It's hard to remain indifferent to a great thriller because it keeps audiences on the edge of their seats and evokes a wide range of strong emotions with its twists and turns. Furthermore, considering the universal themes they tackle, the thriller genre is one of the most compelling and thought-provoking in the film industry. It's far from difficult to understand the appeal of suspenseful storylines. Inevitably, some manage to stand out more than others.

While countless iconic movie thrillers have captured the attention of viewers, some are overshadowed by their greatness, whether because they're international or simply were not marketed enough among mainstream audiences. To celebrate the lesser-known flicks that also deserve your attention, we look back at 10 of the most underrated thrillers, ranking them by greatness.

10 'The Last Seduction' (1994)

Director: John Dahl

Image via October Films

John Dahl's American neo-noir with erotic thriller elements stars Linda Fiorentino, who delivers one of her best performances and even earned widespread critical acclaim. The story follows a seductress who hides with her spouse's illicit funds and seeks refuge in a small town, where she encounters the ideal pawn for her next con.

With an alluring femme fatale depiction at its center, Dahl's The Last Seduction has earned a cult following over the years despite not being a huge box office hit, with many people rediscovering it and considering it an essential for its captivating storyline and Fiorentino's central efforts. Even though it gathered generally positive reviews, The Last Seduction is often overshadowed by other pictures of its time and is not as widely recognized as other popular thriller movies.

Watch on Peacock

9 'Headhunters' (2011)

Director: Morten Tyldum

Image via Friland Film

Based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø, Headhunters stars Games of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau among other talented actors. The story follows a successful corporate recruiter (Aksel Hennie) who leads a double life as an art thief. When he learns that a former mercenary owns a valuable painting, he schemes to steal it.

While it is a popular movie in Scandinavia that has gathered plenty of positive feedback, the genre-bending and engrossing Headhunters often does not get the appreciation it deserves all across the globe. Although, despite its limited exposure, the Morten Tyldum film has been rediscovered by audiences over time, Headhunters is still an underrated picture that will appeal to anyone who enjoys thrilling narratives and dark humor.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Hoopla

8 'Before The Devil Knows You're Dead' (2007)

Director: Sidney Lumet

Image via ThinkFilm

Sidney Lumet's crime thriller follows two brothers (Ethan Hawke and Philip Seymour Hoffman) in need of extra cash who scheme the robbery of their parent's jewelry store. However, the job goes incredibly wrong when an accomplice ignores the rules, triggering a series of events with disastrous consequences.

Although it did not become popular immediately following its release, gathering limited mainstream attention instead, the masterfully directed Before The Devil Knows You're Dead benefits from great cinematography, amazing acting efforts, and a truly engrossing premise that keeps audiences invested. Dealing with themes of greed and dysfunctional families and featuring great direction, this underrated Sidney Lumet flick — and his last before his passing — is certainly worth the attention of cinephiles who are into the thriller genre.

Watch on Hoopla

7 'A Simple Plan' (1998)

Director: Sam Raimi

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sam Raimi is known for his work in the horror and superhero genres. However, he was also the mind behind one of the most compelling, even if overlooked, thrillers of the 1990s. A Simple Plan stars Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton (who received an Academy Award nomination), and Bridget Fonda and is set in rural Minnesota. The story focuses on brothers who discover a plane with $4.4 million in cash, each going to great lengths to keep their secret a secret.

The psychologically complex A Simple Plan is an intriguing examination of deceit and loyalty, providing an interesting illustration of greed and how it can corrupt us. Although technically a critically acclaimed picture, A Simple Plan remains an often overlooked movie in the thriller genre, with many movie enthusiasts agreeing that it is still a hidden gem that deserves more love than it gets.

Watch on Hoopla

6 'Mother' (2009)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Before winning the Best Director award for Best Picture Parasite, Bong Joon-ho had already delivered one of the best neo-noir thrillers of the 2000s. In Mother, Kim Hye-ja plays the titular character, who sees herself struggling to find the true killer after her intellectually disabled son is accused of the murder of a young girl.

Anyone who enjoys genre-bending films is likely to want to give Mother a try, as it combines elements of drama, mystery, and thriller with captivating results. Another reason why this under-watched film deserves audiences' attention is the universal themes it examines, including motherhood and social injustice, shedding light on how far a mother is willing to go to stand up for her child. Furthermore, Mother features an outstanding central performance that helps cement it as one of the best of its genre.

