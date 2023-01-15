It's safe to say the creep factor is extremely high in all of these...

The cinematic obsession with serial killers dates back to the popular hit film Psycho (1960) and beyond. For such a long time, serial killer movies have been a source of fascination for both movie directors and film fans. Some may attribute this fascination to morbid curiosity, while others believe it stems from an innate desire to understand the mindset of these criminals. Regardless of the reason, it is clear that these disturbing stories continue to hold a certain appeal for viewers.

The eerie and exciting nature of serial killer films often draws audiences to these disturbed minds and the success of Iconic horror films like Halloween, Se7en, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre clearly show that viewers crave these macabre stories. However, as much as people enjoy these horror flicks, not all notable serial killer films receive the recognition and appreciation they deserve, remaining undiscovered gems in the film industry.

‘Clovehitch Killer’ (2018)

In this thriller drama, a young boy’s perfect family is turned upside down when he discovers disturbing images in his father’s possession. As a result, Tyler Burnside (Charlie Plummer) begins to suspect that his seemingly innocent father (Dylan McDermott) may be the serial killer responsible for murdering some girls more than a decade ago.

This serial killer thriller may not have so many violent kills, but it is sure to chill your bones as it gradually builds to a shocking conclusion. While some viewers believe it is too predictable, others have deemed it a classic serial killer film despite its slow pace. This classic film doesn’t often receive enough recognition despite the fact that it leaves a lasting impression as it offers a fresh take on the serial killer genre.

‘The Snowtown Murders’ (2011)

Based on a true story, The Snowtown Murders follows the horrific crimes committed in Snowtown, Australia in the 1990s. It revolves around a young boy who falls in love with her mother’s new boyfriend and finds himself drawn into his violent tendencies.

Delving into issues of abuse, addiction, brutality and more, this disturbing tale is as dark as it can get. Featuring a serial killer who is sociable and uses mind control to lure others into carrying out his nefarious deeds, The Snowtown Murderssucceeds in leaving a dark imprint in the hearts of many. The most terrifying aspect of this movie is the fact that it is based on a true story, which makes it all the more unsettling or intriguing to some viewers.

‘Jennifer’s Body’ (2009)

A demon-possessed cheerleader (Megan Fox) turns into a serial killer who murders her class boys. As the number of dead bodies increases, her Nerdy friend (Amanda Seyfried) must find a way to put an end to the demon's reign of terror before it's too late.

Jennifer's Body starts out like any other teen movie, but then takes a dark and unexpected turn. It is undoubtedly one of those underappreciated films with a unique story, a fantastic plot, and funny scenes that certainly leave a lasting impression on viewers. Although it was not well received upon its initial release, this dark comedy proved to be more brutal and brilliant than expected.

‘Prisoners’ (2013)

During a Thanksgiving dinner, a six-year-old girl and her friend go missing. With no concrete evidence of who is behind the abduction, the father (Hugh Jackman) of the girl grows desperate and decides to take matters into his hands.

This detective thriller is extremely complex and terrifying as it unfolds into a story that is far more than just about the kidnapping of two young girls. Its well-crafted, intense storyline makes it a must-watch for fans of the horror genre. The film's unpredictable plot will keep viewers guessing until the very end, as it explores themes of guilt, redemption, and the lengths that people will go to protect their loved ones. It may not be a widely recognized film, but a single viewing of it will blow the minds of many.

‘Monster’ (2003)

Monster is based on the true story of Aileen Wuornos, one of America's first serial killers, who lured men into their deaths. In this gripping story, a prostitute frequently murders men who hire her services.

Monster is a crime drama that flips the script on the typical narrative of prostitutes as victims of serial killers. In this film, Charlize Theron plays the role of Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute turned killer, who takes matters into her own hands. Charlize Theron's brilliant portrayal of an unloved soul adds to the film's mind-blowing effect. One amazing aspect of this film is its detailed accuracy to Aileen Wuornos' real-life story and thus deserves to be considered a classic.

‘My Friend Dahmer’ (2017)

This haunting story follows the adolescent years of Jeffrey Dahmer, who eventually becomes a notorious serial killer. Based on the 2012 graphic novel by cartoonist John “Derf” BackDerf, this unsettling tale offers a new perspective on a well-known case.

This dark tale may not be bloody but is truly suspenseful as it draws viewers into the detailed disturbing life of this mass murderer. As it documents Dahmer’s painfully awkward life, it manages to be gut-wrenchingly realistic. There isn’t any kill but every step of the way, it doesn’t hesitate to remind viewers whose story it is they are being told.

‘American Psycho’ (2000)

An urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. During the day he is a wealthy, intelligent man living the American dream, but at night he indulges in his violent tendencies.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel of the same name, this sadistic tale features a serial killer whose actions evoke a range of emotions from the audience, including sympathy and disgust. However, the most bizarre aspect of this dark comedy horror is its enigmatic ending, which leaves many wondering whether Patrick Bateman was truly a serial killer or simply a troubled man. Whatever the answer is, the fact that American Psycho satirizes modern society remains unchanged.

‘Surveillance’ (2008)

When a series of gruesome murders occur in a small town, two FBI agents attempt to piece the puzzle together and identify the perpetrator. As they continue their investigation by analyzing surveillance footage, they realize that someone in the room knows more than they are telling.

Surveillance is an undeniably suspenseful, fantastic, and entertaining film that has gained recognition as a gem in the serial killer genre. Despite being such a powerful and unique story, this murder mystery is still underappreciated. While some viewers regard it as a brilliant, twisty film, others believe it's not as clever as it attempts to be.

‘Copy Cat’ (1995)

Dr. Helen (Sigourney Weaver), a psychologist and assault survivor, teams up with a police officer, Holly Hunter (M.J Monahan), to stop a serial killer from striking again. As they work together, they become embroiled in a deadly mind game being orchestrated by this deviant vicious serial killer.

Copy Cat is a lesser-known but intriguing serial killer film that some may consider a rip-off of The Silence of the Lambs.Despite this, it manages to be a suspenseful and entertaining watch for its 2-and-a-half-hour runtime. While it may not appeal to everyone, fans of 90s horror movies wouldn't want to miss it.

‘Kiss the Girls’ (1997)

An escaped victim of a notorious serial killer known as “Casanova” teams up with police officers and a forensic psychologist in the hunt for the deranged killer. As they work together to stop the killer from striking again, they discover that this serial killer may not be working alone.

This psychological crime thriller, despite receiving poor reviews over the years, is deserving of recognition for its touching, thrilling, creepy and suspenseful story, and well-written characters. Though it may seem unrealistic at times, it more than makes up for it with its compelling narrative. Morgan Freeman’s powerful presence also adds to the overall appeal of this tale.

