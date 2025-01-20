While war movies are often popular with critics and audiences alike, some remain underappreciated. War provides the backdrop for dramatic and poignant storytelling. There is no shortage of war movies that showcase the realities of war and reckon with deeper social issues that war brings to light. There are many war movies, however, that remain underrated even though they contain particularly notable performances.

Some movies, like Jarhead, speak to the mundane nature of war and highlight characters who are equally relatable and terrible as they get caught up in war. Other movies, like Empire of the Sun, present characters who experience the chaos of war from civilian perspectives. The performances in these underrated war movies stand out because they humanize characters who witness the worst of war. These characters elevate their respective stories.

10 'The Grand Illusion' (1937)

Directed by Jean Renoir

Image via Réalisation d'Art Cinématographique

The Grand Illusion is a war drama that follows French soldiers who are being held as German prisoners of war during World War I. The movie stars Jean Gabin and Erich von Stroheim. The Grand Illusion deals with issues of class and sees soldiers on each side of the conflict reflect on their respective roles in the war. The movie offers a unique perspective on war, as it was released in the lead up to World War 2 in France.

The performances in The Grand Illusion, particularly by Gabin and von Stroheim, are exceptional. They create two characters who have unique perspectives on the events of World War I. The Grand Illusion's performances give viewers the space to question their own assumptions about war, and what ultimately motivates people to choose to be a part of it. The fact that these ordinary men question themselves at length makes their characters easier to understand.

Grand Illusion Release Date September 12, 1937 Director Jean Renoir Cast Jean Gabin , Pierre Fresnay , Erich von Stroheim , Dita Parlo , Julien Carette , Georges Péclet , Werner Florian , Jean Dasté Runtime 113 Minutes

9 'The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp' (1943)

Directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger

Image via General Film Distributors

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp is a satire on movies made about the British armed forces. Specifically, the movie follows the story of Clive Wynne-Candy (Roger Livesey), a British Major-General who is a commander of the British Home Guard. The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp follows Clive's journey to look at his own role in the war. This movie represents the moral crisis that Britain found itself facing during World War II in particular.

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp has many heartfelt performances that can make viewers laugh and cry. It uses its satirical tone to tell a human story about war. The movie satirizes Britain's view of itself during the war, and takes pains to point out the hypocracy that often existed in British military leadership at the time. The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp speaks to the choice Britain faced during the war, which was sticking to notions of honor and duty, or winning the war at all costs.

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp Release Date August 30, 1944 Director Michael Powell , Emeric Pressburger Cast Roger Livesey , Deborah Kerr , Anton Walbrook , James McKechnie , Neville Mapp Runtime 163 Minutes

8 'Empire of the Sun' (1987)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Warner Bros.

Empire of the Sun follows the story of Jamie "Jim" Graham (Christian Bale), who is a British schoolboy living in Shanghai during World War II. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, he is separated from his family when their city is evacuated. The movie follows Jim as he survives on his own, and is made a prisoner of the Japanese forces. The movie provides a unique perspective on war by showing the chaos through a child's eyes.

While Steven Spielberg is considered one of the most well-known directors of the modern age, Empire of the Sun does not consistently rank high among his most well-known or celebrated works. However, as a director, Spielberg created a story that amplified the horrors of war. Empire of the Sun is an opportunity to see Bale at the very beginning of his career. The movie presents a highly vulnerable character who has to face impossible odds to survive.

7 Gallipoli (1981)

Directed by Peter Weir

Gallipoli is an Australian war drama that follows several young Australians who fight in World War I. They are sent to the Gallipoli in the Ottoman Empire (in modern-day Turkey), where they fight in the Gallipoli campaign. Throughout the movie, the characters are faced with the realities of war and progressively lose their innocence by confronting a horrific campaign. The movie stars Mark Lee as Archy Hamilton, and Mel Gibson as Frank Dunne.

Gallipoli is an underrated war movie because it takes a unique approach when highlighting how the brutality of war is experienced by those who are in the middle of it. Because the protagonists are so young, it is easier to see how these horrific experiences influenced entire generations so profoundly. Gallipoli's performances are intimate, and highlight how close those who experienced war became after having been through the same trauma.

Gallipoli Release Date August 28, 1981 Director Peter Weir Cast Mel Gibson , Mark Lee , Bill Kerr , Harold Hopkins , Charles Lathalu Yunipingu , Heath Harris , Ron Graham , Gerda Nicolson Runtime 110 Minutes

6 'The Big Red One' (1980)

Directed by Samuel Fuller

Image via United Artists

The Big Red One is an American war epic that is loosely based on the experiences of director Samuel Fuller. The movie follows a squad of infantry soldiers stationed in North Africa during World War II. The Big Red One highlights Fuller's wartime experiences through this fictional squad, including the liberation of the Falkeneau concentration camp. The story is a gritty interpretation of the horrors of war, and its low budget adds a layer of authenticity.

The performances in The Big Red One are notable because they are so unvarnished. Each character featured in this movie has deeply human reactions when being confronted with the horrors of war. Together, this ensemble emphasizes the comraderie that develops among those who experience war together. While The Big Red One features engaging individual performances, the way that the ensemble comes together as a group is what elevates the movie.

