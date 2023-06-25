Max has made waves in the streaming landscape, emerging as a powerhouse platform with a compelling lineup of shows. Its extensive library combines HBO classics like Game of Thrones with a diverse range of content, catering to a wide audience. But what truly sets Max apart is its commitment to quality originals. From gripping dramas like Succession to groundbreaking series like The White Lotus, Max consistently delivers top-notch, gripping content that keeps viewers hooked.

Max's unique funding model, free from traditional advertising constraints, allows them to tackle controversial and explicit subject matter that sets them apart from other networks. This creative freedom has enabled HBO to produce groundbreaking programming that was unmatched before the era of streaming services. With the launch of its streaming platform, HBO Max, the company has expanded its output of shows, albeit at a potentially unrealistic pace. Unfortunately, this rapid production has led to many remarkable Max programs going unnoticed, failing to find their deserved audience. To shed light on these hidden gems, here are 15 of the most underrated TV shows on Max.

'Jett' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Jett Genre Action, Crime, Drama Debut Date June 14, 2019

Created by Sebastian Gutierrez, Jett follows Carla Gugino’s titular Jett, also known as Daisy Kowalski, a thief with enormous pedigree who has just left a stint in prison. However, before she can even think about rehabilitation, Jett is thrust right back into the very world she finds so desperately alluring, as a dangerous group of criminals recruits her for one final heist. Most definitely an underrated gem of a series, Jett is wild and wonderful, packing action, tension, and drama into every episode. Often NSFW and unapologetically so, the series is a terrific showcase of the talents of Gugino, whose ability to be both sympathetic and sometimes cruel makes her a perfect anti-hero. - Jake Hodges

'Bored to Death' (2009 - 2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Bored to Death is an HBO series that originally aired from 2009 to 2011 and follows the misadventures of a struggling writer named Jonathan Ames, played by Jason Schwartzman, who moonlights as an unlicensed private detective in Brooklyn, New York. Although the series abruptly ended, in 2012, there was news of HBO considering a feature film that could serve as a satisfying conclusion to the series, but sadly, it didn’t translate into anything. Bored to Death stands out for its witty writing, quirky characters, and offbeat humor. Each episode follows Jonathan as he takes on peculiar cases while navigating his personal struggles, including love, career aspirations, and existential crises. The show expertly weaves together humor, mystery, and character development, creating a unique and captivating viewing experience.

'We Are Who We Are' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.3/10

We Are Who We Are, a 2020 miniseries is a compelling coming-of-age series created by Luca Guadagnino, known for directing Call Me By Your Name. Set in a coastal Italian town on a US army base during the lead-up to Donald Trump's presidential election win, the show delves into the complexities of gender identity, sexuality, politics, and morality. With a languid pace and just under 10 hours of storytelling, Guadagnino captures the essence of messy youth as teenagers navigate self-discovery amidst a constantly shifting environment. The series stands out for its authentic portrayal of internal struggles, growth, and societal expectations while embracing ambiguity and inviting viewers to reflect on their own experiences. With lush cinematography and a thought-provoking exploration of identity, We Are Who We Are offers a poignant and unflinching portrayal of adolescence and the universal themes of love, acceptance, and personal understanding.

'Naomi' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 4.9/10

Naomi Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship Cast Kaci Walfall , Cranston Johnson , Alexander Wraith , Mary-Charles Jones , Mouzam Makkar

Blending the excitement of high school drama with a delightful infusion of geeky comic book fun, Naomi breaks new ground as an origin story that introduces a fresh and promising hero. Naomi McDuffie is an avid comic book enthusiast and a teenager who runs a popular Superman fan website. Her life takes an unexpected turn when a supernatural occurrence unfolds in her small town of Port Oswego, Oregon. Intrigued and determined to uncover the truth behind this extraordinary event, Naomi embarks on a quest for answers. Assisted by her loyal best friend, her supportive adoptive parents, and a mysterious tattoo shop owner with a hidden past, Naomi delves into the mystery surrounding the event, unearthing secrets that could reshape her understanding of the world. This captivating series defies conventions and brings forth a new kind of protagonist, showcasing the unlimited potential and pushing for vital onscreen representation in a genre that has historically struggled in that regard. Regrettably, Naomi faced its unfortunate demise when the network canceled it, leaving its inaugural season hanging on a thrilling cliffhanger.

