The longest-running Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob SquarePants continues to entertain audiences of all ages well into its third decade on air. Many fans of the sponge feel that the first few seasons and the first movie are the peak, and everything that followed failed to reach those heights and settled for mediocrity. What's wonderful about such a long-running series like SpongeBob is that its sheer volume of episodes hides many true gems.

There are many worthwhile episodes in the more recent eras that have something to offer. From visual treats to gag fests to surprisingly good writing, there's definitely some quality juice left in that pineapple under the sea.

1 "My Leg!"

Background character Fred the Fish constantly breaking his leg due to any and all chaos going on in Bikini Bottom has been an eternal running joke on the show since season one. In the appropriately titled season 11 episode "My Leg!," Fred asks SpongeBob to act as a bodyguard, so he can stop breaking his leg every day. Of course, nothing goes according to plan and Fred still gets into all sorts of mishaps.

Post-movie SpongeBob has had a surprising fondness for putting a spotlight on unexpected characters, so Fred getting a whole episode of his own is a genuine delight. There's a twisted sweetness to his story, too; by the end of the episode we find out the funny reason he keeps breaking his legs – so he can keep seeing the nurse who fixes him up every time.

2 "Mimic Madness"

Tom Kenny's vocal performance as SpongeBob is one of the most iconic and beloved voice acting roles in animation history. Season 10 episode "Mimic Madness" showcases Kenny's vocal prowess brilliantly, and the story built around it is a lot of fun. SpongeBob can't stop impersonating all his friends, to the point he's forgotten how to be himself – so he runs away and has a crisis of self only his best pals can help him break through.

Fans of Kenny's voice acting have lots to love here. SpongeBob gets to sing a really fantastic song, and does pretty fantastic voices for all the other characters, so it's a tantalizing 'what if' look at the series if Kenny soloed every role. "Mimic Madness" is simply a must-watch for fans of great voice acting.

3 "Feral Friends"

Season 10's "Feral Friends" finds birthday squirrel Sandy and the French Narrator teaming up to save all her friends when a mysterious lunar phenomenon turns them into their real world animal forms! As the French Narrator describes the behavior of sponges, starfish, octopi, crabs, whales, pufferfish, and lobsters, Sandy uses her science skills and various Treedome inventions to round them up and get them back to normal.

SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg was a marine biologist before he became a world-famous cartoon creator, so when his show dips its toes into real science it's a treat. Seeing iconic characters like Squidward and Pearl act like real octopi and whales is surreal and hilarious. As a bonus, The French Narrator and Patchy both making appearances in a rather sponge-light episode gives Tom Kenny a well-earned chance to play with his other characters.

4 "Mustard O' Mine"

The Krusty Krab has run out of mustard, and a fast food restaurant is nothing without condiments! So Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob, Squidward, and Patrick down to the mustard mines to get more. It's a simple concept, but the plot of season 11's "Mustard O' Mine" is ripe for some extremely funny cartoon slapstick.

Some great visual gags (like Patrick looking for mustard and only finding gemstones) and slapstick beats give this episode extra seasoning. A sequence involving an underground subway system in the mustard mine is funny as well as painfully relatable to anyone who takes public transit. Classic shenanigans with the trio in an environment ripe for comic possibility make this episode a treat.

5 "Not Normal"

What is normal, anyway? Season 6's "Not Normal" finds SpongeBob trying to be "normal," becoming a rounded, monotone, and thoroughly different sponge than the one everyone in Bikini Bottom is used to. This milder-mannered SpongeBob makes everything he touches mundane – Krabby Patties lose their flavor, fun is harder to have with his friends – and it's up to Squidward and Patrick to turn their friend back to his goofy, imperfect glory.

"Not Normal" is a fun exploration of just what it means to love being yourself. Seeing SpongeBob be so simple and basic in the wacky world of Bikini Bottom is truly surreal humor. The solution his friends come up with to help him be himself again is delightfully surreal too.

6 "Girl's Night Out"

Bikini Bottom only has a handful of major named female characters, and they rarely, if ever, share the screen together. Season 11's "Girl's Night Out" remedies this tragedy by assembling Sandy, Karen the Computer, and Mrs. Puff for an episode of their own. These gal pals spend a fun night pulling pranks on all the guys in town.

Seeing the tables turned on Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and SpongeBob is a lot of fun; Mrs. Puff getting to mess with her most persistent boating student is surprisingly cathartic. For the sheer refreshing novelty of having most of the girls in the SpongeBob universe spend an episode together causing delightful mischief, this episode can't be beat. If only Pearl wasn't too young to join in the fun...

7 "Karen's Virus"

Following the Plankton-centric story in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, episodes featuring the evil copepod and his computer wife became far more frequent occurrences. One of the most clever and experimental episodes featuring the odd couple is season 11's "Karen's Virus." Karen comes down with a computer virus and loses control, and SpongeBob and Plankton have to shrink down into her software to get the virus under control.

Inside Karen, her security system manifests an "ideal" version of her husband as well as other Bikini Bottom characters. The visuals inside Karen are an unexpected 2D-3D hybrid of artstyles, and there are callbacks to earlier episodes and seasons handled in refreshing and fun ways. "Karen's Virus" is a must for any fans of Plankton, Karen, or whenever the series tries something unexpected with its visual language.

8 "Salty Sponge"

Many post-movie episodes of the series often serve as sequels to earlier, beloved episodes from the series' first three seasons. Season 13's "Salty Sponge" is a follow-up to season 3's "No Weenies Allowed," and follows SpongeBob as he gets a job as the fry cook at the Salty Spitoon. "Salty Sponge" finally lets the audience see what it's like inside the toughest joint in Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob's perky demeanor contrasting with the gnarly and ripped personalities inside makes for a riotous comedy. Even Mrs. Puff gets in on the action at the Spitoon, wearing a "Big Fat Meanie" jacket in a nice callback to classic season 3 episode "New Student Starfish." As far as throwback episodes go, this one is definitely one to check out.

9 "Best Frenemies"

The Mr. Krabs/Plankton rivalry is always fun to watch, but it's even more fun to see the erstwhile rivals begrudgingly work together. In season 4's "Best Frenemies," a chain of Kelp Shake restaurants keeps opening new locations on every corner and something feels fishy. So instead of Plankton trying to steal the Krabby Patty formula from Mr. Krabs, the rival restaurateurs team up to scope out the new competition in town.

SpongeBob dipping its toes into social commentary is a rare joy. This episode lightly pokes fun on the predominance of chains like Starbucks, with the series' usual blend of slapstick and nautical nonsense. "Best Frenemies" is overall a very fun exploration of the rivalry-to-friends dynamic the series often excels at.

10 "SpongeBob in RandomLand"

Surreal cartoonist and longtime SpongeBob writer Kaz is well-known for his very bizarre and fan-favorite episodes (such as all-time classics "Chocolate with Nuts" and "Nasty Patty.") His season 12 episode "SpongeBob in RandomLand" is light on real plot but is an all-out explosion of his style and humor and a must-watch for fans of his work.

What also makes this episode worth a watch is an infamously deleted scene. In its original airing, Squidward opens a door in RandomLand to reveal a creepy head – it's Squidward from the notorious SpongeBob creepypasta "Squidward's Suicide," right there on Nickelodeon! (In re-airings it's now Squidward as a creepy baby.) It's rare that any series acknowledges its place in internet or fan lore, so when SpongeBob does it, even if it has since been relegated to a deleted scene, it's truly special.

