Teen movies have been universally loved for decades and always manage to hit the right beats. There’s just something about revisiting the innocent, vulnerable, and cringe-worthy times of adolescence that viewers can’t get enough of. From trying to fit in and first crushes to the awkwardness of puberty and the pressure of school, the best teen movies are always relatable, funny, and full of heart.

RELATED:From 'Clueless' To 'Good Burger': 10 Best Teen Movies From The 90s

Golden oldies like The Breakfast Club and Clueless, as well as modern films like Lady Bird and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, are considered to be in the top tier when it comes to teen movies. However, there are many underrated movies exploring the teenage experience that deserve just as much love as these classics.

1 ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ (2016)

High school is already a difficult and uncomfortable time for many, but for Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) in The Edge of Seventeen, things take a turn for the worse when her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) starts dating her older brother Darius (Blake Jenner).

Steinfeld shines in one of her best performances to date as the cynical and troubled youngster who has a strained relationship with her mother (Kyra Sedgwick) and constantly seeks advice from her less-than-enthusiastic history teacher (Woody Harrelson). Incredibly witty and authentic, the film captures the awkwardness of growing up, warts and all.

2 ‘Eighth Grade’ (2018)

One of the most surprising things about Eighth Grade, which follows introverted Kayla (Elsie Fisher), is that it is written and directed by comedian Bo Burnham, who has created one of the most painfully realistic and universally thematic films ever about anxiety, self-loathing and desperation to fit in that comes with being a teenager.

Kayla making online videos about self-confidence is juxtaposed with her crippling fear and self-consciousness around her peers. Despite using a female protagonist and impressively capturing that specific experience authentically, everyone can relate to Kayla and the hopes and dreams she has for herself.

3 ‘The Fallout’ (2021)

Jenna Ortega has become this generation’s scream queen after starring in Wednesday and a slew of horror films, but her most mature and arresting performance to date is in The Fallout, which deals with the tragedy that stems from the United States’ current gun violence crisis.

The film follows Vada (Ortega), a teen who tries to navigate the aftermath of a school shooting. It demonstrates how people deal with trauma in different ways, as well as highlighting the irreversible damage that gun violence has on the people it affects. It’s devastating and heartbreaking, but surprisingly full of heart and hope too.

4 ‘The Kings of Summer’ (2013)

The Kings of Summer is the ultimate coming-of-age adventure movie, and as suggested by its title, has immaculate summer vibes. It follows the story of three teenage boys who, in search of freedom, decide to run away from their families and live in the woods for the summer.

Seeing these boys live off the land and build a house for themselves provides plenty of entertainment, but the film also has strong themes of friendship and the importance of family, despite wanting to be rid of them. Nick Robinson leads a cast of talented youngsters, along with real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

RELATED:Best Bromantic Comedies, From 'Hot Fuzz' To 'The Hangover'

5 ‘The Hate U Give’ (2018)

The Hate U Give might just be the most important and timely teen movie to be released over the past ten years. Based on the novel by Angie Thomas, the film follows African-American teen Starr (Amandla Stenberg), who witnesses the shooting of her childhood friend by the police.

As Starr faces pressure from the community following the murder, she must find the courage to stand up for what is right. It’s a film that highlights the devastation of police brutality in the United States, while also encouraging young people to use their voices in the face of hate and prejudice.

6 ‘Mid90s’ (2018)

Written and directed by Jonah Hill, the indie coming-of-age drama Mid90s sees the typically comedic Hill at his most reflective and mature. It follows the story of 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic), who leads a troubled life at home and befriends an eccentric group of older kids at a skate shop.

Between his needy mother (Katherine Waterson) and his abusive brother (Lucas Hedges), Stevie spends his summer becoming influenced, in both positive and negative ways, by his fellow skaters. With a gritty 1990s Los Angeles setting and some great performances from first-timers, Hill offers a cathartic and nostalgic slice-of-life story.

7 ‘Booksmart’ (2019)

Before she was making headlines with the buzzy release of Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde put aside acting for her brilliant directorial debut, Booksmart. Graduating best friends Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) realize they could have afforded to be less academic and partied more, so decide to let loose over one big night.

With a witty razor-sharp script, an eclectic array of colorful characters, hilarious performances, and plenty of memorable moments, it's a wacky and raucous teen comedy perfect for the modern age. Bonus points for the touching female friendship at its core.

8 ‘Sing Street’ (2016)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Irish writer and director John Carney always knows how to make a beautiful movie about music (see Once and Begin Again), but 2016’s Sing Street may be his best yet. It has an endearingly simple premise - a boy falls for a girl, and starts a band to impress her.

Conor (Ferida Walsh-Peelo) faces poverty and strained family life while growing up in Dublin, but writing songs and performing offers up new opportunities and confidence, all while pining for the mysterious Raphina (Lucy Boynton). With its 80s setting, misfit characters, and a catchy original song ‘Drive It Like You Stole It’, it’s an infectiously charming crowd pleaser.

RELATED:From 'Begin Again' to 'Sing Street': 21st Century Movies With Great Original Songs

9 ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ (2015)

Movies about cancer can sometimes border on melodramatic or insensitive, but the witty and quirky Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is the perfect antidote. The film follows Greg (Thomas Mann), a socially awkward teen who is forced by his mother (Connie Britton) to befriend Rachel (Olivia Cooke), who has leukemia.

The film uses heartfelt humor to explore themes of illness and death, centering on the friendship between Greg, Rachel and Greg’s co-worker Earl (RJ Cyler). With Greg making short films as a hobby, there’s plenty of creative imagery and laughs, but the bond between these three remains the heart of the film, with both comedy and drama perfectly balanced.

10 ‘Blinded by the Light’ (2019)

They don’t call him The Boss for nothing - Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest rock stars of all time, with a song catalog that is universally loved and acclaimed. Based on a true story, Blinded by the Light follows a Pakistani teen who finds his voice through Springsteen’s music.

Directed by Gurinder Chadha (who also gave us Bend It Like Beckham), the film is set in 1980s England, where Javed (Viveik Kalra) finds inspiration in Springsteen’s lyrics amidst his oppressive family life and prejudice from the community. With a seal of approval from The Boss himself, it’s the ultimate celebration of the power of music.

NEXT:Not a Musical: Movies for Music Lovers and Bands Needing Inspiration