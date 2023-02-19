Voice Actors are among some of the most hardworking and talented performers. Using their vocal range and theatrical deliveries, they bring to life characters ranging from mundane housewives to terrifying dragons and everything in between. The most talented of them have voiced hundreds of characters that have shaped childhoods and entertained adults alike.

Unfortunately, voice actors aren't as universally known as those seen on screen. Some big names like Jim Cummings and Frank Welker occasionally get recognition, but many others deserve to be recognized outside their dedicated fans.

10 Bea Benaderet

When people think of the voices of the Looney Tunes, names like Mel Blanc and June Foray are the first that come to mind. However, Bea Benaderet deserves the same acknowledgment. After beginning a successful radio career in 1926, she joined Warner Bros. in 1943 and became their primary voice for female characters.

Benaderet's most iconic characters for Looney Tunes include Granny, Witch Hazel, and Miss Prissy. Because she was hired as a freelance actor, she never received credit for her roles and was ultimately replaced by Foray in the 50s. Nevertheless, she continued to voice act until her death in 1968, which included Betty Rubble on The Flinstones from 1960 until 1964.

9 Scott McNeil

One of Canada's most prolific voice actors, Scott McNeil was born in Australia before moving in 1966. Though he initially trained for theater acting, he found himself drawn to voice acting in the 80s and 90s. Though he occasionally does work outside of voice acting, he considers it his favourite type of work, and happily nerds out alongside his fans.

McNeil's vocal range allows him to play multiple characters on one show and give them each a distinct range. The best example of this is Transformers: Beast Wars, where he plays Waspinator, Rattrap, Dinobot, and Silverbolt. Other notable characters include Yun Koga from Gundam Wing, Piccolo in the Oceanic dub of Dragon Ball Z, and the Masked Figure in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

8 Tabitha St. Germain

Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Tabitha St. Germain moved to Canada and established herself as a prolific voice actor. In her early days, she worked under the name Paulina Gillis on shows like Ewoks and The Care Bears. She also does a bit of theater work and won a Dora award in 1995 for the play, Assassins.

Germain's most successful performances came from the surprise hit of the 2010s My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. She voiced two fan-favourite characters: Rarity the fashion-loving unicorn, and Luna, the co-ruler of Equestria with a troubled past. She has also dabbled in anime dubbing, including Roberta from Black Lagoon.

7 Kelly Sheridan

After moving to Vancouver, Canada, Kelly Sheridan began studying acting at the Vancouver Youth Theater. She then attended the Simon Fraser University and graduated in 2001. Before graduating, she began voice acting in the English dub of animes, with her first role being Ukyo Kuonji in Ranma 1/2.

Sheridan's non-anime roles include Scarlet Witch in X-Men: Evolution, Diana Lombard in Martin Mysteries, and Theresa in Class of the Titans. She is probably best known as the original and longest-running voice of Barbia from the Barbie film series, voicing the character from 2001 to 2010, and again from 2012 to 2015. During this time, she also voiced Starlight Glimmer starting in the fifth season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.

6 Sam Vincent

Another inhabitant of Vancouver, Canada, Sam Vincent was actually born in British Columbia rather than immigrating there. He has worked many times for The Ocean Group, a company that specializes in dubbing anime. Examples include Tokajin from InuYasha and Sideswipe from Transformers Armada.

Vincent is best known for his work in a number of Canadian-made shows. These include Edd "Double D" from Ed, Edd, n Eddy, Martin from Martin Mysteries, and Arrow from Stormhawks. He has also worked in some American-based productions, such as Krypto from Krypto the Super Dog and Steel from the Max Steel franchise.

5 David Kaye

After doing some work in radio, David Kaye broke into voice acting in 1989 when he voiced General Hawk in G. I. Joe. From there, he expanded into commercials, anime dubs, western cartoons, and video games. Among his most known characters are Clank from the Ratchet & Clank games, Sesshomaru from InuYasha, and Cronus from Class of the Titans.

Kaye's biggest success has come from the Transformers franchise, beginning with Beast Wars. There, he voiced Megatron, and would become the second-most recognized version of the character behind Frank Welker. Kaye has since voiced other versions of Megatron in Transformers: Armada, Cybertron, and Energon, and even Optimus Prime in Transformers: Animated.

4 Garry Chalk

Garr Chalk has a prolific career in the world of acting. He has worked in theater since 1978 and has been part of shows like Cold Squad and The Outer Limits. His uniquely deep voice paved the way to voice acting, in which he has found the most success.

Alongside David Kaye, Chalk has seen major success voicing Optimus in the Transformers franchise. He began as Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and its sequel series, Beast Machines, before playing Optimus in Armada, Cybertron, and Energon. He also voiced a number of characters in early CGI films, such as the Scary Godmother films, and the Barbie franchise.

3 Candi Milo

Ever since she was a child, Candi Milo was drawn to performing. She worked in children's theater throughout her childhood before singing in theme parks as a teenager. Her singing talents eventually landed her a career as a voice actor, starting in 1990 on Tiny Toon Adventures.

Since then, Milo has voiced all manner of characters, including Coco and Madam Foster on Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, Snap from ChalkZone, and Nora Wakeman from My Life as a Teenage Robot. She is also the current voice of Dexter from Dexter's Laboratory and Chucky from Rugrats, replacing the late Christine Cavanaugh when she retired in 2001. Milo returned to the stage in 2015 and 2020 with two 3-D Theatrical productions.

2 Charlie Adler

A self-proclaimed TV junkie, Charlie Adler grew up watching classic shows like Rocky and Bullwinkle and The Three Stooges. Through the 1970s and 80s, Adler worked on and off as an actor before finding his love of voice acting. He worked in a number of 80s cartoons, including The Transformers and G. I. Joe, but his major success came in the 90s when he played Buster Bunny on Tiny Toon Adventures and even wrote some episodes.

Adler really got to flex his talent on Cow and Chicken, Cartoon Network's successor to Nickelodeon's Ren and Stimpy, where he voiced the titular siblings and their flamboyant antagonist, The Red Guy. Some of his roles in the 2000s include Dr. Peacock in Froot Loops commercials, Starscream in the Michael BayTransformers movies, and Mr. Whiskers in Brandy and Mr. Whiskers. He has also served as a voice director on shows like Rugrats and Kulipari.

1 Jeff Bennett

Born in Huston, Texas, Jeff Bennett got his start acting on the stage of the Alley Theater. After moving to California in 1990, he began to branch into voice acting just in time for the cartoon renaissance. Some of his most recognized roles from this era are the titular character of Johnny Bravo, Brooklyn from Gargoyles, and numerous characters on Animaniacs.

The 2000s saw Bennet expand into more roles that showed off his vocal range and ability to voice many characters on the same show. These include voicing Merlin in various Disney media, the Joker on Batman: The Brave and The Bold, and Petri from The Land Before Time franchise. In 2016, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for his role as Mayor Lusky on Transformers: Rescue Bots.