'Somebody Somewhere' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 81%

Somebody Somewhere Release Date January 16, 2022 Creator Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen Cast Bridget Everett , Jeff Hiller , Mary Catherine Garrison , Danny McCarthy , Mike Hagerty , Murray Hill , Jane Drake Brody

When it comes to dramedy, Somebody Somewhere will deservedly be at the top of the list. Don't be fooled by the seemingly uneventful nature of Somebody Somewhere because beneath its quiet exterior lies a comedy that gradually reveals its hidden charms with surprising beauty, and the renewal announcement for season 3 certainly proves that. The show immerses us in the life of Sam, a woman in her 40s who has returned to her hometown of Manhattan to care for her dying sister. Now that her sister has passed away, Sam finds herself trapped in a state of purposelessness and loneliness. While it may not boast flashy premises, Somebody Somewhere captivates with its small yet profound character studies, unfolding against the backdrop of a tranquil Kansas town. Each half-hour episode gracefully propels the drama forward, delivering scenes rich with emotion, poignancy, the struggles of life after 40, and an impeccable sense of humor. At the center of the series, lies the heartwarming friendship between Sam and Joel. Their interactions effortlessly transition from the absurd to the heartfelt, blending moments of laughter with ones that tug at the heartstrings. At its core, the show beautifully explores the concept of chosen family, presenting an alternative to the bonds we are born into.

'Los Espookys' (2018 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Los Espookys Release Date 2019-00-00 Creator Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen

While it’s never easy to get the news of your favorite series being abruptly canceled, the blow was much worse for the quirky comedy Los Espookys which deserved better than cancellation. Los Espookys follows a group of friends who turn their passion for horror into a unique business venture. Set in an undisclosed Latin American country, the show centers around the "Espookys," led by Renaldo, as they create and execute elaborate horror experiences for clients. With a mix of absurdity, deadpan humor, and supernatural elements, the series captures the eccentric world of these unconventional entrepreneurs. The disappointment surrounding its cancellation after the second season stems from its dedicated fan base and the show's distinct style, which showcased exceptional humor and creativity, filling a void in a television landscape that often lacks these qualities. While the cancellation is undoubtedly unfortunate, Los Espookys deserves more recognition due to its unconventional exploration of the genre with its distinctive comedic flair.

'Enlightened' (2011 - 2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.5/10

The White Lotus might be Mike White’s prodigious child but before the arrival of the self-absorbed affluent guests in The White Lotus, audiences were introduced to a myriad of other strikingly authentic characters in the 2011 series, Enlightened. Despite its limited run of two seasons, this critically acclaimed HBO show provided ample food for thought, particularly about change and growth. Enlightened centers around Amy Jellicoe, played by Laura Dern, a self-destructive executive who undergoes a profound spiritual awakening after a very public meltdown at her workplace. The show skillfully explores Amy's intricate character as she embarks on a transformative journey of personal growth and social change. Amy's intentions are good, but her actions often lack self-awareness and empathy. Despite her immersion in self-help books, her inflated ego consistently hinders her progress. Enlightened serves as a poignant portrayal of the ongoing journey of human growth and transformation. It highlights the reality that even when we believe we have changed, we are susceptible to being thrown off course by new challenges or old triggers that can revert us to our previous selves.

