The thriller genre is among cinema's most enduring and entertaining. Audiences love getting involved in a great mystery, analyzing the characters, and experiencing the thrilling twists and turns; some can even anticipate the plot's direction, increasing their engagement with the movie.

The '90s were a golden age for the thriller genre, offering many worthy examples. With so many great films, some didn't receive the attention they deserved, and others slipped through the cracks. However, fans can still catch up with them, but they absolutely should because these underrated 90s thrillers are as worthy as many of their mainstream cousins.

10 'Malice' (1993)

Nicole Kidman, Alec Baldwin, Bill Pullman, and Anne Bancroft star in 1993's neo-noir thriller Malice. The plot revolves around Andy and Tracy, a couple whose lives get disrupted when they invite cocky surgeon Jed to move into their large home, unwittingly inviting trouble.

Malice is a completely bonkers movie. It has everything: betrayal, sex, soapy twists, and one of Nicole Kidman's most unhinged performances. Yet, the film is self-aware and embraces its over-the-top, almost campy approach to the thriller genre, resulting in an engaging mystery that will keep audiences on edge.

9 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle' (1992)

The late '80s and early '90s were obsessed with the idea of the "dangerous white suburban woman"; The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is the perfect example. Rebecca de Mornay stars as Mrs. Mott, a woman who miscarries after her husband — an obstetrician accused of sexual assault against multiple women — commits suicide. Identifying Claire Bartel as the first woman to accuse her husband, Mrs. Mott poses as a nanny to infiltrate her life.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle works only because of de Mornay's committed performance and dynamic with Annabella Scorria's Claire. The film is far from nuanced or logical — the premise is quite nonsensical. Still, it excels as a good, old-fashioned thriller, delivering the twists and frights expected from such a wild premise.

8 'Single White Female' (1992)

Continuing the trend of the dangerous and obsessive woman, 1992's Single White Female follows Allison, a young woman who gets a new roommate, Hedra, after splitting from her fiancé. However, as the two women get closer, Allison discovers unnerving truths about Hedra and her true motives.

Like most other entries in the "obsessed woman" genre, Single White Female works because of the game performances of its lead stars. Bridget Fonda and especially Jennifer Jason Leigh deliver intense and compelling work, elevating the film past the schlock of its premise. It might walk a fine line between ridiculous and thrilling, but Single White Female finds the ideal balance.

7 'A Perfect Murder' (1998)

Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Viggo Mortensen star in 1998's A Perfect Murder. A very loose remake of one of Alfred Hitchcock's most rewatchable movies, Dial M for Murder, the plot centers on a wealthy Wall Street baron who hires his wife's lover to kill her and claim millions on her life insurance.

Few actors play a sleazebag as perfectly as Michael Douglas, and he plays one of his worst villains in A Perfect Murder. The actor single-handedly rescues the film from disgrace, turning it into a genuinely riveting mystery that benefits from Paltrow's ingénue performance and Mortensen's scene-stealing supporting work.

6 'Breakdown' (1997)

Jonathan Mostow's 1997 thriller Breakdown stars Kurt Russell and J. T. Walsh. The plot follows Jeff and Amy, a couple stranded in New Mexico on a cross-country trip. When Red, a passing truck driver, offers to drive Amy to a nearby cafe, the couple accepts, unaware of Red's nefarious intentions.

Breakdown is a classic thriller in the man-on-a-mission sub-genre. Russell gives it his all as the determined Jeff, while the late J. T. Walsh knocks it out of the park as the villainous Red. The film might not break the mold or offer anything new, but it remains an exciting adventure for those wanting to experience the thrill of a high-stakes rescue.

5 'Bound' (1996)

Before their breakthrough with The Matrix, the Wachowskis wrote and directed the 1996 neo-noir crime thriller Bound, starring Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon. The plot centers on two women planning to steal two million from a dangerous mafioso.

Bound is among the Wachowskis' best films; it's also their most underrated. Powered by two stellar performances from Tilly and Gershon, Bound is a sexy, sleek, and highly affecting neo-noir thriller that confirmed the siblings as two of the most stylish and boldest directors in the business. Bound is a true gem of queer cinema, an unabashed and daring portrayal of sex, freedom, and desire from two of cinema's most progressive and disruptive filmmakers.

4 'Dolores Claiborne' (1995)

Misery might be the Stephen King adaptation Kathy Bates is most famous for, but the actress delivered a career-best performance in another King adaptation. Dolores Claiborne follows the troubled relationship between the titular character and her daughter, who reunite after Dolores is accused of murdering the woman she had long cared for.

Dolores Claiborne is among the best and most underrated King adaptations. Bates and Jennifer Jason Leigh are riveting in the lead roles, crafting a thorny and wicked portrayal of trauma that turns Dolores Claiborne into a brilliant character study and one of the best thrillers from the 90s.

3 'Exotica' (1994)

Mia Kirshner and Bruce Greenwood star in Atom Egoyan's 1994 erotic thriller Exotica. The plot concerns a grieving father obsessed with a young stripper working at the Exotica nightclub in Toronto. Don McKellar and Elias Koteas also star.

Exotica is a thoughtful and insightful character study, a powerful portrayal of grief and obsession powered by a stern and committed performance from the ever-reliable Greenwood. However, Kirshner is Exotica's secret weapon, delivering a hypnotic and layered performance that grants the film a sense of elusive intimacy, turning it into a memorable and rewarding experience.

2 'Pi' (1998)

Darren Aronofsky's black-and-white feature directorial debut, Pi, remains his most underrated effort. The plot centers on a mathematician obsessed with finding a natural and complete order to things using number theory.

Pi might be Aronofsky's least traumatizing movie. The film borrows generously from Lynch, with Aronofsky at his most abstract and elusive. Intense, fascinating, and occasionally unnerving, Pi is a relentless look at obsession and desperation, two common themes in Aronofsky's filmography. However, there's a palpable restraint in Pi that's missing from the director's future endeavors, making it a one-of-a-kind thriller and a crucial piece in Aronofsky's career.

1 'The Game' (1997)

David Fincher followed Se7en's unexpected success with The Game, a thriller starring Michael Douglas. The story follows Nicholas Van Orton, a wealthy and selfish investment banker invited to participate in a mysterious game that blurs the lines between his life and the game's intricate operations.

The Game is classic Fincher: tense, thrilling, anxious, and benefitting from a great actor in the leading role. The ending is a tad more over-the-top than the director's other efforts, but The Game remains a brilliant mystery film and further and undeniable confirmation of Fincher's ability as a visual storyteller.

