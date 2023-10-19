Of all the various types and subgenres of horror movies that have stayed prevalent over the years, supernatural horror has always stood above the crowd as a core facet of horror filmmaking. Some of the greatest horror movies of all time are supernatural horror, as films like The Shining and The Exorcist show just how terrifying an otherworldly and haunting experience can be on film. The 2010s were no different, as they also found themselves home to several iconic supernatural horror films, from groundbreaking original stories like The Witch and Hereditary to big blockbusters like It and A Quiet Place.

However, especially for a subgenre as adaptable and prolific as supernatural horror, the 2010s were also home to several amazing films within the subgenre that didn't garner the same level of praise and attention they deserved. Whether they were overlooked by critics, overlooked by audiences, or were simply overlooked compared to other horror offerings, the 2010s had countless amazing supernatural horror films that deserve their own time in the spotlight.

10 'Color Out of Space' (2019)

Color Out of Space tells the story of The Gardner family, who after moving to a remote farmstead in rural New England, have their lives even further changed when a meteorite crashes in their front year. The meteorite soon shows itself to have a myriad of terrifying side effects, as it begins to infect the surrounding area and the properties of space-time with its signature otherworldly color. It only becomes a matter of time before the family themselves begin mutating as a result of the meteorite.

Color Out of Space perfectly combines supernatural horror with science fiction to create a terrifyingly creative and original premise that fully delivers on its nightmarish possibilities. Especially in a genre that is so well-defined by its dark and shadowy visuals, Color Out of Space brilliantly provides similar levels of nightmare-inducing horror from bright shades of pink and purple. The film also features stand-out performances from the entire Gardner family, especially the leading role played by Nicolas Cage, who once again lends himself perfectly to the horror genre.

9 'As Above, So Below' (2014)

As Above, So Below follows a team of explorers who find themselves traversing the mysterious catacombs that lie beneath the streets of Paris. As they delve deeper into the massive graves, they find themselves stuck in the catacombs with the only way out being forward, where they miraculously uncover the dark secret of the catacombs, realizing that all of their lives are now at risk.

Found footage supernatural horror films became a massive trend in the early 2010s following the success of films like Paranormal Activity, yet As Above, So Below takes the premise and spins it on its head in a new and interesting way. The film specifically amplifies the already terrifying nature of found footage by placing its characters in a claustrophobic and unexplainable place, heightening the tension and horror in every way. The film also features a number of surprising twists and turns, as well as some surprisingly effective occult theming, especially for the early 2010s.

8 'The Ritual' (2017)

The Ritual follows a group of college friends who reunite for a hiking trip to the forest in Sweden as a way to cope with the recent tragic loss of a friend. As their hike continues, they find themselves being stalked by a mysterious unknown presence within the woods, as the group continues to find more and more unexplainable phenomena within the woods, and the presence looms closer and closer.

What makes The Ritual work so well compared to other supernatural survival horror movies is its devotion to realism and incredibly strong and genuine connections between its group of characters. There's a very real sense of bonding and connection between each member of the friend group, as they tackle the terrifying situation from a place of grounded realism that makes the proceeding scares that much more terrifying. It's one of many aspects that make The Ritual stand out among other horror survival movies.

7 'The Lodge' (2019)

The Lodge follows the story of soon-to-be stepmom Grace, who while on a bonding trip with her fiancé's two children at a remote holiday cabin, finds themselves snowed in and stuck in the cabin. However, just as the trio finally begins to start bonding and forming a connection, a number of mysterious truths and frightening events begin to take place, putting all of their lives in danger.

The Lodge primarily uses its highly tense and ever-building atmosphere in combination with the mysteries at hand in order to create a terrifying and foreboding tone for the majority of the film. The film has a number of genuine twists and turns that make the experience much more memorable and revealing, as what seems like a simple supernatural premise, in reality, has much more nuance and intrigue beneath the surface.

6 'Under the Shadow' (2016)

Under the Shadow is a psychological horror film that follows the story of medical student Shideh, whose building is hit by a missile during the Iran-Iraq war. However, this proves itself to be only the beginning of her problems, as a superstitious neighbor suggests that the missile was cursed and might be carrying malevolent Middle-Eastern spirits. Shiden soon becomes convinced that a supernatural force within the building is attempting to possess her daughter, and she has no choice but to confront these forces head-on for the sake of her daughter.

