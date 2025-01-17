Deep down, everybody loves a great antagonist who is oh so good at being bad, a nefarious and unscrupulous evil who is worth hating with a passion. With the rampant rise of television entertainment as a prestigious storytelling form, such antagonists on the small screen have become commonplace, be they utterly detestable cretins like Game of Thrones’ Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) or charismatic psychopaths like Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan from The Walking Dead.

While there have been many small-screen villains that have come to define their respective shows and, to some extent, become icons of television as a medium, there have also been plenty whose rambunctious roguishness has been overlooked by the masses. From sadistic serial killers to supremely skilled and sinister assassins, these underrated antagonists are truly among the very best that television has ever presented.

10 Kilgrave

'Jessica Jones' (2015-2019)

Not only the most underrated villain from Netflix’s Marvel series, but possibly the most underappreciated antagonist in the superhero genre on the screen of late, Kilgrave (David Tennant) is an ever-transfixing figure throughout the first season of Jessica Jones. He is the most cruel and vile villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured, with his history with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) seeing him use his mind-control abilities to keep her captive as his sex slave for an extended period of time.

Developing a grotesque and deeply disturbing obsession with Jones, Kilgrave begins manipulating people to get close to Jones as he strives to destroy her life as a private investigator and drive her back to him. Not only is he among the most heinous villains superhero cinema has seen, but Tennant imbues him with a certain menace and magnetism that only makes him all the more powerful to audiences.

9 Carl Elias

'Person of Interest' (2011-2016)

Image via CBS

Running with an intriguing high-concept premise, Person of Interest ran for five seasons, following a mysterious reclusive billionaire and an ex-CIA agent as they join forces to prevent catastrophes using a device known as “the Machine” that could predict future terrorist attacks and provide the identity of the attackers. Throughout the series, the duo come up against many vile characters, with Carl Elias (Enrico Colantoni) always presenting as the most intriguing and developed.

A new crime boss with great ambition and intelligence, he is initially a touch unassuming, even building something of a mutual respect with John Reese (Jim Caviezel). However, when he was forced to use his menace and might, Elias proved just how ruthless a character he was. Ultimately, he excels as a mighty villain, but not a completely amoral one, with his unique code and his developing respect for Reese making him one of the most compelling characters in the series and one of the most underrated antagonists of early 2010s television.

8 Glory

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Villainy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer had a certain knack of seeping into pop-culture circles, especially when the series was running through the late 90s and early 2000s. While antagonists like Angelus (David Boreanaz), Richard Wilkins III aka The Mayor (Harry Groener), and even Spike (James Marsters) with his villain-to-hero arc have come to be universally known as bastions of the series’ villainy, Clare Kramer’s Glory remains somewhat overlooked.

Short for Glorificus, Glory is a god from a hell dimension who is ousted by her two equals who feared she would seize control for herself. Banished to Earth, she becomes the primary antagonist of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s fifth season. While she is perhaps underestimated on account of her having the personality of a ditzy teenage girl, Glory is imbued with ferocious power. It makes her pursuit of Dawn (Joyce Harris) all the more intense. This, along with her wickedly entertaining screen presence and Kramer’s effervescent and scene-stealing performance, makes Glory arguably the best villain of the series and one of the most underrated antagonists in fantasy television history.

7 Robert Quarles

'Justified' (2010-2015)

Image via FX

Following trigger-happy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) as he is sent to his hometown of Kentucky’s Harlan County and focusing on the criminals he encounters along the way, Justified has a tendency to be as good as the central villain of any given time allows it to be. When Walton Goggins’ Boyd Crowder takes center stage, it’s a fun and engaging thrill. When Season 5 sees the Crowe family serving as the major antagonist, it loses steam. In this regard, Season 3’s Robert Quarles (Neal McDonough) is nothing short of sensational.

McDonough has become something of a television icon himself in recent years for his prolific and ever-magnificent work across a vast range of television series. Justified is perhaps the series that most enables him to chew the scenery as a nefarious villain. Representing a major crime family in Detroit, he plans to infiltrate Kentucky and forge documents that would make him a legal supplier of OxyCONTIN. Carrying out his goals with such fervor and effervescence, Quarles becomes an almost lovable character of Season 3, and remains one of the most infectiously brilliant seasonal villains television has ever seen.

Justified Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 16, 2010 Cast Jere Burns , Erica Tazel , Timothy Olyphant , Nick Searcy , Jacob Pitts , Walton Goggins Natalie Zea , Joelle Carter Seasons 6 Network FX

6 Villanelle

'Killing Eve' (2018-2022)

Image via BBC Network

An engrossing spy thriller series that made an instant impression with a relentlessly suspenseful and magnetic first season, Killing Eve is a wickedly entertaining spectacle of deadly stakes and a complex rivalry. Sandra Oh stars as Eve Polastri, the newest member of a covert MI6 tasked with locating and apprehending Villanelle (Jodie Comer), an elusive master assassin working for a secret international organization known as The Twelve.

Killing Eve is defined by the quality of its two central characters, with Comer truly exceptional as the ruthless Villanelle, a psychotic and disturbed assassin who develops a powerful and complicated obsession with Eve. A brutal murderer with a deadly skillset who is enriched by the series’ focus on the precarious mutual allure between her and Eve, Villanelle is among the greatest female antagonists television has ever seen. Even when the series dropped off in later seasons, Comer remained as captivating a screen presence as ever.