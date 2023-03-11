Screwball comedy is a subgenre of romantic comedies that emerged during the Great Depression with classics like It Happened One Night, Bringing Up Baby, and My Man Godfrey. Audiences were hooked by the humorous battle of the sexes storylines as well as the common theme of wealthy characters being taught a lesson in humanity.

RELATED: 10 Great Romantic Comedies That Ruled The Oscars

Remains of the subgenre lived on through the years in popular films such as Some Like It Hot and Clue,but some like Alfred Hitchcock's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, What's Up, Doc? and Housesitter are overlooked by movie fans.

10 'Rat Race' (2001)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Casino tycoon, Donald P. Sinclair (John Cleese) gives six strangers the chance to win two million dollars located hundreds of miles away in a locker that will go to the first person who gets there. As everyone races to the money, each encounters their fair share of challenges and hilarious mix-ups for the unknown benefit of Sinclair and his high-roller clients.

Rat Race features an impressive ensemble of stars and was inspired by the 1963 comedy, It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World starring Spencer Tracy. While the movie's an absurd rollercoaster of events, it has a valuable message and several life lessons about manipulation, greed and cheating on a woman who knows how to fly a helicopter.

9 'It Happened on 5th Avenue' (1947)

Image via Monogram Pictures

While wealthy businessman, Mike O'Connor (Charles Ruggles) stays at his Virginia home during the winters, his home in New York City is temporarily occupied by a homeless man, Mac (Victor Moore) who kindly opens his doors to others in need of shelter including Jim, a recently evicted veteran. When O'Connor unexpectedly returns, he conceals his identity posing as a drifter with his daughter who falls in love with Jim.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedy of Each Decade Since the 1930s

It Happened on 5th Avenue is a lesser-known screwball comedy and Christmas film directed by Roy Del Ruth. According to TCM host, Robert Osborne, the story was originally optioned by Liberty Films in 1945 for director, Frank Capra. Even though Capra enjoyed the script, he passed on it in order to direct another Christmas classic, It's a Wonderful Life.

8 'Housesitter' (1992)

Image via Universal Pictures

Newton Davis (Steve Martin) is a struggling architect who builds his dream home for himself and his girlfriend, Becky (Dana Delany) but his plans for their future are crushed when she turns down his marriage proposal. After revealing the unoccupied house to Gwen (Goldie Hawn), she secretly moves in and jeopardizes Newton's chances of patching things up with Becky who thinks Gwen is his new wife.

Hawn and Martin are comedy gold together in the modern screwball comedy, Housesitter directed by Frank Oz. While the movie received mixed reviews, critic, Roger Ebert, cited it as one of Hawn's best performances as well as noting her and Martin's 'impeccable comedic timing.'

7 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Hi McDunnough (Nicolas Cage) is a former criminal who becomes a law-abiding citizen after marrying ex-police officer, Edwina (Holly Hunter). When the couple finds out they are unable to have children, Hi learns about newborn quintuplets and decides to steal one of the babies. Hi returns home but is completely unaware that the baby's rich father has sent a bounty hunter after him.

Raising Arizonais an outrageous concept of a comedy written and directed byJoel and Ethan Coen, whichalsostars John Goodman and William Forsythe. According to The Atlantic, the movie was partially inspired by the work of director, Preston Sturges who took the format of the screwball comedy genre to another level by adding more mature and natural dialogue into his films.

6 'What's Up, Doc?' (1972)

Image via Warner Bros.

Musicologist, Dr. Howard Bannister (Ryan O'Neal), travels with his overbearing fiancée to San Francisco to compete for a research grant. After meeting an unusual woman, Judy (Barbra Streisand), Bannister finds it hard to focus as Judy has dedicated her time to embarrassing and humiliating him in any way she can.

RELATED: The Best Comedy Movies on Prime Video Right Now

What's Up, Doc? is a direct homage to classic screwball comedies specifically Bringing Up Baby as well as a reference to the famous Warner Bros. Bugs Bunny cartoons. According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director, Peter Bogdanovich developed the movie specifically for Streisand after learning that she wanted to work with him.

5 'My Favorite Wife' (1940)

Image via RKO Pictures

Years after his wife, Ellen (Irene Dunn) was lost at sea, Nick Arden (Cary Grant) remarries, but his second marriage gets off to a rocky start when he's informed that Ellen has been rescued off a deserted island. As Nick tries to figure out how to break the news to his new bride, things are complicated even more when he finds out that Ellen wasn't alone on the island.

According to Who The Devil Made It by Bogdanovich, after their major success in The Awful Truth, Grant and Dunn were signed on for My Favorite Wife before producer, Leo McCarey, even had a script. The two are a ridiculous riot in this classic screwball comedy which was remade in 1963 as Move Over, Darling starring Doris Day and James Garner.

4 'I Love You Again' (1940)

Image via MGM

Larry Wilson (William Powell) is a successful but boring businessman whose wife, Kay (Myrna Loy) wants a divorce. When Larry gets knocked on the head, he discovers that he isn't Larry Wilson but is actually George Carey, a con artist who has been suffering from a long-term case of amnesia. George's fiery personality and charm rubs off on Kay causing her to possibly reconsider the divorce.

I Love You Again is a marginalized screwball comedy directed by W.S. Van Dyke who directed Powell and Loy in The Thin Man movies. Powell and Loy were one of Hollywood's favorite on-screen couples who made a total of 13 movies together. Their on-screen chemistry made audiences wonder if there were any real sparks between them off-camera. According to an interview with Loy, they were great friends and too much alike to ever develop a romantic relationship.

3 'True Confession' (1937)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Helen Bartlett (Lombard) is a loving wife and compulsive liar who is wrongfully accused and tried for murder. Her husband and honest attorney, Ken (Fred MacMurray) is led to believe Helen's guilty and acted in self-defense, but after she's acquitted, he learns the truth from an eccentric stranger, (John Barrymore).

Early in Lombard's career, Barrymore had recommended her to be his co-star in the iconic screwball comedy, Twentieth Century. Years later, Lombard returned the favor to Barrymore who was struggling to find work due to his failing health at the time, and secured his minor but hysterical role in True Confession.

2 'Send Me No Flowers' (1964)

Image via Universal Pictures

When hypochondriac, George Kimball (Rock Hudson) goes to visit his doctor, he's given a clean bill of health, but after he overhears part of his physician's phone conversation, he's led to believe that he's terminally ill. George starts to worry about his wife, Judy (Day) and how she will manage once she's gone so with the help of his friend and neighbor (Tony Randall) they set out to find a replacement husband for Judy.

Send Me No Flowers is a sidesplitting screwball comedy and the third and final film starring Day, Hudson and Randall together. The movie highlights Day's brilliant physical comedy in hilarious scenes specifically her first appearance when she accidentally locks herself out of the house forcing her to sneak through the bushes and climb through the kitchen window.

1 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (1941)

Image via RKO Pictures

David Smith (Robert Montgomery) foolishly admits to his wife, Ann (Lombard) that he isn't fully satisfied with their marriage sparking an extensive fight between the two. When they discover that they're technically not married due to a legal error, Ann embraces her freedom while David goes to extreme and amusing lengths to win her back.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is Hitchcock's one and only comedy starring the Queen of Screwball Comedy, Carole Lombard. Aside from being a thriving talent on camera, Lombard was skilled behind the camera and even directed Hitchcock in his short cameo. The actress, who was known for her practical jokes, took advantage of the situation by purposely having Hitchcock do multiple takes.

NEXT: 10 Best Rom-Coms of All Time, According to Letterboxd