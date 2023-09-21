While audiences may be sick of seeing superhero movies based on the failure of recent entries in the genre, spy movies are a perfect alternative. Although not as grand, spy movies are thrilling and compelling affairs that will keep audiences on edge.

Not every great spy film has to be related to marquee franchises like Mission: Impossible, Kingsman, or James Bond. Great espionage films have been made for decades, and legendary filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock, Sydney Pollack, and Sidney Lumet helped elevate the genre into a prestigious one. Here are ten underrated espionage films from the last five years that fans will want to check out.

'The Stranger' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Australian crime cinema has really been peaking in the last decade, and director Thomas M. Wright should be added to the list of Aussie directors to watch. Wright's 2022 espionage thriller The Stranger is an exhilarating undercover cop film that forces two of the industry's most underrated actors to go head-to-head.

Joel Edgerton stars as an investigative cop using the alias "Mark Frame," who must go undercover to track down the dangerous terrorist Henry Peter Teague (Sean Harris). It's only after forming a loose friendship with Teague that Mark begins to suspect that there may be other culprits involved.

'Marlowe' (2023)

Open Road Films

Many great actors have taken on the role of the legendary private eye Philip Marlowe before. Humphrey Bogart made the detective iconic in the classic mystery The Big Sleep, and Elliot Gould offered a far more comedic take in Robert Altman's masterpiece The Long Goodbye.

However, Liam Neeson was still able to make the character his own in the most recent Marlowe adaptation from director Neil Jordan. Jordan's breezy neo-noir is essentially Marlowe's Logan; he's now a grizzled, older detective who must look back on his history of sins as he attempts to solve one last case.

'All The Old Knives' (2022)

Romance is an important element of many great espionage films, and it's not always the type of sweeping melodrama that the James Bond franchise is known for. The 2022 real-time thriller All the Old Knives took on the difficult task of exploring a modern relationship from the perspective of two spies in the midst of a deadly terrorist attack.

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star as CIA officer Henry Pelham and the former Vienna agent Celia Harrison-Favreau, who served their countries during a tragic hijacking incident. Romantic sparks fly again when the case is reopened for investigation. Bolstered by the lead character's chemistry, All the Old Knives is an underrated gem that deserves a wider audience.

'The Outfit' (2022)

Image via Focus Features

Hitchcock is clearly an influence on many modern spy movies, not to mention the spy and mystery genres as a whole. 2022's The Outfit draws from Hitchcock's Rear Window to create an intense, nail-biting thriller within the constraints of a small environment.

Mark Rylance gives one of his best performances as Leonard Burling, the owner of a small tailor shop in 1950s Chicago. When members of the Irish mob come to him looking for answers, he must protect his young receptionist, Mable Shaun (Zoey Deutch). Soon, it becomes clear that Burling has a secret history that no one else is aware of. With a stellar supporting cast and a stylish visual approach, The Outfit is a riveting spy mystery.

'Beckett' (2021)

Beckett is one of the bleakest revenge films in recent memory. Like the best spy movies, it uses its tense premise to explore real-life issues, doubling as an interesting bit of political commentary about how "American tourists" are perceived in other nations.

John David Washington stars as the titular American tourist seeking answers after his girlfriend April (Alicia Vikander) is mysteriously killed while vacationing in Greece. Beckett initially aims to find those responsible for his beloved's death. However, his exploration ends up trapping him within a rising political movement against a corrupt police force that he had previously been ignorant of.

'The Courier' (2020)

Image via Roadside Attractions

The Courier's is so seemingly absurd that viewers may be surprised to learn it's based on a true story. The film blends the high-minded espionage writing style of John le Carré with a focus on the everyman that feels very Hitchcockian.

Set during the height of the Cold War in the 1960s, the film centers on an average salesman, Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), tasked with negotiating with a potential informant from Moscow (Merab Ninidze) in a joint effort between the CIA and MI6. Although one of the best political thrillers of the 21st century, The Courier remains surprisingly underrated with mainstream audiences, an egregious mistake that must be rectified.

'Domino' (2019)

Saban Films

Brian De Palma is one of the most important directors of the New Hollywood generation, and it's terrific that he's still as uncompromising as ever. While 2019's Domino may not be quite as polished as Blow Out or Carlito's Way, this Copenhagen-set procedural thriller contains the same type of lurid voyeurism and creative action set pieces that have become quintessential to De Palma's style.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lets go of Games of Thrones, shedding the identity of Jaime Lannister completely. His performance as a heartbroken cop hell-bent on stopping a potential terrorist attack fuels Domino, complementing De Palma's trademark style to deliver an uneven but satisfying spy thriller.

'Official Secrets' (2019)

Image Via IFC Films

Official Secrets didn't need to draw on classic literature or previously established characters to create a riveting, infuriating account of government conspiracy. On the contrary, the film is based on a true story that is still developing, proving that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.

Keira Knightley gives one of her best performances as the GCHQ analyst, Katharine Gun. The now-notorious Gun became a whistleblower after obtaining information revealing that American and British intelligence services were involved in rigging a United Nations vote to approve the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Matt Smith also delivers strong work with his performance as the politically motivated The Observer journalist Martin Bright.

'Operation Finale' (2018)

Operation Finale uses the format of an espionage thriller to explore the nature of Jewish trauma and tell an important story about the unsung heroes that helped bring escaped Nazis to justice. It's an exhilarating and emotionally draining thriller that recognizes capturing one villain will never account for the lives lost.

Based on a true story, Operation Finale follows Mossad officer Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac), who travels to Argentina along with his team of Israeli spies. Their goal is to track down Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), the Nazi leader that served as the "architect" of the Holocaust's "Final Solution."

'Beirut' (2018)

Bleeker Street

If Michael Clayton, the Bourne franchise, and the Disney+ series Andor haven't reminded cinephiles enough, 2018's Beirut proves that anything written by Tony Gilroy should be mandatory viewing. Beirut is the type of film that studios simply don't make anymore. Gilroy's dialogue is mesmerizing, and Jon Hamm's performance is so charismatic that the film doesn't need any elaborate action set pieces.

Brad Anderson's 1980s-set spy thriller stars Hamm as the American negotiator Mason Skiles, resuming his service in Beirut a decade after witnessing a traumatizing accident that led to the death of a close friend. Aided by an undercover CIA agent, Skiles must save a colleague from the same group that caused his tragedy.

