Though it may have started with simple propaganda films, the war movie has evolved over the decades into one of cinema’s most popular genres. Marked by their sweeping action set-pieces, compelling character drama, and insightful historical narratives, war movies are among the most acclaimed and commercially successful in the world. But not all great war movies get the attention they deserve. Netflix is home to a sizable selection of underrated war films that may not be very commonly known but are nonetheless important, presenting unique perspectives. Read on to discover our selection of the most underrated war movies on Netflix right now.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies and shows on Netflix, as well as the best R-rated war movies on Netflix, the best war shows on Netflix, and the best war movies on Netflix in general.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘The Forgotten Battle’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.1/10

the-forgotten-battle-2020-poster.jpg

The Forgotten Battle
TV-MA
Action
Adventure
War
Release Date
December 14, 2020
Runtime
124 Minutes
Director
Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.

Cast

