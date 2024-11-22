Vampire films have been captivating audiences since the early days of cinema, proving the monsters to be enduringly popular due to their unique allure. Often combining sophistication and elegance with grisly bloodshed, vampires strike a fascinating balance that can make for dynamic and varied works of genre film. While certain vampire films - most notably, adaptations of Bram Stoker's monumental 1897 gothic novel - have been immensely popular, others have flown unfairly under the radar.

Whether the result of having smaller budgets, hailing from international origins, or simply being overlooked, some of the best and most fascinating vampire films have received relatively little mainstream attention. These are 10 of the best and most underrated vampire films, primarily falling within the horror genre.

10 'I Like Bats' (1985)

Directed by Grzegorz Warchol

Close

Directed by Grzegorz Warchol, I Like Bats is a 1985 Polish romantic comedy horror film. The film centers on Izabela (Katarzyna Walter), an eccentric vampire who drinks the blood of men and deliberately avoids romantic entanglements. However, when she meets and falls in love with a psychiatrist (Marek Barbasiewicz), Izabela decides to check in at his psychiatric rehabilitation clinic, asking him to cure her of her vampiric affliction, which he believes is simply a delusion.

Featuring an effortlessly cool and charming lead character with a striking sense of personal style, the film is one of the best character studies of a vampire. The film's use of romance and dark comedy elements is blended well with its horror, presenting a far more subtle take on horror comedy than its genre contemporaries. Centering on a premise that provides a refreshingly unique take on the vampire genre, I Like Bats is an underrated international horror film that deserves far more attention.

9 '30 Days of Night' (2007)

Directed by David Slade

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Adapted from the 2002 comic book series by Steve Niles and Ben Templesmith, 30 Days of Night is a 2007 action-horror film directed by David Slade. Set in the small Alaskan town of Utqiaġvik, the film follows the community throughout a month-long winter polar night, where the town is completely without sunshine. As a result, town sheriff Eben (Josh Hartnett) and a small group of townspeople are forced to fight for their lives through a relentless siege waged by a band of vampires taking advantage of the month of darkness.

The film begins by establishing a pervasive sense of menace and dread leading up to its greatest scene, in which the vampires launch their initial attack on the town in a scene of intense brutality and gruesome kills that draw from action movie inspirations. Adding to the film's appeal, Josh Hartnett is a charismatic star and Danny Huston is extremely sinister as the lead vampire, Marlow. The film is excellently choreographed and visually stylish, but unfortunately received a lukewarm critical reception, cementing it as an underrated vampire horror.