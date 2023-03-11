We're living in the Golden Age of television, where not only do we have countless options between traditional network and newer streaming services, but the shows being produced are high quality, with compelling plots and great writing. And with social media allowing fans to share their favorites, some shows generate lots of buzz and end up becoming huge hits.

RELATED: 'Breaking Bad' and 9 Other Shows You Must Watch from the First Episode, According to Reddit

But the downside of so much variety and even hype is some fantastic shows fall through the cracks. Every so often, Reddit users start discussing the shows they feel are underrated and never hear anyone else talk about--even shows that have received critical praise--resulting in recommendations spanning years and genres, with some titles being recommended time and time again, from laugh-out-loud comedies to compelling sci-fi.

10 'People of Earth' (2016-2017)

Ensemble comedy People of Earth ran for two seasons on TBS starting in 2016 and is about a journalist’s investigation of a support group for people who think they were abducted by aliens—and how much truth there might be in their claims. Greg Daniels and Conan O’Brien were its executive producers.

Reddit didn’t have too much to say about the show, but it has an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A third season was written and ordered by TBS before the network changed course, even though its first season “ranked as one of cable’s Top 10 new comedies among adults 18-49 for 2016.”

9 'Better Things' (2016-2022)

Comedy-drama Better Things ran from 2016 until 2022 on FX, with a plot following an actor in Los Angeles as she juggles caring for her aging mother and being a single mom. Co-creator Pamela Adlon called the show “an exaggerated version” of her life.

RELATED: The 10 Worst TV Character Exits, According to Reddit

One Reddit user praised it as “witty and fun” and called the presence of food in the show “the best food porn that’s not a cooking show.” Better Things did win multiple awards, but it didn’t get the same hype or ratings as other FX comedy-dramas.

8 'Mr. Inbetween' (2018-2021)

Airing on FX from 2018 until 2021, Australian dark comedy Mr. Inbetween was inspired by the movie The Magician and is about criminal-for-hire Ray who’s juggling his profession with other more typical responsibilities, like his relationships with his daughter and mother.

Reddit users loved the show, with one pointing out that it won multiple awards and received plenty of praise—it has a solid 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, though, Mr. Inbetween didn’t get the wider attention and viewership users felt it deserved.

7 'Slow Horses' (2022)

Image via Apple TV+

Starring Gary Oldman and airing on Apple TV+, Slow Horses is about a team of MI5 misfits who aren’t great at their jobs but aren’t terrible enough to be fired. It’s based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. Two seasons have aired so far, with another two on the way.

RELATED: 10 Most Successful Shows No One Talks About, According to Reddit

Reddit users who have watched it love it, but many people have never heard of it. Like other shows users recommend, Slow Horses is critically acclaimed, with a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second season is praised as being even better than the first.

6 'Counterpart' (2017-2019)

Sci-fi thriller Counterpart began in 2017 and ran for two seasons on Starz. J.K. Simmons stars as a UN employee who discovers the agency he’s working for has a gateway to a parallel universe in a cold war with ours—and where his other self is their top spy.

Reddit users praise Simmons’ performance in the show, and they’re not the only ones who love it—Counterpart has an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with both seasons receiving equal praise. Starz opted not to renew it for a third season due to a change in programming strategy.

5 'Detroiters' (2017-2018)

Image via Paramount

Sitcom Detroiters aired on Comedy Central for two seasons starting in 2017 and followed two ad men making low-budget commercials in Detroit. The show had some pretty noteworthy names in comedy behind it—its executive producers were Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and former castmember Jason Sudeikis.

RELATED: The 10 Most Unfairly Overlooked Movies of the 2000s, According to Reddit

Reddit doesn’t have much to say about the show overall—users are largely focused on their favorite jokes and quotes. One user feels the show is lighthearted but with good storylines. But Reddit isn’t the only site praising the show. It has a rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4 'The Detectorists' (2014-2022)

Image via Hulu

British comedy The Detectorists began in 2014 and aired for three seasons. The plot follows friends who are passionate about their hobby of metal detecting and hope to gain notoriety in the field by making a huge priceless discovery.

One Reddit user praises The Detectorists as “a genuine work of genius,” while another calls it “a hidden gem.” Multiple users also say they find the show to be heartwarming and rank it among their all-time favorite shows.

3 'Garth Marenghi's Darkplace' (2004)

Image via Channel 4

Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace is a British horror parody that ran for a single season in 2004. A show within a show, it centers around fictional horror writer Garth Marenghi as he stars in a TV show set at Darkplace hospital.

RELATED: The Best TV Show Seasons of All Time, According to Reddit

The Reddit user who first recommended the show received over 1,000 upvotes, proving plenty of others agree, and the ensuing thread is packed with quotes and references from the show. Another user praises the show as “incredible.”

2 Patriot

Patriot was an Amazon Prime original comedy-drama that started in 2015 and ran for two seasons. The plot follows an American intelligence officer who is tasked with preventing Iran from going nuclear and forced to abandon his safety nets and take on a non-official cover.

Fans on Reddit love the show’s comedy, with many saying few shows have made them laugh out loud at all, let alone as much as Patriot does. One user calls it a “darkly funny” and “‘realistic’ Jason Bourne.”

1 'Travelers' (2016-2018)

Canadian show Travelers, starring Eric McCormack, first aired in 2016 and ran for three seasons, first aired by Canadian specialty channel showcase and then distributed by Netflix for its final season. Set hundreds of years in the future, humans are able to send consciousness back in time and return to the 21st century in an attempt to save humanity from a terrible fate.

One Reddit user called it “fantastic from start to end,” and others praise the premise and its handling of a plot revolving around time travel. Like many shows that only ran for a few seasons, plenty of users also feel it was canceled too soon.

NEXT: 10 Essential Movies You Must Watch Before Kicking the Bucket, According to Reddit