Animation is an incredibly versatile practice, with some of the highest-grossing films being animated classics that have now become entwined within pop culture forever. It's a genre that everyone has seen at least once in their life; ranging from family-favorite wholesome classics by major studios like Disney or Dreamworks to more gritty and adult masterpieces that help to explore complex ideas, but are also sadly seen by some as less important and intended only for children.

Though inspired animated films can be brushed off so easily in favor of their live-action counterparts, animation is an art form that continues to flourish. This list will include some of the most dazzling animated films of all time that deserve some more love.

Wolfwalkers (2020)

Set in 1650s Ireland during England's rule and growing influence and the last days of the country's native wolf population, the Irish-produced Wolfwalkers is a beautiful, Celtic-inspired film that takes you on a mystical journey through bright splashes of vibrant beauty and color. The film follows the friendship between an English-born daughter of a wolf-hunter, Robyn, and the Irish-born Mebh who has the ability to shapeshift into a wolf when she sleeps and how outside forces and conflict come between them to threaten both of their families.

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and produced by Cartoon Saloon, the film is the third in Moore's 'Irish Trilogy' that includes other stunning animation films such as The Secret of Kells and The Song of the Sea, which also explore Irish mythology and help to bring back awareness of the country's rich history. The voice cast features the talents of many actors, including Sean Beanin an incredible performance of Robyn's father, Bill, as well as music by AURORA that helps to add to the esoteric and magical feel that the movie embodies. Wolfwalkersis a film that is a must-watch if you haven't already and will make you fall even harder in love with the beauty of Irish forests, mythology, history, and humor.

Persepolis (2007)

The film takes full inspiration from its graphic novel lineage and adapts its animation style directly from its printed depiction, it remains monochrome as it was in the novel and showcases the character's facial expressions and dialogue over colorful visuals. Persepolisis a beautiful and earnest retelling of Satrapi's youth and growth into adulthood under the unique lens of Iranian identity and history, by using animation to tell this story in an exceptional way.

Perfect Blue (1997)

Image via MadHouse

Legendary animator and auteur Satoshi Kon is known for so many brilliant works, including Paprika, Tokyo Godfathers, and Millenium Actress, all of which deserve their own spot in this list, but if we can only narrow down to one of his films that spot absolutely goes to his first feature-length film from 1997, Perfect Blue, a psychological thriller that blends the fabric of reality and delusion into each other and leaves every viewer questioning their own lives. The story focuses on an aspiring actress and former pop idol, Mima Kirigoe, as her relationship with her own identity takes a nosedive when her public persona literally attempts to overtake her existence.

This film is pivotal not only in the world of animation and anime but also inspired live-action film directors such as Darren Aronofsky and Christopher Nolan and you can see Perfect Blue's influence in their own films. The film is so poignant because of Kon's ever-relevant critique of fame and celebrity culture, as well as reimagining the horror figure of a doppelganger to new and terrifying heights. Perfect Bluehelped to show how animation can be used effectively in horror to create genuinely terrifying moments and helped to pave the way for other animation works to explore dark themes and stories in new, creative, and energizing ways. You might question your own identity for days after watching, but Perfect Blueis a film that takes you on a high-speed journey that will stick with you.

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

As any traditional artist will tell you: horses are really hard to draw, let alone animate, as their incredibly specific bodies, heads, and movement require such a level of precision that only the most skilled professional can replicate. This is why Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron deserves a spot on this list, as every animated sequence featuring horses (which is about 99% of the film) is so fluid and stunning and all done by the legendary animator, James Baxter. First released in 2002 by Dreamworks Animation, the film had to compete against cinema giants such as Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, so it sadly didn't get the full appreciation it deserved at the time.

The film's cast includes Matt Damon as Spirit's internal monologue, a departure from other animal-led films that feature them speaking directly, which helps add a strong sense of realism and helps to empathize with Spirit's determination to reunite with his family. The film also deals with issues of the time including the American-Indian Wars and the reality of colonialism on Indigenous communities, featuring a young Lakota man as the film's second protagonist to offer audiences a different perspective not usually explored in the western genre. The beauty and grandeur of the American West are showcased excellently here, and everyone from the most die-hard horse girl to an indifferent observer can't help but fall in love with this pony picture.

When the Wind Blows (1982)

As far as bleak depictions of nuclear fallout in media, Jimmy Murakima's 1982 animated-disaster film When the Wind Blows takes the cake for being the most heartbreaking. Based on the work of Raymond Briggs, known for children's Christmas classic animation The Snowman, the film follows an elderly couple living in the idyllic English countryside who become victim to a nuclear war that is far out of their control. The couple, named Hilda and Jim Bloggs and based on Briggs' own parents, believes that the threat of nuclear warfare is survivable since they also survived World War 2, but as the film goes on it's clear to see that they will suffer a grave fate.

The film doesn't shy away from showing the real effects of the nuclear blast and radiation, representing the real consequences and human cost of using nuclear power. The art style also incorporates live-action, traditional hand-drawn animation, and stop-motion, giving it an unsettling and incredibly distinct feel. First released amidst fears relating to the Cold War and the Soviet-Afghan War, When the Wind Blowsis still an all too relevant warning about the devastation caused by nuclear weapons.

The Last Unicorn (1982)

As previously mentioned, horses are hard to draw, and unicorns seem to be just as difficult. Also released in 1982 and starring legendary actress Mia Farrow in the titular role, The Last Unicorn is a family-friendly, fantasy-adventure animation that dared to ponder what would happen if a beautiful unicorn in a magical world experienced an existential crisis. The film is absolutely dazzling, as any film with a unicorn should be, and features incredible character designs from the unicorn herself to the mighty red bull, not to mention a whole ensemble cast of terrifying creatures like the nightmare-inducing harpy.

Based on the book by Peter S. Beagle, who had a very turbulent relationship with the film, it is a bittersweet story about the tragedy of immortality and the loss of one's identity, told through a luminous and ethereal story about dark magic and high fantasy. The unicorn is given incredible depth, and her desperate quest to find other members of her species is loaded with complex emotions that she struggles to comprehend. The film has an entirely unique portrayal of unicorns that is different from how unicorns are usually represented in popular media. This unicorn is a bit more apathetic and a bit ruder in comparison to other unicorns you might be used to, but that's just all part of her charm. It's a timeless and poignant tale, filled with gorgeous visuals to keep you well entertained throughout its run.

