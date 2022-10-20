Stephen King is the undeniable king of horror literature. From Misery to The Shining to It, King has written countless beloved classics, many of which have been brought to life on the big and small screens.

Related: 10 Horrifying Stephen King Movie Scenes Fans Will Never Forget

We all know Stanley Kubrick'sThe Shining, and Brian De Palma'sCarrie, but for every blockbuster Stephen King adaptation, there are ten others that don't get the same amount of love, even if they deserve it.

‘Lisey’s Story’ (2021-2021)

Stephen King's work tends to be pretty popular and widely acclaimed. Everyone has a favorite, and few are generally hated. Meanwhile, filmmaker Pablo Larrain's filmography is full of titles that have divided audiences, most recently the Princess Diana drama, Spencer. His adaptation of Lisey's Story on Apple TV+, written by King himself, is no different.

Related:The Scariest Stephen King Movies, Ranked From Creepy to Downright Terrifying

Lisey's Story follows Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon, the widow of famous author Scott Landon (Clive Davis), as she goes on a journey to discover the truth about her late husband, while being stalked by a crazed fan (Dane DeHaan). King's adaptation of his own work proves that no one could understand the material better, the performances are spectacular, and the cinematography is stunning. That being said, the show can be a lot for some people. It's a wild show that takes turns you can't see coming, and it's more than worth the ride.

‘Salem’s Lot’ (2004-2004)

Salem's Lot is one of the most beloved of King's works. It has been cited as his personal favorite of his books, it was turned into a popular 1979 TV movie by horror legend Tobe Hooper, and it will be hitting the big screen sometime next year. For all the love and attention the story gets, people seem to forget about the 2004 TV movie.

Related:10 Memorable Scenes From Stephen King Adaptations

This adaptation of 'Salem's Lot starred Rob Lowe as Ben Mears, an author who returns to the small Maine town of Jerusalem's Lot in order to write his next novel, but discovers vampires within the community. Lowe is joined by a spectacular cast including Donald Sutherland, Andre Braugher, Samantha Mathis, Rutger Hauer, and James Cromwell, who bring to life everything you know and love about Stephen King stories.

‘Gerald’s Game’ (2017)

Few filmmakers understand Stephen King better than Mike Flanagan. His 2021 Netflix miniseries Midnight Mass is the best King story he never wrote. That's why it's no surprise that Flanagan's first adaptation of King, Gerald's Game, is one of the best.

Gerald's Game has a killer setup. Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald (Bruce Greenwood), go on a trip to their isolated cabin in the woods in order to spice up their relationship. When Gerald has a heart attack and dies on the floor, Jessie is stuck handcuffed to the bed, with no way to escape. What follows is an exploration into how Jessie's previous trauma influenced her relationship with Gerald. It's scary, tense, and features one of the best horror movie performances in recent memory in Carla Gugino. King's stories find a way to turn horror concepts into something personal, and this is one of the best examples.

‘Doctor Sleep’ (2019)

After the incredible success of Andy Muschietti's It in 2017, big budget horror epics began to seem like something audiences would be clamoring for. King aficionado Mike Flanagan directed a blockbuster take on Doctor Sleep, King's sequel to The Shining. Unfortunately it wasn't nearly the box office hit It was, but it's more than worth checking out.

The movie takes the story of King's novel and brilliantly merges it into the world of Kubrick's original film. The movie stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Danny Torrance from the original movie, now determined to help protect a young girl with the shining from a cult of cannibalistic child killers led by Rose The Hat, played brilliantly by Rebecca Ferguson. It has everything you want from Stephen King story, with a scope and scale you could only dream of.

‘Dreamcatcher’ (2003)

Dreamcatcher is a weird story in the Stephen King bibliography. It was the book King wrote while recovering from being hit by a car, so it's full of elements you can tell were written on painkillers. The movie is equally bizarre, but as a whole package, it's one of the most fun, entertaining horror movies of the 2000s.

