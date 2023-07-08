The slow-burn genre in movies is typically characterized by deliberate pacing, restrained storytelling, and a gradual buildup of tension and suspense. These films prioritize atmosphere, character development, and subtle nuances over fast-paced action or immediate gratification. Slow-burn movies often explore complex themes, delve into psychological depths, and require patience and active engagement from the viewer.

Some movies in the "slow cinema" genre remain underrated due to their unconventional storytelling, lack of widespread marketing, or niche appeal. Their careful pacing and contemplative nature may not cater to mainstream tastes, resulting in limited commercial success or recognition. Some examples of such movies include A Ghost Story, a poetic supernatural drama exploring the passage of time through the eyes of a ghost; Upstream Color, which follows the intertwined lives of two individuals affected by a mysterious organism; and 45 Years, which explores a couple's relationship in the days leading up to their 45th wedding anniversary.

10 ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’ (2017)

Brawl in Cell Block 99 follows Bradley Thomas (Vince Vaughn), a former boxer turned drug courier, who finds himself incarcerated in a high-security prison after a job goes wrong. As his wife is threatened by a ruthless drug lord, Bradley is forced to commit violent acts inside the prison to protect her and their unborn child.

What makes Brawl in Cell Block 99 one of the most underrated slow-burn movies is its slow yet meticulous build-up of tension. The film takes its time to develop Bradley's character, allowing viewers to empathize with his choices and feel the weight of his moral dilemma. The slow-burn nature of the film allows for a gradual exploration of themes such as loyalty, sacrifice, and the lengths a person will go to protect their loved ones. Despite its critical acclaim, Brawl in Cell Block 99 remains underrated, often overlooked in discussions of slow-burn cinema.

9 ‘Memories of Murder’ (2003)

Based on true events, Memories of Murder follows a group of detectives as they investigate a series of brutal murders in a small rural town. Led by the seasoned detective Park Doo-man (Song Kang-ho) and a young, ambitious investigator named Seo Tae-yoon (Kim Sang-kyung), the team tries to solve the case amidst mounting pressure and their own limitations.

Bong Joon-ho masterfully creates a sense of unease and suspense, drawing viewers deeper into the unsettling world of the story. The film has been praised for its gripping performances and exploration of the complexities of human nature. Despite its excellence, it remains underrated in international discussions and is overshadowed by other popular crime dramas. However, it stands as a testament to Bong Joon-ho's storytelling prowess and the enduring impact of its narrative.

8 ‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010)

Set in the rural Ozarks, Winter’s Bone follows 17-year-old Ree Dolly (Jennifer Lawrence) as she navigates a dangerous and isolated community in search of her missing father, who has put their family's home as collateral for his bail bond. Ree's quest leads her into a world of poverty, crime, and family secrets.

The pacing of Winter's Bone is evident in its atmospheric storytelling, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the harsh realities of Ree's environment. The film's raw and authentic depiction of rural life, especially with its clever use of sounds and dull colors, the exploration of family dynamics, and the portrayal of a young woman fighting against societal constraints, make it a compelling slow-burn gem that deserves more recognition.

7 ‘Audition’ (1999)

Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) is a widower who holds a fake audition to find a new partner. Among the applicants, he becomes captivated by Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina), a seemingly demure and innocent woman. As they begin a relationship and layers of the narrative peel away, Aoyama discovers a darker side to Asami, where dark secrets and twisted desires are gradually revealed, leading to a shocking and horrifying climax. The film explores themes of obsession, manipulation, and the blurred lines between reality and illusion.

Audition is often regarded as one of the most underrated slow-burn horror films due to its masterful combination of psychological tension, shocking imagery, and ability to subvert expectations. It's a film that challenges viewers and leaves a lasting impression with its unforgettable climax and disturbing exploration of the human psyche. Its ability to explore taboo themes and deliver a truly shocking and unsettling experience makes it a standout example of slow-burn cinema.

6 ‘Upstream Color’ (2013)

Upstream Color is an experimental science fiction drama film written, directed, and starring Shane Carruth. The film revolves around Kris (Amy Seimetz), a woman who becomes entangled in the mysterious life cycle of a parasite after being drugged. As she grapples with the aftermath, she forms a deep connection with Jeff (Shane Carruth), who has also experienced the same ordeal.

The slow-burn nature of Upstream Color lies in its non-linear narrative and abstract storytelling that touches upon the cyclical nature of existence. It requires active engagement from the audience to piece together the fragmented story and unravel its hidden meanings. The film is often regarded as an underrated gem due to its unconventional approach, challenging narrative structure, and abstract symbolism. It's enigmatic nature and philosophical themes may have limited its mainstream appeal, but for those who appreciate thought-provoking and visually striking cinema, it is a remarkable and underappreciated slow-burn masterpiece.

