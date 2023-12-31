2023 produced more than a few modern classics, offering something for all types of movie fans. While the year had no shortage of great comedies, dramas, and superhero movies, thriller fans were treated to many new classics within the genre. Although films like Martin Scorsese’s historical thriller Killers of the Flower Moon and David Fincher’s assassin story The Killer generated a great deal of attention, some of the year’s best thrillers are ones that many audiences slept on.

The thriller genre is much more all-encompassing than some fans may realize, as what is considered “thrilling” can change depending on a film’s story and focus. Many of the greatest thrillers of all-time share qualities with traditional dramas, horror films, and historical epics; 2023’s most underrated thrillers demonstrated just how diverse the genre can be. Here are the most underrated thrillers of 2023, ranked.

10 'It Lives Inside' (2023)

Directed by Bishal Dutta

Megan Suri on the poster for It Lives Inside
Although it draws inspiration from exorcism films within the horror genre, the exploration of societal pressure and social stigma in It Lives Inside lands it squarely within the thriller genre. The film follows a teenage girl, Sam (Megan Suri), as she struggles to retain her East Indian heritage whilst assimilating to western culture. Sam grows increasingly isolated once her best friend Tamira (Mohana Krishnan) falls under the influence of a demonic spirit.

While It Lives Inside draws upon plot points that may be familiar to fans of exorcism movies, the focus on Indian culture makes it a unique spin on the genre. Director Bishal Dutta does a great job at showing how the pressures of assimilation can have deadly consequences, and creates some truly frightening imagery once the film takes a supernatural direction. The film’s stark, methodical pacing makes it one of the year’s most uncompromising thrillers.

9 'Fair Play' (2023)

Directed by Chloe Domont

Alden-Ehrenreich-Phoebe Dynevor-Fair-Play
Image via Netflix

Fair Play is a welcome throwback to the erotic thriller genre, which has produced fewer new entries in recent years compared to the innumerable classics from the 1980s and 1990s. The film follows the relationship between the financial analysts Emily Meyers (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke Edmunds (Alden Ehrenreich) as they both ascend within the ranks of the Manhattan hedge fund One Crest Capital.

First time writer/director Chloe Domont does a great job at showing how the sexual dynamics between Emily and Luke fuel both characters’ drive to succeed; Luke cannot get over his desire to be the “dominant” player within their relationship. With its sharp critique of toxic masculinity and awareness of current financial markets, Fair Play is an extraordinary directorial debut that should not be passed over when it comes time to hand out this year’s awards season trophies.

8 'Monster' (2023)

Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda

Sakura Andō and Soya Kurokawa in Monster by Kore-eda Hirokazu
Image via Toho

Director Hirokazu Koreeda has established himself as a brilliant creator of powerful family stories with his films Shoplifters and Broker, but his latest masterpiece Monster marks his first entry into the thriller genre. The film explores the perspective of a single mother Saori Mugino (Sakura Ando), who begins to fear that her son Minato (Sōya Kurokawa) is being abused by his homeroom teacher, Michitoshi Hori (Eita Nagayama). After prying deeper into the situation, Saori realizes that some of her assumptions about the situation were not accurate.

With a structure similar to Akira Kurosawa’s classic samurai film Rashomon, Monster is able to reframe its story by showing it from multiple perspectives. Each character’s perspective is treated with equal weight, and Monster becomes thrilling when it’s clear that no one is entirely at fault. While it may have been overshadowed by 2023’s other high profile Japanese films, Monster is essential viewing for fans of international cinema.

7 'Tetris' (2023)

Directed by Jon S. Baird

Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers standing in front of a man sitting behind a desk in Tetris
Image via Apple TV+

Although 2023 saw the release of many films about famous toys, Tetris is actually based on a true story. Jon S. Baird’s historical thriller explores the life of the brilliant game designer Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), whose determination to turn the Tetris game into an international media franchise landed him in the middle of a Cold War conspiracy. After traveling to the Soviet Union to meet with the game’s original designer, Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov), Rogers finds himself the subject of a KGB investigation.

Tetris does a great job at shedding light on an incredible true story and generating empathy for Rogers as a character. The parallels to classic espionage films make Tetris very exciting, distinguishing it from other product-based films. While Tetris was released on Apple TV+, it has an exciting narrative that is worthy of being seen on the big screen.

6 '65' (2023)

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

65-adam-driver-4

Although there are few great dinosaur movies outside of the Jurassic Park franchise, 65 establishes itself as a future classic within the genre. The original science fiction thriller follows the astronaut Mills (Adam Driver) once he becomes stranded on Earth during the Jurassic period. After finding the young girl Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), Mills becomes determined to safely exit the planet’s surface and avoid its prehistoric predators.