'The Other Two' (2019 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.8/10

When it comes to entertainment comedies, it's either a hit or miss; but The Other Two can easily be described as one of the best comedies about entertainment. With season 3 currently airing, The Other Two sets itself apart with its clever writing, subtle humor, and the routinely funny performances by Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver. While it cleverly satirizes the entertainment industry and the often challenging pursuit of fame through the hapless Dubek siblings, Brooke and Cary, it excels as a heartfelt exploration of family dynamics. Since its premiere in 2019, The Other Two has struck a perfect balance, delivering both comedy and genuine affection as it delves into the siblings' misadventures and their unwavering quest for success, all while emphasizing the enduring importance of familial bonds. With its blend of humor, sweetness, and relatable emotions, this series is an absolute must-watch that offers a refreshing and entertaining perspective on the entertainment world and the complexities of family relationships.

'Flight of the Conchords' (2007 - 2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.5/10

Flight of the Conchords Genre Sitcom Debut Date June 17, 2007

Flight of the Conchords took HBO by storm as Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement brought their whimsical folk-rock comedy duo to life. With their endearing charm and hilarious deadpan humor, they captured the hearts of audiences, while their catchy musical numbers had viewers humming along. The show revolves around the misadventures of Bret and Jemaine, two struggling musicians from New Zealand who venture to the bustling streets of New York City in pursuit of fame. As they navigate the quirky intricacies of urban life, their naive innocence, and offbeat personalities lead them into uproarious encounters and absurd situations. From love and friendship to the pursuit of dreams, Flight of the Conchords delivers a delightful blend of witty comedy, original music, and off-kilter charm that will leave you grinning from ear to ear. Although the show may have flown under the radar in recent years, it remains a cherished gem for those seeking a whimsical and infectious escape into a world of offbeat comedy and musical escapades.

'My Brilliant Friend' (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.6/10

My Brilliant Friend (2018) Release Date November 18, 2018 Creator Saverio Costanzo Cast Gaia Girace , Margherita Mazzucco

My Brilliant Friend is an expansive and poignant Italian miniseries that takes viewers on a defiant and meandering journey through adolescence. The series is both a powerful social critique and a revolutionary examination of women who are silent and trapped by the patriarchy, while also delving into the nuanced themes of class struggle and privilege, all set against a backdrop of misogyny, political and sexist violence, love, humiliation, and oppression. At its core, the series revolves around the profound friendship between Elena and Lila, two girls navigating the challenges of growing up in 1950s Naples. As they face societal expectations, gender roles, and the limitations imposed by their backgrounds, their journey becomes an intimate portrayal of resilience and defiance against a backdrop of adversity. With rapturous beauty and remarkable performances, My Brilliant Friend captures both the expansive scope of their circumstances and the intimacy between the central duo, leaving a lasting impression on audiences as a profound exploration of the human condition and the transformative power of friendship.

'The Leftovers' (2014 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.3/10

The Leftovers is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged series that delves into the aftermath of a global event known as the Sudden Departure, where 2% of the world's population mysteriously vanishes without a trace. The show follows the lives of those left behind in a small town called Mapleton, as they grapple with the profound grief, confusion, and existential questions that arise in the wake of this inexplicable event. As the narrative unfolds, the series explores the various ways people cope with loss, trauma, and the search for meaning in a world forever altered. What sets The Leftovers apart is its poignant exploration of human connections and the profound impact they have on our lives. It serves as a powerful reminder not to take our loved ones for granted as Damon Lindelof expertly spins a story that develops gradually but steadily and builds to a dramatic crescendo. Through its complex characters, intricate storytelling, and thematic depth, The Leftovers stands out as a truly special series that invites viewers to contemplate the nature of faith, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit.

'Search Party' (2016 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.6/10

Search Party Release Date 2016-00-00 Creator Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter Cast Alia Shawkat , John Early , John Reynolds , Meredith Hagner

Search Party originally debuted on the network TBS for two seasons before finding a new home and a fresh opportunity with HBO. Search Party is a refreshingly unique and criminally underrated series that weaves an intricate plot filled with dark humor, gripping tension, and unpredictable twists. The show follows a group of self-absorbed twenty-somethings as they become entangled in a mysterious disappearance, leading them on a journey of self-discovery, moral dilemmas, and unexpected consequences. With its quick-witted writing and a perfect balance between humor and tension, each season pushes the boundaries further, taking the story to increasingly outlandish and exhilarating heights. It's the kind of show that keeps you on the edge of your seat, never quite knowing what to expect next. Search Party is a true gem that sets itself apart with its unparalleled blend of comedy, suspense, and sheer unpredictability.

