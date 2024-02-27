Some of the most famous movies to ever come out of Japan have revolved around samurai. In Japan, the sub-genre is known as "chambara" (movies about sword fighting), and the primary genre is known as jidaigeki (historical dramas set around the time of the samurai). Akira Kurosawa's films are probably the best-known within the realm of samurai cinema, with Seven Samurai being perhaps the most famous Japanese movie of all time; other iconic samurai films by Kurosawa include Yojimbo and Throne of Blood.

Those who want to dig a little deeper into movies about samurai ought to make watching the following films a priority, because they're certainly lesser known than the genre's biggest heavy-hitters. Some emphasize action, some are more drama-focused, and some go into more fantastical and less historically accurate directions than one might expect. These aren't necessarily the best samurai movies, but they are among the more interesting and underrated, and are ranked below, from good to great.

10 'Samurai Pirate' (1963)

Director: Senkichi Taniguchi

To this day, Toshirō Mifune remains one of the greatest and most legendary Japanese actors of all time, and there are plenty of movies that are worth watching for his presence alone. He was a frequent collaborator with Akira Kurosawa, of course, but appeared in countless other Japanese films from the late 1940s onwards, until the early 1990s, with the fantastically named Samurai Pirate being one of them.

Mifune plays the kind of rebellious, gruff, but ultimately heroic character here that he could essentially do in his sleep, and the film is novel for putting that kind of protagonist in a slightly fantastical and comedic story. Despite the name, Samurai Pirate doesn’t stick to many conventions of the genre, and is probably more pirate-heavy than samurai-focused, but that’s also a quality that helps it stand out; it’s a simple and fun adventure movie, overall.

9 'Samurai Wolf' (1966)

Director: Hideo Gosha

A minor classic from the 1960s by Hideo Gosha – a name samurai movie diehards are likely to recognize – Samurai Wolf is a straight-to-the-point blast of a movie, clocking in at just 75 minutes. It did receive a sequel the following year, but that one was even shorter, at 72 minutes, meaning both Samurai Wolf movies can be pretty easily gotten through in less time than it takes to watch many single movies.

Samurai Wolf pits two warriors against each other, one of whom is defending a blind woman from adversaries, and the other a fearsome swordsman hired by said adversaries to take out the protagonist and the woman in question. The story isn’t exactly deep, and the characters are relatively simple, but it provides more than enough action to keep things entertaining. And, for those who enjoyed it, Samurai Wolf II is also worth a watch (it might be even more action-heavy).

8 'Azumi' (2003)

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura

Azumi is a fairly wild movie, as might be expected from the director of the single zaniest Godzilla movie: 2004’s Godzilla: Final Wars. That director is Ryûhei Kitamura, and one year before that aforementioned Godzilla film, he applied his wild style, frantic camerawork, and tendency to film bombastic action to the samurai genre, with the resulting film being a little messy, sure, but also often thrilling.

The plot revolves around a skilled group of assassins who’ve all been raised as expert warriors from birth, with complications arising from the task they’re given early on: assassinating various warlords. Azumi is sprawling and maybe even unwieldy, at 142 minutes, but those who are patient will find plenty of sequences here to be immensely entertaining, particularly in the final act, when the action scenes escalate to wonderfully ridiculous levels.

7 'Bandits vs. Samurai Squadron' (1978)

Director: Hideo Gosha

A lengthy film that nonetheless has a title that pretty well sums it up, Bandits vs. Samurai Squadron runs for 163 minutes and plays out a little like a heist movie set during samurai times. The focus is on the bandits, the leader of whom (Tatsuya Nakadai) is an ex-samurai who assembles a team to rob a castle belonging to the clan he used to be a part of. Intricate plans, suspense, and bloodshed ensue.

It’s another fairly good samurai movie directed by Hideo Gosha, and feels pretty underrated overall, as it delivers some engaging action and a decent storyline to make that action feel more impactful. Some might say it doesn’t need to be more than 2.5 hours long, and such people probably have a point… but so long as you’re okay with the extended runtime, Bandits vs. Samurai Squadron is an entertaining time.

6 'The Betrayal' (1966)

Director: Tokuzō Tanaka

Anyone who comes across The Betrayal while on the hunt for great action scenes will be pleased to find this film is not one that will betray them. It follows a samurai who’s mistreated time and time again, eventually to the point where he finds himself ostracized from those who were once his peers. At that point, he becomes a target of numerous enemies, and then needs to fight for his life.