The story centers on four friends who are vacationing out in a cabin when they discover a species of parasitic aliens have invaded. There's also superpowers and government conspiracies, it has everything. The cast is spectacularly 2000s, led by Jason Lee, Damian Lewis, Thomas Jane, Timothy Olyphant, Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Sizemore and Morgan Freeman, and it was co-written and directed by the great Lawrence Kasdan. It's a special movie that has been written off for too long.

‘Dolores Claiborne’ (1995)

When you think of Stephen King and Kathy Bates, chances are you'll think of Misery, and rightly so, Bates did win the Oscar for her iconic performance as Annie Wilkes. But you shouldn't overlook her other King adaptation, Dolores Claiborne.

The movie follows Bates as the titular Dolores Claiborne, an elderly woman accused of murdering her housekeeper, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as her daughter Selena, a reporter who has come home to help clear her mom's name. The two of them give stellar performances, and are joined by the likes of Christopher Plummer, David Strathairn, Eric Bogosian and John C. Reilly. It's not a horror movie, but it's still the kind of small town story King is known for.

‘Carrie' (2002)

Carrie, Stephen King's first published novel, is also one of his most loved. As far as adaptations go, the 1976 Brian De Palma film is a horror classic, and the 2013 remake has its fans, but isn't nearly as beloved. However, most people seem to not even know about the 2002 TV movie, which is better than it really has any right to be.

Written by Bryan Fuller, best known for the beloved Hannibal TV series, this TV adaptation of Carrie can't go as extreme as the R-rated feature films, but it doesn't really have to, instead putting the pressure of high school and adolescence at the forefront. Angela Bettis and Patricia Clarkson give good performances as the mother/daughter duo at the center of the story and the horror is actually pretty well done. It's not the best thing ever made, but it doesn't deserve to be forgotten.

‘Silver Bullet’ (1985)

The werewolf is one of the most popular monsters in all cinema. From The Wolf Man to An American Werewolf in London to Ginger Snaps, there's a werewolf movie for everyone and Silver Bullet, based on the King novella Cycle of the Werewolf, is one of the most underrated.

The movie stars Corey Haim as a young disabled boy who begins to suspect a string of murders in his small town is actually the doing of a werewolf. Stephen King loves a good, quirky small town, and Silver Bullet is no exception, featuring the likes of Gary Busey and Everett McGill as a few of the townspeople. As in all great werewolf movies, the special effects are phenomenal, finding a nice middle ground between campy and scary.

‘Maximum Overdrive’ (1986)

Stephen King is best known as an author, but he's always floated around the greater entertainment industry. He's always loved having his work adapted for the big screen and the small, but who better to adapt the work of King than King himself? That's what he thought when Stephen King wrote and directed his short story Trucks into the cult classic, Maximum Overdrive, his only directorial effort to date.

Maximum Overdrive is truly wild, telling the story of a group of people trapped in a gas station because of sentient trucks who want to kill them. It features an equally wild cast including Emilio Estevez, Pat Hingle, and Yeardley Smith, in a rare live action appearance being best known for voicing Lisa on The Simpsons. Unlike anything else he's ever made, it's essential viewing for any King fan.

‘The Shining' (1997-1997)

Stephen King notoriously hates Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, arguably the most beloved King adaptation. He has his problems with the movie and isn't afraid to share them. This led him to write a TV movie adaptation, directed by underrated horror master Mick Garris.

Steven Weber stars as John Torrance, along with Rebecca De Mornay and Courtland Mead as his family, Winifred and Daniel, as they stay at a remote Colorado hotel during the winter. As John descends into madness, the hotel becomes a house of horrors. It's the story we all know, but told in a way that fully understands what the original novel is trying to get at. Is it better than Kubrick's film? Watch it and decide for yourself.

Next: 10 Best Stephen King Movies & Where To Watch Them This Halloween