While many supernatural movies are simply focused on scares and simplistic ghost stories, Under the Shadow takes the formula to tell a harrowing story revolving around relevant real-life issues of the era. It uses it's incredibly unique and original story to bring light to an issue while at the same time using the horror genre to amplify similar levels of fear and nightmare that can come from the real-life parallels. The leading performance from Narges Rashidi especially goes a long way toward showing the emotional weight of the story and the limits that her character is forced to endure.

5 'A Cure for Wellness' (2016)

From director Gore Verbinski, best known for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, A Cure for Wellness follows the story of a young executive sent to retrieve his company's CEO from a mysterious "wellness center" in the Swiss Alps. However, once they arrive to the center, they soon realize that the miraculous treatments being offered have a much darker, more terrifying side to them.

A Cure for Wellness takes a very similar approach to a film like Shutter Island, yet delves much more into its substantial horror and supernatural aspects than simply being a straight drama. Verbinski especially is the biggest selling point of the film, as he is able to combine his horror directing experience and his massive blockbuster directing experience to create and enthralling and engaging edge-of-your-seat horror mystery film. While some audiences wrote the film off after its strange ending, it's hard to deny the many emphatic qualities that the film has.

4 'The Wailing' (2016)

The Wailing follows the story of a stranger who arrives at a small village that soon finds itself the epicenter of a mysterious sickness that begins spreading among the village people. It soon becomes up to a policeman who is drawn into the incident who is forced to solve the mystery of the sickness in order to save his daughter from meeting a terrible fate.

The Wailing is an amazing supernatural folk horror film to come from South Korea, which despite receiving a great deal of love and support from critics, was simply unable to receive the same success among audiences. The film excels greatly at bringing fear and dread to its audience in a way that only the best horror films are able to do, yet is sadly overlooked by many American audiences because of the gap that is subtitles. The Wailing is definitive proof that audience members who are willing to open themselves up to worldwide filmmaking will be rewarded with amazing and unforgettable horror experiences.

3 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014)

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night takes place in the dark and mysterious Iranian ghost town known as Bad City, a place surrounded by death and loneliness around every corner. The story follows the plight of a lonesome vampire girl, who stalks the townspeople who are unaware of her deadly and mysterious existence.

Not simply vampire movies, but vampire love stories became a strange commodity in the early 2010s following the success of films like Twilight and Let the Right One In. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is a highly experimental and stylistic approach to a vampire love story, and despite having a core romance at its center, acts more as a hidden warning through its subversive feminist messaging. It makes for one of the most beautiful and tragic supernatural horror movies of all time and sticks out valiantly among other vampire movies of the era.

2 'Oculus' (2013)

Before he would go on to spearhead some of the most iconic horror movies and miniseries in recent memory in The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and Doctor Sleep, Mike Flanagan directed Oculus. The film follows the story of Kaylie (played by Karen Gillan) who is on a personal quest to exonerate her brother's murder conviction by proving that the crime was committed by a supernatural phenomenon. Her quest soon has her leading down an increasingly dangerous rabbit hole as she attempts to find the truth of what truly happened the night of the murder.

Oculus proves that even in the early days of his career, Flanagan was a master craftsman when it came to creating highly terrifying and disturbing supernatural horror stories. The film perfectly and constantly blends the line between falsehood and reality to both the characters in the film dealing with supernatural forces and the audience watching the film. It makes for a highly engaging and terrifying experience that works on much more than just a basic level, but etches itself like a force of evil down to one's very core.

1 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' (2016)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe follows the story of a duo father and son coroner who on an average day of work, are forced to work on a mysterious unidentified corpse with no apparent cause of death. As they begin their work and examine the strange, unmarked corpse, a number of increasingly confusing and bizarre clues come to the surface, leaving the duo to believe that the corpse holds an array of terrifying secrets.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe takes its relatively simple premise and its singular location and accomplishes to tell an amazingly effective, constantly turning and mysterious story filled with fear and excitement. What makes the film so effective are the amazing practical effects under director André Øvredal, with perfectly show a realistic and gruesome portrayal of a body being cut open and examined for practical purposes. The film builds on its highly realistic portrayal of the body, the execution, and the chemistry between father and son, to unravel a terrifying and haunting mystery at the center of it all.