The Betrayal is at its best when it pushes its protagonist to his absolute limits, showing a variety of large-scale set pieces that go on and on, with a good chunk of the film’s 87-minute runtime being devoted to epic sword fights. It’s all done on a surprisingly epic scale for a movie that’s less than half the length of most genuine epics, and anyone after satisfying sword fighting will find The Betrayal to be packed to the brim with it.

5 'Love and Honor' (2006)

Director: Yoji Yamada

Honor is a theme returned to time and time again when it comes to the samurai genre, as such warriors lived by a code and set of regulations (sometimes adhered to, and sometimes not, as more critical samurai films demonstrate). However, as the title of Love and Honor makes quite plain to see, this movie is also about love; specifically, the bond between a blind samurai and his very devoted wife.

It's certainly not a high-octane samurai movie by any means, and those after action or excitement won’t find a huge amount of it here by any means. However, though it moves slowly, Love and Honor is always quietly engrossing and very well-made/well-acted, rounding out a stellar samurai-focused thematic trilogy by Yoji Yamada (the first in the trilogy, 2002’s The Twilight Samurai, is certainly the most well-known, and, admittedly, probably the best).

4 'The 47 Ronin' (1941)

Director: Kenji Mizoguchi

Though the story of The 47 Ronin has been adapted into the format of an action epic before (seen most clearly with 1962’s 47 Ronin), this 1941 take on the historical event is more drama-focused. The approach is nevertheless engrossing, with Kenji Mizoguchi – over the course of nearly four hours – telling a heavy and tragic story about 47 master-less samurai who plot to avenge their deceased master, who was ordered to commit seppuku by the Shogun.

It might not be the most exciting approach to telling such a story (the one action sequence seemingly built up to ultimately happens off-screen), but The 47 Ronin is still worth watching for how technically proficient it is, with Mizoguchi’s style being hugely impressive by the standards of the ‘40s. Split into two parts and running for as long as it does, The 47 Ronin does require patience to get through, but it ends up being more than worthwhile.

3 'The Hidden Blade' (2004)

Director: Yoji Yamada

Between The Twilight Samurai and Love and Honor came The Hidden Blade, the second film in the trilogy by prolific filmmaker Yoji Yamada. Like Love and Honor, The Hidden Blade unfolds at a steady pace and with an emphasis on drama and romance over non-stop action, here centering on a story about one young samurai trying to begin a new life with a new love, only to find himself drawn back into a world of violence when he’s asked to kill an old friend, who’s accused of being a traitor.

The Hidden Bladefeels like it takes an extra realistic approach to the time period it depicts, and perhaps the way of life people back then – samurai or otherwise – experienced. It’s excellently put together, and the acting is strong, with all of that elevating a simple yet engaging narrative considerably.

2 'Zatoichi: Darkness Is His Ally' (1989)

Director: Shintarō Katsu

To call the Zatoichi series a long-running one might well be an understatement, as there were 26 movies in the series (plus dozens of TV episodes) made across the span of 27 years. However, all of those films but one came out between 1962 and 1973, with the 26th and final one, Zatoichi: Darkness Is His Ally, being somewhat easy to miss, owing to the fact that it came out in 1989.

It was directed by Shintarō Katsu, who also starred in the lead role throughout the original film and TV series. It’s a grand finale to the titular character: a blind samurai wanderer who continually helps the downtrodden while also practicing as a masseur and taking part in games of dice. Zatoichi: Darkness Is His Ally isn’t one of the very best in the series, but it is quite good overall, and certainly works well as one final film and send-off for its titular character.

1 'Samurai Assassin' (1965)

Director: Kihachi Okamoto

As mentioned before, just about any movie – samurai or otherwise – is worth checking out if Toshirō Mifune stars in it, and Samurai Assassin is one of the best and most underrated samurai movies Mifune ever appeared in. It’s notable for taking place in 1860, right toward the end of the samurai era, as in 1868, the Tokugawa shogunate was overthrown by those who then brought about the Meiji Restoration.

Unlike The 47 Ronin, Samurai Assassin takes a slightly more action-focused approach to telling its real-life story about the end of an era and an ambitious assassination attempt, though it’s not quite constant action. It builds tension well and releases it when it needs to, providing engaging action at a steady pace, and overall feeling like the best of both worlds when it comes to samurai movies, being focused on both historical drama and some rousing action for good measure.

