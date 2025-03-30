Among the many brilliant series out there in the world, it is very easy for some great shows to slip through the cracks. While mainstream hits tend to be the topic of discussion, some of the best storylines that hold emotional intensity and are incredibly well-written just fly under the radar, unfortunately going without the love they deserve. In an oversaturated thriller genre, there are many such shows that exist like that.

Thrillers like Nikita, filled with action and intrigue, and Snowfall, a powerful drama that is praised for its storytelling, go criminally unnoticed by many despite their brilliance. This list of thrillers may not always be at the top of the most trending list, but they offer incredible stories, lovable characters, and a thrill that is sure to excite viewers.

12 'Locke & Key' (2020–2022)

Created by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite

Locke & Key is a supernatural thrill