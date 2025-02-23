Though it may have started with simple propaganda films, the war movie has evolved over the decades into one of cinema’s most popular genres. Marked by their sweeping action set-pieces, compelling character drama, and insightful historical narratives, war movies are among the most acclaimed and commercially successful in the world. But not all great war movies get the attention they deserve. Netflix is home to a sizable selection of underrated war films that may not be very commonly known but are nonetheless important, presenting unique perspectives. Read on to discover our selection of the most underrated war movies on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘The Forgotten Battle’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.1/10