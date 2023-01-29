There are many takes on magic within television. Some cheery and upbeat like I Dream of Jeannie and some dark and frightening like The Witcher. Focusing more on the dark side of magic can lead to tv series having more interesting plot lines and fleshed out characters. Whether it's fueled by anger, love, revenge or madness, the power that comes with abusing magic is something harmful for all.

While some of these shows on face level seem cheerful and not that dark, the devil lies in the dark corners making the plot lines all the better. Then there are those who make no efforts to conceal their wicked nature. All of these are worth the binge for those who love the gloom that comes with fantasy.

1 Carnival Row (2019 - 2023)

Image via Prime Video

A Victorian influenced fantasy world is full of mythical creatures who lives and homelands were infiltrated by the armies of man. Now forced into the title of immigrants, the magical beings struggle to coexist with humans in one of the more desolate parts of the city. For bidden to use their magic with freedom, the world is a dark place.

While the world seems dark it only gets darker once a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a faerie refugee, Vignetter Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) fight to uncover the truth behind a string of terrible and gorey murders. Through the struggle between man trying to control magic and the people that comes with it, audiences see how dark a government like this can get.

2 The Pale Horse (2020)

When a dead woman is found with a list of names in her shoe, one of the people on the list begins to investigate the death and list. His investigation leads him to The Pale Horse, the home of three women rumored to be witches in the small town. Wanting to know why he is on the list, the man suspects the witches are responsible for a series of murders.

Based loosely on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, The Pale Horse manages to bring us a male hero who first in order to come said hero must first become the villain. With enticing period visuals and gruesomely eerie tones, the show gives off a fair warning of danger.

3 Camelot (2011)

Following King Uthers' unexpected death, anarchy looms over Britain. The young and headstrong Arthur (Jamie Campbell Bower), who is Uther's unnamed son and heir and has been raised as a commoner since birth, is called upon by the magician Merlin (Joseph Fiennes) after he has visions of a bleak future. Morgana (Eva Green), Arthur's cold-blooded and ambitious half-sister, will oppose him all the way, using supernatural forces to seize the throne in this titanic struggle for power.

One of the best portrayals of the evil vixen Morgana was graciously bestowed to audiences by non-other than Eva Green. Green does an amazing job at bringing darkness and jealously to the role of a woman scored but also always viewers in and ends up making them sympathize with her, despite her evil acts.

4 Sleepy Hollow (2013 - 2017)

Image via FOX

Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) is raised from the grave more than 200 years after his death. He comes to the attention of police officer Abbie Mills (Nicole Beharie) due to the shock of traveling from 1781 to 2013, who then arrests him for the murder of sheriff Corbin. When he attempts to explain who he is, he ends up trapped in a mental hospital. Abbie discovers that Crane is actually telling the truth after investigating the sheriff's classified files.

It shares the same pacing and chemistry as the Tim Burton film, and Sleepy Hollow is clever, hilarious, fast-paced, and the action scenes are extremely stunning. The drama offers strong character development, engaging plot lines, and Henry Parish makes for an excellent antagonist. What a twist!

5 His Dark Materials (2019 -2022)

Young Lyra (Dafne Keen), an orphan from another world, stays with the scholars of an Oxford college. She discovers a nefarious conspiracy involving kidnaped children while looking for her missing friend, which leads her on a mission to learn more about the curious phenomena known as Dust.

The show's reality is brought to life with breathtaking visuals and exquisite special effects thanks to the excellent production values. The performances are also excellent, particularly Keen's forceful and nuanced portrayal of Lyra. The conflict between faith and reason and the complexity of human morality are just two examples of how well the show captures the themes of Phillip Pullman's books (which the show was based off).

6 A Discovery of Witches (2018 - 2022)

Image via Sundance Now

Diana Bishop is the last in a long line of eminent witches in a world where vampires, daemons, and witches exist secretly with humans. She discovers that all creatures have been looking for a piece of literature that seemed lost to everyone for a very long time. She is under attack, when the mysterious vampire Matthew Clairmont approaches her and offers to assist her, but they both are aware that witches and vampires shouldn't trust each other. Diana decides what she needs and accepts Matthew's assistance.

A Discovery of Witches simply put is a fantasy show for adults. No teenagers or young adult themes, the show is a fully mature version of what an adult show full of magic should be. With that comes all the truely dark bits that will suck audiences in.

7 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018 - 2020)

Based on the 90s hit Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and remastered as a sinister coming-of-age tale that deals in witchcraft, horror, and the occult. In this adaption, Sabrina Spellman must reconcile her dual nature as a half-mortal, half-witch, while fending off the evil forces that endanger her, her family, and the world in which people live during the day.

Although the show departures from good television after the first season, it must be said that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina definitely brings a dark twist to magic. With its predecessor being a cheerful sitcom, this new adaptation is something pulled straight out of hell. Focusing heavily on the satanic side of things, the show manages to portray the evilness of the devil and his magic in a way that isn't to confronting for audiences.

8 WandaVision (2021)

Image via Disney+

Expertly mixing the tones of the MCU with the styles of vintage sitcoms, WandaVision follows the lives of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they live their idyllic suburbia lives. However, they start to wonder if everything is really as it seems. Chaos ensues as Wanda starts to lose control of everything around her.

WandaVision is a masterclass in concealing the darkness with layers and layers of light. What starts out as a picture-perfect life for the girl who has lost everything turns into a painful and gut-wrenching display of grief and sadness. Along with that, WandaVision does an excellent job at introducing us to the Scarlet Witch and setting up multiple new pathways in Marvels's following phases.

9 The Witcher (2019 -)

Based on the same-titled book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher tells the tale of lone monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who fights to fit in a society where people are frequently more evil than monsters and creatures. But when fate draws him towards a fierce sorceress and a young princess with a unique gift, the three must learn to travel the increasingly unstable Continent on their own.

Heavily set in the themes of fate and destiny, The Witcher also sheds light on the prejudice and sometimes racism against mutants, non-humans, humans and even the monsters that Geralt fights. The whole show has this sense of impending doom upon it that cast a shadow on the overall storyline, leaving audiences scared but excited for what comes next.

10 American Horror Story (2011 -)

An anthology series focusing on various characters and settings, such as a house with a murderous past, a mental institution, a witch coven, a freak show circus, a haunted hotel, a possessive farmhouse, a cult, the end of the world, a slasher summer camp, a desolate beach town and desert valley, and New York City.

Possibly one the most famous anthology series, American Horror Storyis essentially story after story filled with darkness. There is basically no happiness in each season that isn't overshadowed by horror. Within multiple season the magic used is downright evil and disastrous. It's hard to pick just one season for the list, but great contenders would be season three: Coven or season 8: Apocalypse.