5 ‘Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles’ (1975)

Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels is a film that meticulously chronicles the monotonous daily routine of Jeanne Dielman (Delphine Seyrig), a middle-aged widow and mother living in Brussels. Over the course of three days, the film observes Jeanne's repetitive daily activities, from cooking and cleaning to occasional involvement in sex work to support herself and her son. As the film progresses, subtle disruptions in her routine gradually reveal the internal turmoil and dissatisfaction within her seemingly controlled existence.

The film’s pacing, as if shot in real-time, engrossed us in Jeanne’s unfiltered world in an almost voyeuristic way and invites them to contemplate the mundane and the extraordinary within the ordinary. Despite its critical acclaim and popularity among the film community, many art-house movies such as this one remain unpopular to the mainstream audience due to the nature of its unclimactic genre. Its unique approach to storytelling, feminist themes, and its bold exploration of women's roles and identity make it a daring and thought-provoking slow-burn masterpiece that deserves more recognition.

4 ‘A Ghost Story’ (2017)

A recently deceased ghost (Casey Affleck) who remains in his former home watches the passage of time and the lives of those who come after him. Clad in a white sheet with two cut-out eyeholes, the ghost silently observes the lives of the living, reflecting on the shifting dynamics of love, loss, and the impermanence of human existence.

With its minimal dialogue and contemplative visuals, A Ghost Story explores the ethereal nature of existence and the enduring presence of memories. Through its patient storytelling and evocative imagery, the film creates a poetic experience that invites deep contemplation. Its unique approach to the ghost story genre, poignant exploration of the human condition, and visually striking cinematography make it a hauntingly beautiful slow-burn gem that deserves more spotlight.

3 ‘In the Mood for Love’ (2000)

Set in 1960s Hong Kong, In the Mood for Love follows two neighbors, Mr. Chow (Tony Leung) and Mrs. Chan (Maggie Cheung), who discover that their spouses are having an affair. As they spend more time together, an unspoken bond develops, and they navigate their own feelings of forbidden love. Despite their growing connection, they struggle with societal expectations and their personal moral dilemmas.

Through intimate gazes, exquisite cinematography, and the evocative backdrop of 1960s Hong Kong, Wong Kar Wai’s In the Mood for Love expertly weaves a tapestry of restrained emotions and the unfulfilled desires of its characters. It also allows its viewers to delve into a world of longing, secrecy, and the bittersweet beauty of missed opportunities. Its poetic storytelling, meticulous attention to detail, and exploration of emotions make it a masterclass in slow cinema. Though deemed a masterpiece, the film remains somewhat underrated outside Asian cinema and lacks the global recognition it deserves.

2 ‘45 Years’ (2015)

Kate (Charlotte Rampling) and Geoff (Tom Courtenay) are approaching their 45th wedding anniversary. Their seemingly contented life is disrupted when Geoff receives news about his ex-lover, whose body has been found frozen in the Swiss Alps decades after she fell to her death. As the anniversary celebration approaches, the revelation triggers a chain of events that unravels the couple's relationship. Kate is forced to confront the shadows of the past and question the foundation of their marriage.

45 Years explores the subtleties of human relationships, dissecting the impact of the past on the present. It delves into the complexities of long-term partnerships, the weight of unspoken secrets, and the erosion of trust. Its introspective examination of love, regrets, and the passage of time make it a quietly powerful slow-burn gem that lingers in the mind, leaving a lasting impact on those who appreciate its depth and emotional resonance.

1 ‘Paterson’ (2016)

The plot line of Paterson revolves around the titular character Paterson (Adam Driver), a bus driver and aspiring poet who lives in Paterson, New Jersey. The film depicts a week in his life, exploring the beauty and mundanity of his routine, his interactions with the diverse characters he encounters, and his quiet observations of the world around him. Through his daily experiences and moments of contemplation, Paterson finds inspiration for his poetry. With its gentle pacing, poetic sensibility, and understated performances, Paterson celebrates the simplicity and profundity of ordinary existence.

The film’s patient tempo allows a substantial space to explore the protagonist’s inner world and thoughts as he indulges the beauty in ordinary moments and the power of artistic expression in everyday life. The film immerses and invites the viewers to appreciate the subtle beauty in the mundane. Despite being well-received, Paterson remains fairly overlooked, perhaps due to its quiet and introspective nature. However, its meditative storytelling and celebration of everyday life make it a true gem for those who appreciate slow-burn cinema.

