We all love a good shounen. Whether you’re just starting to watch anime with titles like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen or you’ve been watching series like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto since you were a kid, it’s likely you’ve been constantly exposed to the shounen genre. Most incredibly popular anime series, like Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece, fall into this genre, and honestly, that isn’t surprising. Shounen is a huge umbrella that covers almost any series that’s targeted towards boys ages 12 to 18, which means it has something for almost anyone to enjoy.

Even if you’re a shounen expert, there might be a few titles that fell off your radar over the years. It’s to be expected; so many new series come out each year that it would be impossible to catch them all. But if you’re looking to up your anime cred (or just find a fun new show to watch!) check out these five neat shounen anime!

The Law of Ueki (2005-2006)

The Law of Ueki is a series adapted from a manga written by Tsubasa Fukuchi that ran from 2005 to 2006. It follows junior high student Kosuke Ueki, who was given the ability to turn trash into trees by Kobayashi, a heavenly being who is in competition to become the Celestial King. He chooses Ueki as his power user for the Battle of Supernatural Powers, the tournament that will decide the future Celestial King, after carefully observing the boy and ensuring his righteousness. Side by side with friend and self-proclaimed protector Mori Ai, Ueki battles other power users and aims to gain the Blank Talent, a prize awarded to the winner of the tournament that gives the owner any ability that they ask for, so it can’t be used for evil. The big highlights of this series are the array of unique abilities the characters can use and also its unique protagonist. Ueki, unlike many shounen protagonists, isn’t particularly interested in fighting. All he really wants is to clean up parks and turn trash into trees, and even though using his powers on non-power users comes at a great detriment to him, he still goes out of his way to protect others with little regard of what will happen to him. This is a fun, silly anime that sometimes blindsides you with the depth of the plot, making it a particularly good watch, especially for those who enjoy early 2000s anime.

World Trigger (2014-2022)

Adapted from a manga by Daisuke Ashihara, World Trigger is a more recent shounen with three seasons so far that has been gaining a little more popularity now that its third season finished up this past January. The series takes place in Mikado City, where a portal to a strange world randomly opens up one day. Creatures called Neighbors begin to escape the portal and threaten the humans of the city. Human weapons don’t seem to work against the monsters and the city’s inhabitants begin to lose hope until the mysterious Border organization appears with weapons called Triggers, made with technology developed by the Neighbors. The implementation of Border helps people return to life as normal. At least, until strange student Yuma Kuga arrives. Full of action and interesting world building, World Trigger is a great series for fans of anime like Attack on Titan and Bleach.

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (2003-2005)

A comedic parody anime adapted from a manga by Yoshio Sawai, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is an anime that is wild, wacky, and surprisingly full of heart. It follows the titular Bobobo as he travels around fighting the Hair Hunt troop, a group of people who destroy villages and forcibly shave their inhabitants, with his powerful Fist of the Nose Hair. By his side are an eclectic group consisting of the optimistic teenager Beauty, odoriferous Gasser, Hajike leader Don Patch, and often emotional Jelly Jiggler (and of course many other friends he picks up along the way.) Together, they are on a quest to defeat the Maruhage Empire. This series is full of gags and insanity, as well as all the over the top shounen action people know and love. It also has a rather interesting and deep plotline for a series that is supposedly all jokes and silliness that will keep you questioning through all 76 episodes, and probably through your read of the manga. After all, with the anime’s ending, you’ll be itching to see this series through to the end.

Silver Spoon (2013-2014)

Created by the mind behind Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, Silver Spoon is a slice of life anime that dives into the world of agriculture by following a group of students at a school called Ooezo Agricultural High School. In particular, it tells the story of Yuugo Hachiken, a boy from the city who decides to go to Ooezo in order to escape the pressures put on him by his father. At first, he flounders in his new environment due to his upbringing, but he quickly becomes somewhat of a “yes man” that everyone turns to for help. Through helping his classmates and forming friendships with them, Hachiken begins to fit in and find his place in this new world, discovering his path for the future. A heartfelt and hilarious series, it’s perfect for pretty much anyone, as we can all relate to being under pressure and in need of support.

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches (2015)

This one partially makes the list for its rather interesting English dub, but Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches is an honestly funny and wild ride. Centered around Ryu Yamada, a delinquent constantly bored with the humdrum of school life, the series follows his life after an accident causes him to switch bodies with top-ranked student Urara Shiraishi. Realizing that the switch is triggered by kissing, the two begin searching for other witches in their school by reinstating the Supernatural Studies club. Suddenly, Yamada’s life is full of magic, mystery, and mayhem as he goes through high school juggling his normal life and his witch hunting. This one has comedy, magic, and just a hint of romance that combine to make an endearing series that’s a perfect pick me up for those dreary days.