The Big Red One Release Date July 18, 1980 Director Samuel Fuller Cast Lee Marvin , Mark Hamill , Robert Carradine , Bobby Di Cicco , Kelly Ward , Stéphane Audran , Siegfried Rauch , Serge Marquand , Charles Macaulay , Alain Doutey , Maurice Marsac , Colin Gilbert , Joseph Clark , Ken Campbell , Doug Werner , Perry Lang , Howard Delman , Marthe Villalonga Runtime 113 Minutes Expand

5 'Rome, Open City' (1945)

Directed by Roberto Rossellini

Image via Minerva Film

Rome, Open City is an Italian drama directed by Roberto Rossellini. The movie follows people living under Nazi occupation in Rome during World War II. In particular, the story follows an Italian resistance fighter who is part of a network trying to sabotage the German war effort in Italy. Rome, Open City is an important Italian movie, since it was one of the first Italian films to receive acclaim in the aftermath of World War II.

Rome, Open City provides a unique perspective into the Italian experience during World War II since it was made so close to the war's end. The movie showcases how ordinary Italians saw themselves and their role in the war, and how they were beginning to process their own wartime experiences. Rome, Open City features performances that highlight how Italians saw the importance of coming together as a nation to resist German forces.

Rome, Open City Release Date February 25, 1946 Director Roberto Rossellini Cast Aldo Fabrizi , Marcello Pagliero , Harry Feist , Anna Magnani , Maria Michi , Francesco Grandjacquet , Vito Annichiarico , Ákos Tolnay , Joop van Hulzen , Carla Rovere , Giovanna Galletti , Nando Bruno , Eduardo Passarelli , Carlo Sindici , Turi Pandolfini , Amalia Pellegrini , Alberto Tavazzi Runtime 103 Minutes Expand

4 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via United Artists

Paths of Glory is based on the 1935 novel of the same name by Humphrey Cobb. Like the novel, the movie follows a group of French soldiers in World War I who are led by Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas). Paths of Glory is ultimately an anti-war movie, as it follows Dax's resistance to an order that would be deadly to his men. The movie's message is ultimately one that is firmly against war as it analyzes the power that goes to people's heads when they are put in charge.

Kirk Douglas' performance in Paths of Glory is notable because he creates a character who is faced with an impossible choice. Douglas' performance underlines the message of the movie, which is that those who take advantage of power put people in danger. Paths of Glory also features phenomenal ensemble performances as well. This cast showcases characters who find themselves caught in the path of someone abusing their power.

Paths of Glory Release Date December 25, 1957 Director Stanley Kubrick Runtime 88 Minutes Cast Kirk Douglas , Ralph Meeker , Adolphe Menjou , George Macready , Wayne Morris , Richard Anderson , Joe Turkel , Christiane Kubrick

3 'The Battle of Algiers' (1966)

Directed by Gillo Pontecorvo

Image via Allied Artists

The Battle of Algiers follows the events of the Algerian War. Specifically, the movie spotlights Algerian rebels who were fighting for their freedom against the French. The Battle of Algiers specifically highlights the story of Ali La Pointe (Brahim Hadjadj), an influential Algerian revolutionary fighter. The movie chronicles La Pointe's military career as he led his fellow Algerians in resisting French forces as they fought for their independence.

What makes the performances in The Battle of Algiers stand out is the fact that the ensemble is largely made up of actors who experienced the events of the Algerian War first-hand. The ensemble in this movie adds an authenticity to the overall story. This grittiness makes The Battle of Algiers all the more poignant. The movie is a timeless reflection on what Algerian's fight for independence entailed.

The Battle of Algiers Release Date August 31, 1966 Director Gillo Pontecorvo Runtime 121 minutes

2 'Jarhead' (2005)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Universal Pictures

Jarhead is based on Anthony Swofford's 2003 memoir of the same name that detailed Swofford's military service during the Gulf War. As a U.S. Marine, Swofford was deployed to Saudi Arabia. The movie follows Swofford's experiences in the Middle East. Specifically, Jarhead focuses on Swofford's perspective on the ridiculous nature of war. Throughout the movie, Swofford is confronted with the fact that war has a devastating effect on mental health.

While Jarhead may not be one of the most critically acclaimed movies, it is an important commentary on the reality of war that those who fight them face. Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Swofford as a naive soldier who quickly finds himself over his head. Jarhead's performances emphasize how damaging war can be when ordinary people are confronted with it. The movie is a meditation on how war has always been nonsensical and how this

1 'Tigerland' (2000)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via New Regency Productions

Tigerland is a Vietnam War drama starring Colin Farrell as Roland Bozz, an American draftee who is opposed to the war. The movie follows Roland through training camp in preparation for deployment to Vietnam. Tigerland, the name of the army training camp, is designed to have a similar feel to Vietnam by being swamp-like. The movie focuses on Roland's conflict in preparing to fight a war he doesn't agree with.

Colin Farrell's performance is a nuanced portrayal of a man struggling to get through military training while maintaining his morals. Tigerland is also an important portrait of a character who represents those who were drafted into wars even when they disagreed with it. The movie is also a meditation on the contentious relationships that are formed by those who are preparing to face the horrors of war.

