled passion between Tita, a young and talented cook, and Pedro, her one true love.

Blending romance with magical realism, Like Water for Chocolate is a beautiful and heartbreaking tale of unrealized love. Lumi Cavazos delivers a melancholic portrayal of longing and frustration, accompanied by a stellar cast of supporting players in service of a thought-provoking examination of gender dynamics, tradition, and the unexpected power of a well-cooked meal.