Although the premise seems a bit silly, 65 takes itself seriously enough that it feels like the characters are actually in danger. The strong visual effects work makes the dino-centric scare sequences even more thrilling, and the strong emotional performances from Driver and Greenblatt certainly elevate the material in key moments. While it was not a box office hit, 65 is certainly worth a watch by science fiction thriller fans that are interested in seeing original projects.

5 'The Pale Blue Eye' (2023)

Directed by Scott Cooper

Christian Bale looking up at something with cadets around him in the woods in The Pale Blue Eye

While there have been many great films inspired by the work of the infamous horror author Edgar Allan Poe, Scott Cooper’s historical thriller The Pale Blue Eye uses the author’s real life as a source of inspiration. The film follows a young Poe (Henry Melling) and the retired investigator Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as they search for the culprit behind a series of serious murders at the United States Military Academy.

The Pale Blue Eye uses its historical setting to its advantage by showing how the early criminal investigation techniques that Poe and Landor utilize became the basis of modern forensic science. Cooper creates a creepy atmosphere, complete with brilliant production design, that resembles the tone of Poe’s most famous work. While The Pale Blue Eye could have been dismissed as another Netflix thriller, it merits respect for its insightful perspective on one of literature’s greatest authors.

4 'Knock at the Cabin' (2023)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Abby Quinn as Sabrina in Knock at the Cabin
Image via Universal Pictures

While M. Night Shyamalan’s films are often judged by their final twists, Knock at the Cabin proved to be the notorious director’s best film in recent memory. Knock at the Cabin follows the couple Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) as they take a vacation with their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) in an isolated cabin in the middle of the woods. The family’s relaxing period is disrupted by the appearance of the enigmatic strangers Leonard (Dave Bustista), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Adriane (Abby Quinn), and Redmond (Rupert Grint), who warn them of an impending apocalyptic event that necessitates a human sacrifice.

Shyamlan does a great job at depriving the audience of information about the apocalypse itself, in order to make the story more mysterious. Although the apocalyptic event itself is scary, Knock at the Cabin is able to create tension by questioning whether its characters are capable of violent behavior.

3 'Plane' (2023)

Directed by Jean-François Richet

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter crouching and holding guns in Plane
Image via Lionsgate

Although Gerard Butler has established a robust resume of action classics, Plane proved to be a slightly more serious entry within his filmography. Jean-François Richet’s thriller follows the airline pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) when his flight is hit with extreme weather and crash lands in a JoJo island in the Philippines. When it becomes clear that the passengers are in territory that belongs to a dangerous militia group, Torrance is forced to join forces with the convicted murderer, Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter).

Plane is able to depict the procedures taken in a crisis situation in an authentic way, lending credibility to the story. Richet commands a surprising amount of grittiness, and Butler delivers a more vulnerable performance compared to his other recent roles. While its premise suggests that its simply another “Die Hard on a plane” style movie, Plane is a rather underrated survival thriller.

2 'Sharper' (2023)

Directed by Benjamin Caron

Julianne Moore and Justice Smith sitting on a couch in Sharper
Image via Apple TV+

The best thrillers are able to keep their audiences on their toes, and Benjamin Carson’s brilliant neo-noir Sharper is able to retain an aura of mystery around each of its characters’ motivations. The film follows the young man Tom (Justice Smith), whose romance with Sandra (Briana Middleton) is disrupted when she begins working alongside the con artist Max (Sebastian Stan). Max and the woman he claims is his mother, Madeline (Julianne Moore), are in the midst of scheming the billionaire Richard Hobbes (John Lithgow).

Sharper examines the ugliness of human nature by exposing how its characters’ desire for power leads them to make dark decisions. With its shocking plot twists, crackling dialogue, and commentary on social hierarchy, Sharper is an underrated throwback to classic con artist movies. Stan’s excellent villainous performance in particular stands out as one of his best roles outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1 'Reptile' (2023)

Directed by Grant Singer

re

Benicio del Toro standing against a wall in Reptile
Image via Netflix

By drawing from a shocking true crime story that baffled investigators, Grant Singer’s Reptile is one of the year’s most propulsive thrillers. The film follows the veteran detective Tommy Nichols (Benicio del Toro) as he investigates the death of the young real estate agent detective Summer (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz). Upon finding that Summer’s death may be linked to a larger conspiracy, Tommy realizes that both he and his wife Judy (Alicia Silverstone) are in danger.

Reptile does a great job at keeping the viewers guessing the killer’s real identity, and complicates the “whodunit” premise by using the murder to unlock a deeper level of corruption. Singer creates a tightly wound mystery that evokes comparisons to David Fincher’s films with its dark atmosphere and perpetual dread. Reptile may have been released directly on Netflix, but it warrants consideration as a genuine modern crime classic.