Mother (2009) Release Date May 28, 2009 Cast Kim Hye-ja , Won Bin , Jin Goo , Yun Je-mun , Jeon Mi-seon , Song Sae-byeok , Lee Yeong-seok , Hee-ra Mun

Watch on Hoopla

5 'Burning' (2018)

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Image via CGV Arthouse

Based on the short story Barn Burning from The Elephant Vanishes by the acclaimed author Haruki Murakami, Burning is a psychological thriller centering around a young deliveryman (Yoo Ah-in). When he runs into a childhood friend (Jeon Jong-seo) and she asks him to look after her cat while she's on vacation, he can't help but agree. Things get interesting when Shin Hae-mi comes back with a mysterious young man named Ben (Steven Yeun) who confesses his unconventional secret hobby.

While Lee Chang-dong's movie was generally well-received by critics, it can still be considered an underrated thriller on a bigger scale when compared to other popular films in the category. Outside of Letterboxd users' circles, Burning is still an underseen picture that is definitely worthwhile, particularly for those who like slow-burn stories. Its ambiguous storytelling leaves out much to interpretation, inciting audiences into wanting to get to know more. Additionally, the characters are also layered and complex, effectively adding dimension to the story.

Burning Release Date May 17, 2018 Cast Ah In Yoo , Steven Yeun , Jong-seo Jeon , Soo-Kyung Kim , Seung-ho Choi , Seong-kun Mun Runtime 148 minutes

Watch on Netflix

4 'The Guilty' (2018)

Director: Gustav Möller

Although a Jake Gyllenhaal-led adaptation was released just a few years after, the original Nordic noir essential is still the superior take on the absorbing story. The crime drama follows a police officer (Jakob Cedergren) who enters a race against time when he answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman.

It's not surprising that The Guilty was Denmark's submission for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards; despite its limited exposure, this underrated Gustav Möller picture was generally well-received by critics. Nonetheless, The Guilty hasn't reached the same level of popularity as other equally great movies in the genre, particularly American ones. The Guilty's minimalist storytelling, cinematography (the film takes place in a single location), and poignant social commentary about the intense situations that law enforcement often find themselves dealing with make it a memorable watch.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Amazon Prime

3 'Cure' (1997)

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Image Via Daiei Film

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Cure is regarded as a landmark in Japanese horror media due to its flawless execution of psychological horror and atmospheric tension. The story centers around a frustrated detective (Koji Yakusho) who investigates a string of brutal murders committed by people who have no idea of what they have really done.

This Kurosawa thought-provoking picture is a must-see thriller even if not widely known by mainstream audiences. Meditating about alienation, identity, and the anxieties in Japanese society during the '90s, Cure is a disturbing though equally entertaining picture that has left a strong mark on Japanese and worldwide cinema. As such, it deserves to be properly cherished by global audiences — particularly those who love to cuddle up with a great thriller.

Cure (1997) Release Date December 27, 1997 Cast Masato Hagiwara , Kôji Yakusho , Tsuyoshi Ujiki , Anna Nakagawa , Misayo Haruki , Yoriko Dôguchi , Denden , Ren Ôsugi Runtime 111 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

2 'Woman in the Dunes' (1964)

Director: Hiroshi Teshigahara

Image via Toho

Based on the renowned novel by Kōbō Abe, Woman in the Dunes is a highly influential Asian movie nominated for two Academy Awards and praised for its innovative visual style. Starring Eiji Okada and Kyôko Kishida, this film focuses on a Tokyo-based entomologist who finds himself trapped by local villagers into living with a woman who shovels sand for them.

Dealing with existentialist themes like isolation, loneliness, and identity, this Hiroshi Teshigahara picture remains a milestone in cinema, even if not as popular among global audiences. Woman in the Dunes is most certainly an underrated thriller that more cinephiles should check not only for its undeniable impact but also for its arresting storyline that keeps the intrigue throughout.

Woman in the Dunes (1964) Release Date February 15, 1964 Cast Eiji Okada , Kyôko Kishida , Hiroko Itō , Kōji Mitsui Runtime 147 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

1 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Director: George Sluizer

Image via Argos Films

Originally titled Spoorloos, the chilling and haunting The Vanishing is a George Sluizer psychological thriller that centers around a man's obsessive search for his girlfriend following her disappearance at a gas station three years prior. After no sign, Rex (Gene Bervoets) begins to receive mysterious letters from her abductor.

Considering how realistic and incredibly unsettling it is, Sluizer's arthouse mystery movie is easily able to send shivers up audiences' spines, and the unexpected turn it takes is one of the reasons why it remains such a popular movie among cinephiles and film scholars. Still, The Vanishing is not a mainstream picture nor has it attracted mainstream audiences, remaining a bit overshadowed by other movies in the category despite its incredible quality and influence.

The Vanishing (1988) Release Date October 27, 1988 Cast Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu , Gene Bervoets , Johanna ter Steege , Gwen Eckhaus , Pierre Forget Runtime 107 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

NEXT: The 10 Best International Thrillers, Ranked