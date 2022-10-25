Most of the iconic horror villains were created quite early in the film genre, and many villains have flown under the radar. From the 70s to the 90s the genre was thriving because of the sequels to those iconic films, and the height of the slasher craze. In the early 2000s, some horror movies were very good and surprised fans, where others had decent villains, but the movies didn't do well enough.

There are many under-appreciated horror films and villains that first appeared in the 21st century, and it's because of strong original stories. Some reboots and remakes were strong as well in their re-imaginings of iconic horror presences.

Bagul - 'Sinister'

Director Scott Derrickson's Sinister is an underrated horror film that has one of the most terrifying villains. There's already such a creepy atmosphere that Derrickson so expertly crafts when washed-up true crime writer Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) finds a box of super 8 home movies in his new home. He finds out that the murder he is currently researching is the work of a serial killer whose legacy dates back to the 60s.

Apart from Bagul's face looking so grotesque, he is also a Pagan deity who feasts on children. With Oswalt discovering pieces of his puzzle and being so invested in his research, he doesn't realize that Bagul is slowly making his way to his own children. Bagul comes out of the shadows and has his strategies to get to his victims. He moves slowly and at odd times so no one knows.

Jigsaw - 'Saw'

Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) is an underrated character, let alone a villain. What he comes up with during the Saw films is complex and barbaric, but fans of the genre always return to this franchise for the traps. Jigsaw is a character who knows the people he's bringing together extremely well, and that's why his games always work. Jigsaw traps two or more people in a room with obstacles they have to face in order to live.

They have the option to kill, torture, or mutilate the other person, all while Jigsaw watches through a security camera. He communicates through an intercom and taunts them while he watches them fight for their lives. Horror fans seem to enjoy Jigsaw's twisted little games and don't see him as a villain at times.

The Masked Man - 'Hush'

Image via Netflix

The concept of director Mike Flanagan's Hush is a great horror movie for newbies to the genre. A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window. His mask is white, and he's wearing a hood, so he doesn't seem that terrifying, but it's the way he moves around the house.

Flanagan makes sure that the viewer's senses are heightened because Maddie (Kate Siegel) has a different approach to surviving. The Masked Man (John Gallagher Jr.) uses different methods as well and finds her on social media that way he is somewhat interacting with her to taunt her.

Jack the Ripper - 'From Hell'

In Victorian-era London, a troubled clairvoyant police detective investigates the murders of Jack the Ripper (Ian Holm). The reason why the name is so familiar to many audiences is that he was an unidentified serial killer active in the impoverished districts in and around Whitechapel in the East End of London.

Knowing that everything this man has done is a true story does affect the viewing experience of this film from a psychological standpoint. He had a pattern of killings and would lure his victims onto a secluded street or square and slice their throats. He went on to brutalize them even more and in this film, they explore his mind and his actions.

Esther - 'Orphan'

Orphan is a film that highlights the level of creepiness when it comes to children becoming more evil than their appearance. The story of Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) was further explored in the prequel Orphan: First Kill, to show the life she had to live. No one knew what was wrong with Esther because of the way she conducted herself with her new family.

After Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John (Peter Skarsgard) lose their newborn baby, they decide to adopt a 9-year-old girl. Esther is volatile and doesn't fit in with the domestic life that she is now living. She had a very traumatic past and is now taking it out on this family.

Xenomorph - 'Alien Vs. Predator'

For years the Alien franchise and the Predator franchise have always been fan favourites. So when both of those creatures came together in Alien vs. Predator it was just a natural progression for both franchises. It has always made sense for them to come together and the Xenomorph is by far one of the most underrated villains.

The alien would definitely be able to tear anyone limb from limb and break them into pieces. The strength is razor-sharp teeth, claws and flashing tail is enough to make its attack more vicious than any other. It's underrated because many believe that the Predator has a higher skill set and would be the superior villain out of the franchises.

The Demons - 'The Amityville Horror'

There can also be a villain collective that haunts and tortures the victims and in The Amityville Horror, the demons are the worst things that the newlywed couple face. The way they antagonized George (Ryan Reynolds) and Kathy Lutz (Melissa George) was brutal. These demonic forces move around the large house that they just moved into, which was the site of a grisly mass murder a year before.

It's hard to explain how things come back to haunt anyone in the place where they died, but in this case, those demons tormented everyone in that home and drove them insane. There is no way to fight something like a spirit because you can't see where they are.

The Masked Intruders - 'The Strangers'

The Strangers is a horror film that slipped through the cracks and for those fans who have watched it, it's always a recommendation. A young couple stays in an isolated vacation home and is terrorized by three unknown assailants. It's interesting to see how far these intruders go when terrorizing the young couple.

The film itself is also inspired by true events which is a bit worse than any fictionalized story that could have come from the genre. The strangers move slowly through the house and stalk the couple and then taunt them once they are inside. There are weird messages that they leave around the house, and they eventually go after them with weapons.

The Pale Man - 'Pan's Labyrinth'

The reason why The Pale Man is so under-appreciated in Pan's Labyrinth is that he is revealed during a dark, twisted fairytale by Guillermo Del Toro. The Pale Man only appears in one scene, but it's horrifying. He is a pale-skinned humanoid monster with his eyeballs in the palms of his hands. During this extravagant meal scene, there are warnings that Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) sees around the room, but she doesn't quite understand them.

The Pale Man is a creature who eats children and the food on the table never fully satisfies him. She tries her best to complete the task without waking The Pale Man, but his presence is felt while she goes through it. The food was too enticing for Ofelia and was ultimately her downfall.

Patrick Bateman - 'American Psycho'

Out of all the roles that Christian Bale has taken on Patrick Bateman in American Psycho is still the one that stays with many people. It's an underrated performance of one sadistic villain that people can't get out of their heads. Bateman is a clean-cut but edgy businessman who likes keeping his business and personal life separate. Audiences get to dive into the mind of a psychopathic investment banking executive from his perspective.

The way he sets his kills and prepares his victims is interesting to watch, but when he finally spirals into his true self, that's when the villain comes to fruition. There's no stopping Patrick Bateman and his way of life.

