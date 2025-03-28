Science fiction has been a mainstay of cinema since Georges Méliès sent a group of astronomers on A Trip to the Moon in 1902. Since then, every decade has brought out its own trends in the genre. From the alien invasions of the '50s to the psychedelic experiments of the '60s to the dystopic sci-fi thrillers of the '70s and the space opera wannabes that all wanted to be Star Wars, science fiction will be popular for infinity and beyond.

Despite the wide expanse of sci-fi movies (and series) currently available across the galaxy of streaming, it can sometimes be difficult for fans of the genre to make a genuine discovery. So, instead of focusing on the essential films of the genre, this list will chart a course into the dark reaches of cinematic space to make recommendations for ten underappreciated sci-fi movies for those watchers who have seen everything else.

10 'The Quatermass Xperiment' (1955)

Directed by Val Guest

Image via Exclusive Films

Hammer Films may be known for their legacy of horror movies, but one of their first major successes was the sci-fi film The Quatermass Xperiment, also known as The Creeping Unknown in the United States. Based on a BBC serial written by Nigel Kneale, the film follows three astronauts who are launched into orbit, only for their rocket to return to Earth with one astronaut still aboard, and he's brought an alien organism with him.

As the astronaut begins to slowly transform, the alien organism takes more control, consuming the life forces of multiple humans and animals until it reaches its nightmarish final form as an amalgamated tentacled beast. It's a gruesomely fun little invasion movie with a unique alien monster, and it combines science fiction effectively with horror, laying the groundwork for multiple sequels as well as Hammer's reinvention of multiple movie monsters.