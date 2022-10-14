Particularly in recent years, there has been a boom in science fiction television, with numerous exciting and imaginative projects being produced. However, sci-fi is by no means a new sensation. Since pretty much the birth of television, it has been one of the most popular genres with general audiences, allowing them to immerse their imaginations in richly constructed alternate universes where anything is possible.

While the genre has always been popular, there's such a vast number and large variety of new sci-fi series coming out every year that many outstanding series end up going unrecognized. Whether it's a very classic-style epic like Foundation, or even a subversive comedy like Resident Alien, there are plenty of underrated sci-fi shows that deserve a lot more recognition than they usually get.

25 'Class' (2016)

Created by Patrick Ness

A short-lived spin-off of the legendary BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, Class is a show created and written by popular YA author Patrick Ness. The story follows a group of Coal Hill Academy students who have to deal with the stresses of everyday teenage life, while also dealing with the horrors that come from time travel. It's a unique, self-contained story set in the infinite universe of Doctor Who, perfect for those who enjoy teenage drama television with a genre twist.

Sadly, the fact that the show was canceled after just one season makes it feel like it lacks personality, which might not make it the most welcoming sci-fi series for newcomers. Thankfully, though, the interesting and endearing characters and cool sci-fi concepts make it easy to recommend, especially for those who are already fond of the Doctor Who universe and what it has to offer.

24 'Fringe' (2008 - 2013)

Created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci

Fringe follows FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), scientist Walter Bishop (John Noble), and his son Peter (Joshua Jackson) as they investigate and try to rationalize mysterious and unexplained phenomena known as "the fringe." The series has some of the best seasons of television that have been aired in recent times, and never fails to be exciting even for those who aren't typically into the genre. For those who enjoy other underrated shows like Haven about solving ominous mysteries, Fringe is a perfect fit.

Fringe is action-packed, thrilling, and full of surprising turns, making up for its occasionally shaky storytelling. There is something for everyone because Fringe covers many scientific ideas including time travel, telepathy, parallel universes, and genetic engineering while blending procedural crime drama and science fiction components. The program, created by famous filmmaker J.J. Abrams, is said to be the ideal fusion of Lost and Alias (both also Abrams shows), offering fans of both programs a wonderful new alternative.

23 'The 4400' (2004 - 2007)

Created by René Echevarria and Scott Peters

Great new sci-fi TV shows are coming out all the time, but there's nothing quite like a good old 2000s classic. The 4400 is one of those tragic sci-fi TV shows that were canceled too soon. In it, as the reappearance of 4,400 missing persons on a single day confuses the global community, federal agents on the case slowly discover that the victims have been changed in dramatic ways. There are plenty of good stories about alien abductions, but not enough about the abductees being returned to Earth. The 4400 fills that void.

The 4400 became popular thanks to its innovative premise and ability to seamlessly weave creative sci-fi tropes into the deeply emotional aspects of the story. It delves into themes like identity and power, all set against the suspenseful backdrop of a Homeland Security investigation of a murder. The show was unfortunately canceled after four seasons, but it has since become a cult classic with a loyal following.

22 'Night Sky' (2022)

Created by Holden Miller

Night Sky, one of the best new space TV series, follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J. K. Simmons), an elderly couple in the Midwest who uncover a device that can teleport them to a chamber with a view of a strange, desolate alien planet. It's based on the quantum physics principle of quantum entanglement, which states that two particles are connected and affect each other even if they're light years away from each other.

Night Sky is a show that seamlessly switches between investigative drama, science fiction horror, and emotionally evocative life reflection. Though it was nuanced and had compelling characters and a smartly executed concept, making it one of the most underrated TV shows on Prime Video, Night Sky was unfortunately canceled after its first season due to low viewership. Nevertheless, its short run was enough to earn it a fair number of fans.

21 'Dark Matter' (2015 - 2017)

Created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie

Dystopian TV shows are always a blast, and Syfy's adventure thriller Dark Matter (not to be confused with Apple TV+'s recent sci-fi series of the same title) is no exception. Set in the dystopian 27th century, it's about six people who wake up on a deserted spaceship with no memory of who they are or how they ended up there. Reluctantly, they team up to find answers with the help of an android.

For those who love exhilarating sci-fi mysteries with cool action, Dark Matter is one of the best sci-fi series they'll find. It doesn't do anything revolutionary with the genre's tropes, but its story is so entertaining and its characters so compelling that it hardly matters. The fact that it's one of many tragic instances of Syfy canceling a beloved show before its time only makes it more of a must-see.

20 'Lexx' (1996 - 2002)

Created by Jeffrey Hirschfield, Paul Donovan, and Lex Gigeroff