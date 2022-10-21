There is no denying that science fiction is a popular and often-watched film genre that appeals to a wide audience. As a result, annually, a vast number of science fiction films are made and released.

However, while deciding whether or not to see a movie, audiences may just focus on and select the sci-fi, action, and fantasy elements of those films. As a result, many excellent science fiction films ended up flopping at the box office for a number of obvious reasons, such as a lack of marketing methods or a plot that is too serious compared to other sci-fi movies. Whatever the reasons, a few fantastic science fiction gems deserve a second shot.

The Fly (1986)

The Fly, a David Cronenberg sci-fi drama and horror film released in 1986, was loosely based on George Langelaan's 1957 short story and a 1958 movie of the same name. The movie depicts the story of an eccentric scientist, played by Jeff Goldblum, whose experiment goes wrong, leading to his gradual transformation into a fly-hybrid creature.

Despite the film's poor box office performance, it was successful on many other levels including storytelling and acting. When The Fly was released, the AIDS epidemic was just getting started, thus, viewers may see a lot of metaphors for the illness subtly planted within the film. Additionally, Goldblum gave one of his best performances, which was genuine to his eccentricity.

Children of Men (2006)

Children of Men is a sci-fi action thriller that is based on P. D. James' 1992 novel of the same name. The movie is set in the dystopian London of 2027 when humans have been unable to reproduce for 18 years for some unknown reasons. The movie follows Theo Faron (Clive Owen), a former activist who is offered to protect Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey), who at the time is the only pregnant woman in the world.

The film was a massive flop at the box office, yet it has a complex plot and lots of exciting action scenes that the audiences aren’t aware of. Alfonso Cuarón delivers on the promise of science fiction without using gaudy weird costumes or flying aliens but focusing on the conflict between chance and faith. With a solid and well-written screenplay and excellent work from the cast, the movie deserves another chance.

The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster is a sci-fi black comedy, drama film written and directed by Greek filmmaker, Yorgos Lanthimos. The movie takes place in a dystopian future where single people are detained and sent to a spooky hotel. They have 45 days to find a compatible mate there. If they don't succeed, they are turned into an animal and let loose in the forest.

Although it occasionally borders on being too bizarre for its own good, The Lobster expands on Lanthimos' signature blend of surrealism and grim, deadpan comedy. Moreover, though it may be based on universal human concerns like love and loneliness, the screenplay refuses to be a simple metaphor and instead, takes on a rebellious, spiky form of its own. Also, as David, the central protagonist, Colin Farrell provides one of his funniest and most delightful performances.

Based on Carl Sagan's 1985 novel of the same name, Contact is a 1997 American science fiction drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis. Jodie Foster plays Dr. Eleanor "Ellie" Arroway, a SETI researcher who is selected to initiate contact after discovering proof of extraterrestrial life.

In spite of the fact that science, politics, and religion don't always mesh well together, Contact is a movie that brilliantly takes place at the nexus of these three worlds. Additionally, the film is that uncommon big-budget production that prioritizes themes, characters, and plot over everything else while maintaining a high level of pure visual appeal that should please any sci-fi genre aficionados.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Steven Spielberg's 1977 science fiction movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind follows the tale of Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), an Indiana blue-collar worker whose life is changed by a close encounter with a UFO. This movie also features a parallel narrative that is presented from the perspective of a team of researchers looking into the odd appearance of objects in far-off places.

The movie is one of Spielberg's and the era's most underappreciated movies, with stunning vistas, a compelling plot, inventive details, and terrific performances from the cast. The movie moves quickly, but it never seems unduly hurried. Without ever striking a false note, it covers a wide range of tones and emotions, from goofy humor and heartbreaking drama to sincere astonishment and downright dread.

Source Code (2011)

Source Code follows Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, U.S. Army Captain Colter Stevens, who is thrown consciously inside an eight-minute digital program of the train explosion that happened earlier that day in order to identify the terrorist who bombed it.

Given that Source Code is more complex than it first appears to be, discussing it in-depth could potentially ruin the cinematic experience for some moviegoers. The film is a brilliant mash-up of Quantum Leap and Deja Vu, but with an altogether completely original twist. Additionally, Gyllenhaal really gets to showcase his acting prowess in this movie, giving one of his best and most underrated performances to date.

Looper (2012)

Looper is a sci-fi action drama movie that centers on Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a "looper" whose employers use time travel to transport men from the future to the past to be terminated. However, Joe is aware that one day his future self would be sent back for him to kill in order to wrap up loose ends and remove any traces of his identity as a looper.

Most time travel films encounter problems in the climactic sequences when impossible situations compound on one another, but Looper comes to an unexpected climax that elegantly resolves all of the story's paradoxes, making it seem as though nothing had happened. Also, the film's seamless transitions between the past and present offer Rian Johnson and his performers the chance to craft a narrative that is surprisingly engaging.

After Yang (2021)

After Yang is a Kogonada sci-fi drama film that is based on Saying Goodbye to Yang, the first story in Alexander Weinstein's collection of stories, Children of the New World. The story revolves around a family's attempts to fix their robotic child, played by Justin H. Min. During the process, Jake (Farrell), the father, learns about the life that has been happening in front of him and decides to reconnect with his wife and daughter across a gap he was unaware existed.

Although After Yang may seem unnatural and exotic to some viewers, it also addresses loss in the present by reflecting on what it is to be human and how that could change in the future. The movie does this by exploring humans’ painful and fruitless instinct that death must certainly be reversible.

Melancholia (2011)

Melancholia is an apocalyptic drama movie written and directed by Lars von Trier. The movie revolves around and is narrated by two sisters, Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and Justine (Kirsten Dunst) who is about to marry right before Melancholia, a blue planet, is poised to collide with Earth.

Melancholia is dubbed as a “beautiful film about the end of the world” which is as intriguing as anything von Trier has ever produced. Dark themes like depression, cataclysm, and how the world can end are symbolically addressed in the film, but rather than detracting from its beauty, these themes draw viewers in and have them put themselves in the characters' situations.

WarGames (1983)

WarGames is a John Badham’s sci-fi techno-thriller movie that follows the story of a young hacker David Lightman (Matthew Broderick), who unintentionally gains access to a military supercomputer set up to simulate, forecast, and carry out nuclear war against the Soviet Union.

The movie captivates us on both an intellectual and emotional level. In every scene, Badham weaves a complex web of jargon, characters, and puzzles, yet always seems to know what he's doing. And the conclusion, a flash of brilliant but absolutely simple understanding, is amazing and deserving of viewers’ a second opportunity.