'Carnivàle' (2003 - 2005)

IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.4/10

Carnivàle is a captivating HBO series that takes place in the 1930s and follows two intertwining storylines centered around individuals who possess enigmatic supernatural abilities. The show beautifully blends surreal imagery, dark fantasy, and unique mythology, creating a mesmerizing and immersive world. As the narrative unfolds, we witness a collision course between these two forces, leading to a high-stakes confrontation. What sets Carnivàle apart is its ability to create a rich and atmospheric setting that draws viewers into its mysterious and complex narrative. The show's compelling characters, each with their secrets and motivations, add depth and intrigue to the story. While the series was unfortunately cut short before its intended six-season arc, it remains a hidden gem that has gained a dedicated and passionate following. Its thought-provoking themes, intelligent storytelling, and willingness to challenge the audience make it a show worthy of binge-watching.

'Getting On' (2013 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.8/10

Getting On (2013) Release Date November 24, 2013 Cast Alex Borstein , Niecy Nash , Mel Rodriguez

Getting On is a 2013 comedy series set in the geriatric ward of an NHS hospital. Despite its unconventional premise, the show captures the essence of the humdrum existence that resonates with viewers from all walks of life. The attention to detail and natural performances of the cast make it truly special. What sets Getting On apart is its ability to embrace the subtle magic that lies within a series that defies conventional commercial impulses. It is sharp, funny, and sometimes tender, blending elements that make it both relatable and unique. The show offers a refreshing perspective on the complexities of the healthcare system, while also exploring themes of compassion, aging, and the human experience. With its clever writing, exceptional performances, and an uncanny ability to capture the humor and poignancy of everyday life, Getting On stands out as a must-watch series that offers a delightful and thought-provoking viewing experience.

'The Knick' (2014 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.5/10

Set in the early 1900s, The Knick follows the brilliant yet troubled Dr. John Thackery and the staff of the Knickerbocker Hospital in New York City. As they navigate the rapidly evolving world of medicine, the show delves into the dark and gritty realities of surgical procedures, societal issues, and personal struggles. The plot showcases the innovative techniques and medical breakthroughs of the time, while also addressing themes of addiction, racism, and the societal constraints of the era. What makes The Knick unique is its blend of historical drama, intense storytelling, and exceptional craftsmanship. With Steven Soderbergh at the helm, the series presents a visually stunning and meticulously detailed portrayal of early 20th-century New York. It fearlessly tackles complex and controversial topics, pushing boundaries and challenging viewers to confront uncomfortable truths. The show's unflinching portrayal of medical procedures and the moral dilemmas faced by the characters adds a visceral and thought-provoking dimension.

'High Maintenance' (2016 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.1/10

High Maintenance Release Date September 16, 2016 Creator Katja Blichfeld, Ben Sinclair Cast Ben Sinclair

High Maintenance is an anthology series that explores the lives of diverse individuals in New York City through the lens of a nameless marijuana dealer known simply as "The Guy." Each episode presents a self-contained story, focusing on different characters from various walks of life who intersect with The Guy as he delivers his products throughout the city. The show offers a collection of succinct character portraits, providing beautiful glimpses into the lives of its subjects. What makes High Maintenance exceptional is its ability to capture the human experience with remarkable depth and authenticity. The series is well-crafted, with each episode offering its unique narrative and tone, ranging from funny and heartwarming to poignant and thought-provoking. The characters are beautifully portrayed, and the storytelling delves into their joys, struggles, and aspirations, offering a rich tapestry of interconnected stories.

