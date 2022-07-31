There’s nothing more thrilling than watching bad guys navigate troubles and cause them, all from the safety of the couch. Tension confined within the walls of one setting makes for great television - from horror movies like The Conjuring to teen dramas like The Breakfast Club. However, prison films are the epitome of entertainment for those who love the idea of tension bubbling in one setting. Of such series, drama-comedy Orange Is The New Black elicited massive amounts of hype, having won four Primetime Emmy Awards, four Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and five Satellite Awards.

The series follows Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) - an upper-middle-class woman who unintentionally smuggles drug money in her suitcase for her girlfriend at the time, Alex (Laura Prepon). Serving a fifteen-month sentence at Litchfield Penitentiary, Piper re-evaluates her past relationship with Alex (who is also serving inside) and struggles to grip on prison politics. Orange Is The New Black combines comedy with drama, pairing it with commentary around brutality, racial discrimination, and funding cuts that benefit those at the top - all of which affect the well-being of those kept inside. Similar issues have been explored in other series based in prison, engaging viewers worldwide.

'Prison Break' (2005 - 2017)

Prison Break captures the importance of family and justice through its drama-action lens, and its success led to a spin-off series, a video game, and a tie-in novel. It follows Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) - an engineer who is convinced that his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) was put in prison falsely.

With Lincoln on death row for the murder of the Vice President’s brother, Michael launches a plan to break him out from Fox River State Penitentiary - from the inside. Lincoln’s execution date is lingering, causing Michael to commit a crime to join his brother, where the two enlist the help of other inmates to get out. Meanwhile, Lincoln’s ex-girlfriend Veronica (Robin Tunney) works to uncover the truth of the murder.

'OZ' (1997 - 2003)

Set inside the Oswald State Correctional Facility, OZ is a drama-thriller series that ran across six seasons. Narrated by inmate Augustus (Harold Perrineau) with a focal point on rehabilitation and segregation, the plot centers on an experimental unit that prides itself on learning responsibility while its prisoners struggle for survival amidst payback and warring groups.

Unit manager Tim McManus (Terry Kinney) is in charge of the inmates and their drug trade and violence. In order to combat this, he groups together inmates - from racial groups to religious beliefs - which creates tension and hostility in the ward. The series plays on references to The Wizard Of Oz, from the prison’s nickname to the wing nicknamed "Emerald City," and has received multiple awards such as the Satellite Award and the Artios Award.

'Prisoner' (1979 - 1985)

The Australian soap-opera serial Prisoner enjoyed an eight-season span and was the first to feature a predominantly female cast. Set in Wentworth Correctional Center, the series unravels the backstories of the prisoners and staff and their relationships and struggles in prison. Namely, characters such as top dog Bea Smith (Val Lehman), antagonistic Franky Doyle (Carol Burns), and sadistic officer Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson (Maggie Kirkpatrick) were pivotal characters during the series.

The show won numerous awards in Australia, from Logies Awards to TV Penguin Awards during its airing period. Prisoner received positive reviews for its supportive portrayals of LGBTQ+ people while being noted for its gruesome look at the dangers of prison.

'Buried' (2003)

Buried is an eight-part television show that prioritizes the dissent of both prisoners and officers, whereby in order to thrive, questionable actions must be taken - a look into the authenticity of power structures in prison and the need to survive.

The series is set in a Northern English prison, where when Lee Kingley (Lenny James) lands a ten-year sentence for attacking his sister’s rapist, he is respected amongst the other prisoners, rising him to the top alongside his brother, Troy (David Fishley). When Troy is transferred to another prison for his own mental health wellbeing, Lee suddenly becomes in charge of a drug business with Kappa (James Wells). In his newfound position, Lee struggles with rumors, violence, and the truth.

'For Life' (2020 - 2021)

For Life is a legal drama that ran across two seasons and is loosely based on the story of Issac Wright Jr., who fought against his false incarceration. In For Life, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) has been wrongly convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to life with no parole. Determined to prove his innocence, Aaron earns his license to practice law, where he starts aiding his fellow inmates as their defense attorney and chipping away at unraveling his own sentencing.

The series, although short, was praised for its portrayal of morality. Aaron was sometimes faced with the complexities of a case, lying for a better cause and embezzling the truth - with viewers having the luxury of being able to decide for themselves how they feel.

'Bad Girls' (1999 - 2010)

The British television drama series Bad Girls encapsulated realistic portrayals of a woman’s life in prison - dealing with issues from adjusting to prison life, to reoffending behaviors, to more sensitive topics such as miscarriage, rape, and suicide.

The first couple of seasons follow the budding relationship between prisoner Nikki (Mandana Jones) and guard Helen (Simone Lahbib); drug addict Zandra’s (Lara Cazalet) ability to cope with her pregnancy; and Monica’s (Jane Lowe) appeal as a wrongly-convicted criminal. Bad Girls was largely inspired by the success of other prison series Within These Walls and Prisoner, but aimed to amp up the gore for the sake of realism, earning itself multiple awards, including two National Television Awards and two Inside Soap Awards.

'Wentworth' (2013 - 2021)

The (also Australian) twenty-first-century remake of Prisoner, Wentworth proved to be as enjoyable as the original series. Spanning across eight seasons, Wentworth provides the backstory of Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack), how she rose from housewife to top dog, and the intimate trials and tribulations of prison.

Gradually moving to an ensemble style, the series began to explore each character’s backstories while traversing through their complex hierarchy. Wentworth received critical acclaim during its seasons, comparing its gore and grit to the likes of Breaking Bad or Sons Of Anarchy, and won awards such as Logie Awards and AACTA Awards.

