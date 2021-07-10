Black Widow is a spy-centric film from Marvel that explores the deadly training Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) went through as she became the titular lethal assassin. Doubling both as an origin story and an interquel set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, it’s exciting to see the MCU keep heading in an espionage direction following the successful integration of spy movie influences within Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Spy movies remain a popular genre thanks to the continued success of the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises. Argo and Zero Dark Thirty emerged as awards contenders that provided a grittier look at modern intelligence, and action-comedies like The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and the Kingsman franchise have offered more subversive takes. However, there’s no shortage of great spy movies from the past decade that haven’t found an audience yet, and deserve more attention from film fans.

As you prepare for Black Widow, make sure to check out these seven underrated spy movies from the 2010s.

Kill the Messenger

Johansson’s MCU counterpart Jeremy Renner fronted the harrowing biopic Kill the Messenger in between appearances as Hawkeye. Renner stars as San Jose Mercury News reporter Gary Webb, who becomes entangled within a C.I.A. conspiracy after investigating the U.S. government’s involvement in smuggling cocaine to fund the Contras’ insurgency in Nicaragua. Inspired by Webb’s novel Dark Alliances, the film is an anxiety-inducing conspiracy thriller in the vein of classics like The Parallax View.

Renner gives one of his best performances and honors Webb’s simultaneous commitments to pursuing the truth at all costs and protecting his family when they become threatened by shadowy forces. Webb is a compelling protagonist; despite his experience covering the drug market, he quickly realizes he’s in over his head when he uncovers the various players involved in the conspiracy. Concluding on a haunting note depicting an actual tragedy, Kill the Messenger’s marketing and release rollout were unfortunately botched by Focus Features, which released the majority of its advertisements for the film after it had left most theaters. Hopefully this story will gain a second life on streaming.

Anthropoid

The World War II period is filled with fascinating true stories with dramatic potential, including the extraordinary heroism of the Czechoslovak operatives that carried out the assassination of Hitler’s top lieutenant Reinhard Heydrich in 1942 — depicted here in Anthropoid. While the gripping climax illustrates the tragic final showdown that took the lives of the Czech heroes, the film is largely action-free until its final moments. It primarily follows the assassination’s chief organizers Jozef Gabčík (Cillian Murphy) and Jan Kubiš (Jamie Dornan) as they integrate themselves within their occupied homeland and mask their identities from fascist forces.

Anthropoid is a timely warning about the evils of fascism and propaganda, and it’s interesting to see the early developments in espionage technology that allowed the Czech agents to infiltrate the Nazi inner circle. Murphy is well cast as a veteran spy whose first hand wartime experience prepares him for the dangers of their mission, but Anthropoid was also one of the earliest signs that Jamie Dornan was a far more talented actor than I expected after the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise lowered my expectations. It’s an uncomfortably brutal, yet important watch.

The Company You Keep

Few are as well versed in conspiracy thrillers as Robert Redford, who starred in many of the best films of the genre’s peak in the 1970s, including Three Days of the Condor and All the President’s Men. Redford stepped both behind and in front of the camera with The Company You Keep, which follows a group of former anti-Vietnam War freedom fighters who live in secrecy for thirty years after they’re falsely accused of murder. Redford’s secret is discovered when an ambitious journalist (Shia LaBeouf) inadvertently reveals his identity, sparking a manhunt that reunites him with his former allies.

Similar to Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, this is very much a reflective piece for Redford, in which he plays an older version of his signature roles and weighs the consequences of his youthful exploits. While a mature approach, the story still puts Redford back in the action as he utilizes old-fashioned deception techniques to avoid tech-savvy government surveillance forces. The supporting ensemble is populated by veteran actors from Redford’s generation who embody lived-in characters, older agents forced to live a lifetime one lie at a time.

Our Kind of Traitor

Our Kind of Traitor brings out the best of John le Carré’s nuanced approach to international espionage through the perspective of an ordinary man caught in over his head (in a premise similar to Alfred Hitchcock classics like Saboteur or North by Northwest). This point of view serves as an audience surrogate for entry into complex material, and Ewan McGregor is phenomenal in the role of university professor Perry Mackendrick, who is tasked with negotiating the surrender of a quirky Russian mobster known only as “The Prince” (Stellan Skarsgård). The agreement develops at the worst possible time for Perry, who is approached during an attempt to rekindle his marriage to his wife Gail (Naomie Harris) following an infidelity.

The friction within their relationship gives Perry a reason to befriend the boisterous Russian, and Skarsgård humanizes a character who is quickly revealed to be just a pawn in a larger money laundering scheme. Like Perry, The Prince is willing to take great personal risks in order to protect his family, resulting in a rare, sentimental le Carré adaptation. It’s an undercover thriller without any clear cut heroes or villains, as even the antagonistic MI6 agent Hector (Damian Lewis) has a personal tragedy that motivates him to block Perry’s peaceful solutions.

Operation Avalanche

Operation Avalanche can’t be pinned down to just one genre, and although much of it satirizes conspiracy theorists with its preponderance of moon landing skeptics, it doesn’t overtly wink at the camera. The found-footage thriller follows low level CIA agents Owen Williams and Matt Johnson (who curiously use their real names in the film) as they infiltrate NASA and gather clues about a U.S. State Department plot to hire Stanley Kubrick to falsify lunar footage. The film pieces together the footage they document into a narrative.

There’s a good deal of comedy, as Williams and Johnson are no experts on lunar science or cloak-and-dagger intelligence, but this is far from the broad farce of Spies Like Us. The found-footage format gradually reveals the shadowy forces trailing the two inexperienced spies as they raise suspicions among top level government forces, descending the fish-out-of-water comedy into a paranoid mystery. Operation Avalanche takes a lot of bold swings, and although they don’t always coalesce, it's such a different type of spy movie that it's definitely worth considering.

Haywire

Combining a dedication to process common in the films of Steven Soderbergh with incredible martial arts action, Haywire is 90 minutes of pure adrenaline. Like many of Soderbegh’s best films, Haywire explores the macro through the micro by gradually revealing the various players and institutions that have a stake in a secret black ops mission. Gina Carano stars as Mallory Cane, a former assassin left for dead who uncovers a C.I.A. coverup as she tracks down her former employers.

Carano’s performance leaves a lot to be desired, but her deep bench of co-stars help flesh out the world, with Michael Fassbender’s charismatic MI6 assassin being one of the standouts. Haywire is an interesting experiment in enfusing crowd pleasing action within a morally complicated story, and it's worth considering as a subversive approach to the genre.

Snowden

Oliver Stone’s filmography between 1986 and 1995 is an amazing run of bold and incendiary films, but in the past two decades Stone’s work took a sharp dive in quality. Occasionally he’s still able to remind moviegoers of his earlier days with a surprisingly solid film, and Snowden is one of his strongest recent efforts. Although it's overlong and definitely won’t be for anyone who disagrees with Stone’s politics, Snowden is a suspenseful morality tale featuring a phenomenal lead performance by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Gordon-Levitt seamlessly slips into the role of an awkward idealist driven to become a fugitive, and he’s so inherently charismatic that it overcomes any of Stone’s moments of hero worship. The detailed approach emphasizes the time Snowden takes to weigh the consequences of his decisions, and his paranoia over NSA surveillance keeps the tension high during expository moments. The final moments conclude the film on a personal note that wraps up the narrative in a more heartfelt manner than Stone generally goes for.

