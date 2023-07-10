The 21st century has had an embarrassment of riches when it comes to great science fiction movies. Not only did the last quarter-century feature the first science fiction film to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture thanks to The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once, but it saw the return of legendary franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, Mad Max, Alien, Predator, and Blade Runner.

The appeal of sci-fi and mystery films is understandably undeniable, and when the two are combined, the results are nothing short of incredible. While it’s great to see new sequels fulfilling the high expectations of fans, originality is always where science fiction fans turn to great new stories. As such, we look back at some of the most underrated science fiction mysteries of the 21st century, ranked by greatness.

10 ‘Monsters’ (2010)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

Before he got to add his take on the Star Wars franchise with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gareth Edwards wrote and directed the British science fiction adventure Monsters. The overlooked sci-fi mystery film follows the cynical journalist Andrew Kaudler (Scoot McNairy), who reluctantly agrees to transport the young girl Samantha (Whitney Able) over the Mexican border amidst an alien onslaught.

Even when taking away the context of the alien attack, Monsters is a beautiful and compelling relationship drama in its own right. This underrated disaster movie is a must-see for anyone who likes the genre and is looking to watch something that they likely haven't checked out yet. McNairy in particular is a standout, as Andrew ends up becoming a paternal figure in Samantha’s life.

9 ‘Equilibrium’ (2002)

Directed by Kurt Wimmer

Of all the dystopian neo-noir films to emerge in the wake of The Matrix, Equilibrium is certainly one of the coolest. Set within a futuristic society that has outlawed emotion, the 2002 film follows the government agent John Preston (Christian Bale) when he questions his duties.

While the dialogue leaves something to be desired, director Kurt Wimmer creates some memorable action sequences that utilize the popular “bullet time” technique that The Wachowskis made so iconic. Furthermore, the talented Bale gives a committed physical performance that helped pave the way for his role in Batman Begins. Despite being a commercial failure, grossing only $5.3 million against a production budget of $20 million, Equilibrium is still worth checking for its intriguing premise.

8 ‘The Butterfly Effect’ (2004)

Directed by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber

As far as time travel movies go, The Butterfly Effect hardly has the same sense of realism and logic that recent sci-fi classics like Interstellar and Looper do. That being said, the film’s logical fallacies are made up for by the genuinely baffling story and strange directorial choices by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber, who add a sense of psychological horror.

The Butterfly Effect stars Ashton Kutcher (in the best cinematic performance of his career) as the college student Evan Treborn, who becomes obsessed with preventing a tragic event in the past. As he grows older and wiser, he finds a way to remember lost memories from significant moments of his life and a supernatural way to alter his life by reading his journal.

7 ‘The Double’ (2013)

Directed by Richard Ayoade

It takes a truly great actor to convincingly play twins on screen and make both characters feel unique. However, Jesse Eisenberg perfectly manages to do so in The Double with his dual roles as the meek corporate office worker Simon James and his doppelganger, the supremely confident James Simon.

A perfect pick for anyone who likes stylized sci-fi mysteries, The Double presents audiences with an unreliable narrator, forcing the viewer to question the trustworthiness of its lead character, and whether Simon and James are two versions of the same person. Submarine director Richard Ayoade adds a sense of absurd humor that makes this sci-fi mystery more entertaining. Audiences who enjoyed Enemy will probably not regret giving this Ayoade film a try.

6 ‘The Discovery’ (2017)

Directed by Charlie McDowell

Set in the near future, the British-American The Discovery tells the story of Will Harbour (brought to life by Jason Segel in a rare dramatic performance), the tortured son of a genius scientist (Robert Redford) who discovers scientific proof of the afterlife’s existence. The film tackles sensitive topics in a patient, mannered way.

Despite being critically well-received upon its debut at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, The Discovery was mostly forgotten about after Netflix picked it up for distribution and essentially buried it within the streamer’s massive library of content. Nonetheless, this harrowing family drama is an interesting analysis of the metaphysical, delivering one of the most profound deconstructions of the afterlife in recent science fiction films. It also stars Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, and Riley Keough.

5 ‘Knowing’ (2009)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Alex Proyas' Knowing is perhaps best known for the shocking twist in its final act. While the twist in itself may seem ridiculous when taken out of context, the film is overall a profound examination of the societal role of collective tragedy and its power to bring outsiders together. While far from being a masterpiece, Knowing is a gripping sci-fi mystery that will keep audiences intrigued.

The fan-favorite actor Nicolas Cage steps into the big screen to give one of his stronger performances in recent years as the M.I.T. professor John Koestler, a grieving father who discovers a time capsule from his childhood elementary school that contains clues about the origin of the world’s national disasters. The film explores religious themes, as it draws on a lot of biblical inspiration.

4 ‘Southland Tales’ (2006)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Donnie Darko director Richard Kelly’s second feature may have been initially dismissed as ridiculous, but time has proven to be very kind to the cult favorite Southland Tales. The film manages to tackle virtually every significant current issue, including national surveillance, political divisiveness, internet culture, toxic masculinity, the worship of celebrities, and political radicalism.

While he’s not exactly known for making experimental choices as an actor — especially in the dramatic field — Dwayne Johnson puts his skills to good use and gives the performance of his career as the action movie star Boxer Santaros, who becomes a political puppet for an aggressive Republican Party. It's worth noting, however, that Southland Tales' boldness and ambition may not appeal to everyone's taste.

3 ‘In Time’ (2011)

Directed by Andrew Niccol

Writer/director Andrew Niccol has a habit of telling surreal science fiction stories that touch on current social themes; in addition to helming the 1997 classic Gattaca, Niccol also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his work writing Peter Weir’s 1998 masterpiece The Truman Show.

Starring the now Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy in a secondary role, the cleverly crafted In Time takes place within a version of the future where time has become a form of currency, and only the elite have the power to live forever. Through its intriguing storytelling, it questions a potential scenario and deals with themes of systemic poverty and injustice. Justin Timberlake stars as an outlier who attempts to break free of the dehumanizing system.

2 ‘Code 46’ (2003)

Directed by Michael Winterbottom

Michael Winterbottom’s Code 46 tackles issues of selective breeding and intolerance in the high concept 2006 neo-noir Code 46. The film imagines a version of the future where genetically “incompatible” people are disbarred from reproducing, and those who live in the “outside” world face hatred from the elite upper class that resides in the “inside.”

Tim Robbins stars as a fraud investigator who questions his morality when he begins to fall in love with the woman Maria Gonzalez (Samantha Morton), who has been deemed a member of the “outside” community. In the same vein as the NASA-approved Gattaca, the underrated Code 46 is a stimulating film that explores the impacts of advances in biotechnology, providing audiences with a great time in front of the screen.