The 2000s are widely regarded as somewhat of a rough time for culture, as a whole, and horror cinema was by no means left out of this. The 2000s were the decade of "torture porn" films like Saw, unfortunate remakes of beloved classics, and PG-13-rated, neutered J-horror riffs dominating the genre. While there was the occasional well-loved film to come out of it, especially with the New French Extremity movement offering European thrills for adventurous viewers, the decade's contributions to horror are largely somewhat maligned (and not necessarily unfairly so).

However, while the genre may have been going through rough waters and experimenting with ideas that didn't generally work, the old standards stuck around. The slasher, the venerable subgenre of masked killers with creative weapons offing teenagers one-by-one, was thought to be largely dead by this time (the lingering effects of Scream at work). However, in reality, there were a good few slashers released during the 2000s that deserve to stand alongside the greats.

10 'My Bloody Valentine 3D' (2009)

Image via Lionsgate

Ten years after a brutal mining accident and a vicious mass killing committed by its sole survivor, a small mining town finds itself haunted by pickaxe murders. The son of the mine's owner gets drawn into the case, and finds that he has more of a connection to it than ever thought possible.

While this film is undeniably cheesy, owing to its over-the-top 3D effects and Patrick Lussier's equally over-the-top nu-metal visual stylings, it's also a lot of fun. The film has a very strong cast, including Supernatural's Jared Padalecki, that elevates it above where its quality should land.My Bloody Valentine stands as probably the best 3D slasher film of all time, and given there's one of the most iconic Friday the 13th films in that running, that's tough competition.

9 'Cherry Falls' (2000)

Image via Focus Features

A small town in Virginia finds itself menaced by a serial killer who, in a reversal of the typical slasher rules, specifically hunts and kills virgins.

RELATED: 8 Classic Horror Directors and Their Modern-Day Counterpart

This film was largely hampered by its distribution; it was submitted to the MPAA multiple times, receiving the dreaded NC-17 rating each time for its sexual content. Eventually, it was bought as a TV movie by the USA Network, and developed a small cult following through edited television airings. With its strong cast (Michael Biehn, of Aliens fame, plays the town sheriff) and its clever twists on the slasher formula, this film deserves more attention than it's gotten.

8 'Hollow Man' (2000)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In this Paul Verhoeven sci-fi chiller, a scientist perfects his invisibility formula and tests it on himself, quickly becoming a power-drunk stalker and killer.

Hollow Manis a strange one, being essentially a remake of the classic The Invisible Man by way of the director of RoboCop. The film is certainly rough viewing, with Verhoeven's trademark extreme splatter violence and a harsh scene of sexual violence, both of which contributed heavily to the film's mixed-to-negative reputation. However, for those with a strong stomach, this is one of the better studio horror films of the 2000s.

7 'House of Wax' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros Discovery

A group of teenagers on their way to a football game suffer a car breakdown in the woods. Soon, they are taken in by the proprietor of a nearby wax museum, who turns out to have a dark, murderous secret.

This film is an odd case, as it was derided almost entirely due to casting Paris Hilton at a cultural moment when she was not particularly well-liked (in fact, the film was marketed on letting audiences watch her die). However, Hilton's performance in the film is perfectly fine, and stands up well with the otherwise strong cast. Past that, the film is a competent, well-executed slasher worthy of appreciation.

6 'The Midnight Meat Train' (2008)

Image via Lionsgate

A photographer attempts to track down a serial killer named the "Subway Butcher." Quickly, he realizes he's in far over his head, discovering a vast conspiracy involving the supernatural.

RELATED: Clive Barker’s Cult Classic Horror 'Nightbreed' Gets First Ever 4K Blu-Ray Release

Clive Barker is a very reliable writer, and anything adapted from his work can be assumed to be at least competent, even if some adaptations don't make it to the finish line. The Midnight Meat Train far surpasses competence, with Ryuhei Kitamura (in his Hollywood debut) giving the film a lot of flair and stylistic edge. It's not a traditional slasher, being sort of an odd hybrid of a slasher and an action movie, but slasher aficionados will find a lot to love here, and the film deserved better than its meager distribution.

5 'Behind The Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' (2006)

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

In this meta-mockumentary, a film crew follows Leslie Vernon, a seemingly normal young man. The wrinkle: Vernon wants to be a famous slasher villain, and the crew is specifically documenting his killing spree.

Explicitly playing around with the conventions of the slasher genre is nothing new; Scream did it a decade prior to Behind the Mask. However, rarely is an evisceration of a genre performed with this much love. Behind the Mask is a hilarious film, full of nods to all of its legendary forebears, and stands well among the greats.

4 'Laid to Rest' (2009)

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

A woman with a head injury wakes up in a morgue, and quickly finds herself stalked by a chrome-masked killer.

Laid to Rest is a case in point that sometimes, it's okay to just play the hits. The film doesn't do anything particularly new or unique; it's perfectly content to be as generic as slashers get. However, it's good at being generic, with some of the best kills in the genre's history and a villain who manages to rise above his lack of explicit personality.

3 'Identity' (2003)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Ten strangers find themselves stranded at a remote motel in Nevada. Meanwhile, a convicted mass murderer undergoes a hearing on his mental stability. These events turn out to be deeply connected.

RELATED: ‘Crystal Lake’: Bryan Fuller Teases Tom Savini's Return For ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel

Identityis a very, very odd film. At times, it seems less like a straight slasher, and more like an attempt to see how many twists director James Mangold can stack on all the film's previous twists, with more focus on juking the viewer than on thrills, chills and kills. However, as ridiculous as the Jenga tower of plot twists can get, the film is a lot of fun, and well worth horror fans' time.

2 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2003)

In this remake of the iconic 1974 progenitor of slashers, teens find themselves pulled over in Texas by a corrupt sheriff (R. Lee Ermey), and menaced by the cannibalistic Sawyer family.

The remake is an often maligned fact of horror cinema, and Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes company became more or less the arch-nemesis of horror fandom for pumping them out in the 2000s (with this as the progenitor of the bunch). However, it stands to reason that sometimes, they can outshine the originals. TheTexas Chainsaw Massacre certainly doesn't go that far, but in a franchise full of widely-maligned entries, it's a notably respectful and competent one. It's easily the best film in the franchise not directed by Tobe Hooper.

1 'Hatchet' (2006)

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

In this throwback film, swamp boaters in the New Orleans boonies encounter Victor Crowley, a massive, menacing hulk of a man who tears them apart one by one.

Hatchet is a film that's immediately very clear about its ambitions: it wants to be a loving tribute to the slashers of old. It inarguably succeeds. Victor Crowley is an effective, menacing villain, who gets some absolute all-timer kills over the course of its quick runtime, and its cast is otherwise strong enough to hold the film together. Adam Green may not have quite successfully managed to cement Victor Crowley among the greats, but Hatchet (and its three sequels) are well worth the attention of any horror fan.

NEXT: 10 Underrated Horror Movies From The 90s (And Where To Stream Them)