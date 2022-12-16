Modern television has become something of a safe harbor for science-fiction entertainment with 2022 alone featuring a number of hit series in the genre which have taken audiences by storm. Whether it was the fourth season of Stranger Things leaving audiences in awe, or new tales from the Star Wars and Star Trek universes, lovers of sci-fi entertainment have been spoilt rotten this year.

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix Right Now

One thing this inevitably means is that there has been a plethora of great new shows which have come and gone without getting the recognition they deserve. With everything from mind-bending mysteries to adrenaline-pumping action adventures getting a run in 2022, there’s a little something for everyone that is worth catching up on.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' (2022)

Image via Showtime

Based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel of the same name and acting as a sequel to the 1976 David Bowie movie based on that book, The Man Who Fell to Earth is a poignant, cinematic sci-fi series for those who love philosophical drama in the genre. It follows an alien who crash lands on Earth in a race against time to find the one woman who can save his species.

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in the lead roles, the series has a shaky start but soon finds its feet as an affective and earnest sci-fi drama. While critics largely enjoyed the series, poor ratings with audiences saw Showtime opt not to renew it for a second season.

'Halo' (2022-)

Image via Paramount+

One of the most polarizing series of the year, Halo follows the Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) as he makes a discovery which could turn the tide of humanity’s war with the Covenant. Based on the ground-breaking game series of the same name, Halo earned the ire of the game’s fans for its departures from the story world’s canon, but it did earn back some love with Jen Taylor reprising her role as Cortana.

However, critics were more favorable towards the series. While recognizing its flaws, they appreciated its production value and impressive action sequences. A great series for lovers of action-packed sci-fi epics, Paramount will produce a second season which promises to build upon all the first season had to offer.

RELATED: 7 Video Game Adaptations to Get Excited About

'Astrid & Lilly Save the World' (2022-)

Image via Syfy

A pulpy hit of irreverent, campy fun, Astrid & Lilly Save the World abandons dramatic tension and deep contemplative themes in favor of pure, unabashed fun. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) must become monster hunters to save the world.

While audiences will immediately flock to the series’ cheesy joy, its true beauty is the affection with which the characters are written and the manner in which the unlikely teenage heroes are realized on screen. While it is yet to be renewed for a second season, it is yet to be canceled either, so with some luck Astrid and Lilly will be saving the world for a few years to come.

'Grid' (2022-)

Image via Hulu

Both Hulu and Disney+ jumped on board the South Korean sci-fi thriller with hopes of it doing for them what Squid Game did for Netflix. While that level of success didn’t transpire, Grid is still worth a watch with a gripping story following a mysterious woman who has returned to Earth after saving the planet from a solar flare in 1997 before vanishing.

Questions abound in the series as the General Affairs Bureau and detectives investigate the entity with each new revelation adding to the thrilling viewing experience. While the series did well with critics, it’s rating numbers weren’t so impressive, and it remains to be seen if the show will be renewed for a second season.

'Archive 81' (2022)

Image via Netflix

While the series may be more at home as a supernatural horror or even a thriller, Archive 81 - based on the podcast of the same name - as something of a sci-fi undertone focusing on an archivist hired to restore old VHS tapes which were damaged in a fire. The job goes askew though when the curator starts noticing demonic symbols in the videos which follows a mysterious cult.

Jam-packed with spine tingling suspense, merciless jump scares, and plenty of cliffhangers to boot, Archive 81 is a binge worthy series for horror hounds who don’t mind a splash of sci-fi thrown into the mix. Sadly, despite getting solid viewership throughout, the series was not renewed for a second season, but the first season alone remains a fantastic viewing experience for all who love a good horror.

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Archive 81' to Watch for More Eerie Mysteries

'Paper Girls' (2022)

Image via Prime Video

A great series for lovers of Stranger Things, Paper Girls follows four paper delivery girls on their route in the early hours of the morning after Halloween 1988 who get caught in the crossfire of two warring factions of time-travelers. While it starts off delightfully dancing upon genre clichés, the series soon becomes a wonderful mess of time-travel adventure.

While the series was well-received by critics, Amazon canceled it just two months after its release. A shame considering the sheer entertainment value it boasted thanks to its exceptional young cast and its perfect balance of appropriately pulpy moments and genuinely bingeable action.

'From' (2022-)

Image via Epix

Not seen by anywhere near enough people, From’s mysterious first season premiered on Epix in February this year. From the creators of Lost (and starring Lost’s Harold Perrineau as well) the series follows a young family who get lost on a road trip and end up at a small town where every road out leads right back to it.

In addition to its enticing premise, the series has a strong overtone of horror with some seriously gory moments as the town is beseeched by monsters by night. Every answer brings about new questions in this heart-pounding sci-fi thriller which has been renewed for a second season.

'Outer Range' (2022-)

Image via Prime Video

A beautiful enigma of family drama, stupendous subplots, and genuine intrigue all laced with a touch of dark humor, Prime Video’s Outer Range is a sci-fi mystery with something to appease everyone. It focuses on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a Wyoming rancher whose struggles with his family and land are soon overshadowed when he discovers a mysterious black void after the arrival of a suspicious drifter.

While it’s complicated, time-traveling narratives and subplots can cause confusion, the series is grounded by solid performances from its impressive cast. Having been renewed for a second season, it could be worthwhile catching up on this series while it’s still in its early stages.

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Shows on Prime Video Right Now

'Night Sky' (2022)

Image via Prime Video

Following an elderly couple who discover a portal to another world in their backyard, Night Sky excels as a quiet, understated sci-fi drama. Relying on the talent of its Oscar-winning star duo of J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, the Amazon series earned praise for it fully-formed characters as well as its immersive atmosphere and its thematic punch.

Sadly, the series underperformed, and Amazon opted not to go ahead with the planned second season so sci-fi fans going into the show should know there are some plot threads left unresolved. Still, it is worth the watch for the performances of the leading pair alone and sci-fi fans will enjoy its deft touch within the genre as well.

'Severance' (2022-)

Image via Apple TV+

While Severance has earned more accolades than some other series on this list, it has been largely overlooked as being one of the best shows in 2022 which it undeniably is. It follows Mark (Adam Scott) an employee at a biotech company who, along with his team, has his work and personal memories surgically divided as part of a company “severance” program.

With the underrated directing talents of Ben Stiller attached to the series, Severance excels as a dark, metaphysical psychological thriller entrenched in the sci-fi genre. With the first season earning plenty of praise, the series has been renewed for a second season and has made some stunning additions to its already incredible cast.

NEXT: All the Netflix Shows Cancelled in 2022