Hollywood has always had a keen interest in war cinema, as sadly real-life events have made the genre be continuously relevant. Although Hollywood had certainly made many films about significant conflicts before World War II, the war ended up boosting the film industry when many veterans returned back and began sharing their experiences. Similarly, the “New Hollywood” movement emerged as many young filmmakers began exploring the ramifications of the Vietnam War, both literally and through metaphors.

Not every war film is able to become a breakout success in the vein of classics like Saving Private Ryan or Oppenheimher, even if they deserved to be witnessed by a much more significant audience. Although many war films deal with challenging subjects, they have the potential to be both inspirational and engaging. Here are ten underrated war movies that are pretty much perfect.

10 ‘Lifeboat’ (1944)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via 20th Century Fox

Lifeboat is one of the most underrated films directed by Alfred Hitchcock, as it tends to not receive as much acclaim when compared to other classics like Psycho, Rear Window, and Vertigo. Set during World War II, Lifeboat examines a group of survivors of a naval battle that have to band together on a raft, and must decide what to do when one of them is a member of the German military.

Lifeboat showed just how brilliantly Hitchcock could create tension through the use of a confined location, as the entirety of the film takes place on the raft. Although the film had some interesting things to say about the relative nature of morality in the time of war, it ended up not having the same cultural impact as some of Hitchcock’s other films, even if he did earn a nomination for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

Lifeboat Release Date January 28, 1944 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Tallulah Bankhead , John Hodiak , Walter Slezak , William Bendix , Mary Anderson , Henry Hull , Heather Angel , Hume Cronyn Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre War Character(s) Connie Porter , Gus Smith , Willi , Alice MacKenzie , John Kovac , Charles J. Rittenhouse , Mrs. Higley , Stanley "Sparks" Garrett , Joe Spencer , Young German Sailor (uncredited) Writers John Steinbeck , Jo Swerling , Alfred Hitchcock Producers Darryl F. Zanuck , Kenneth Macgowan Expand

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘A Hidden Life’ (2019)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Image via Fox Searchlight

A Hidden Life is another arthouse gem from Terrence Malick, a filmmaker who works so infrequently that it feels like every single one of his projects is an event. Although A Hidden Life is ostensibly based on the inspiring true story of an Austrian farmer who refused to swear loyalty to Adolf Hitler in World War II, it reaches a more spiritual place as it explores themes of loyalty, morality, and spiritualism.

A Hidden Life is one of the most emotionally overwhelming films that Malick has ever made, and marked a major return for him after previous efforts like Song to Song and Knight of Cups received more backlash. Although it sadly was shut out of any major awards consideration, A Hidden Life is a film that may be regarded as an all-time great masterpiece within the next few decades.

Rent on Apple TV

8 ‘The Year of Living Dangerously’ (1982)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via MGM

The Year of Living Dangerously is a powerful true historical drama from director Peter Weir, who is often not given enough credit for being one of the most versatile filmmakers of all-time. Set during the Indian revolution of the 1960s, The Year of Living Dangerously explores a romantic affair between an earnest Australian journalist (Mel Gibson) and a British diplomat (Sigourney Weaver) as they try to make sense of the violence that surrounds them.

The Year of Living Dangerously is an epic that spans several years of time, but is always able to explore its historical information by the ways in which it affects the characters. Although the film was seen as a major step forward for Weir as a director, it did not earn him as much as he would later receive for Witness, The Truman Show, and Master and Commander: Far Side of the World.

The Year of Living Dangerously Release Date December 17, 1982 Director Peter Weir Cast Mel Gibson , Sigourney Weaver , Linda Hunt , Michael Murphy , Bill Kerr , Noel Ferrier , Bembol Roco , Paul Sonkkila , Domingo Landicho , Kuh Ledesma , Hermino De Guzman , Ali Nur , Dominador Robridillo , Joel Agona , Mike Emperio , Bernardo Nacilla , Coco Marantha , Norma Uatuhan , Lito Tolentino , Cecily Polson , David Oyang , Mark Egerton , Joonee Gamboa , Pudji Waseso , Joel Lamangan Runtime 115 minutes Character(s) Guy Hamilton , Jill Bryant , Billy Kwan , Pete Curtis , Colonel Henderson , Wally O'Sullivan , Kumar , Kevin Condon , Hartono , Tiger Lily , Immigration Officer , Ali , Betjak Man , Palace Guard , Sukarno , Dwarf , Pool Waiter , Ibu , Udin , Moira , Hadji , Embassy Aide , Naval Officer , Officer in Cafe , Security Man No. 1 Writers C.J. Koch Producers Freddie Fields Expand

Watch on Prime Video

7 ‘Tigerland’ (2000)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via 20th Century Studios

Tigerland had a very different approach to the notion of the Vietnam War, as it was stylistically very distinct from the films that had been made during the “New Hollywood” era. The film explores a group of soldiers who prepare for their upcoming arrival in Vietnam by attending training boot camp, and features a noteworthy performance by Colin Farrell that ended up turning him into a much more significant star.

The films of Joel Schumacher did not always earn the attention that they deserved during his lifetime, as his style was seen as highly experimental, but many have been ripe for cultural rediscovery in wake of his passing and received more praise. Tigerland was not only an interesting deconstruction of masculinity and the psychology of war, but an early example of why Farrell is one of the best actors of his generation.

Tigerland In the training environment of Fort Polk during the Vietnam War, a group of young recruits undergoes rigorous training designed to prepare them for combat. Among them, a rebellious soldier challenges the harsh realities of the system while forming bonds with fellow trainees, leading to tensions and personal growth amidst adversity. Release Date October 6, 2000 Director Joel Schumacher Cast Colin Farrell , Matthew Davis , Clifton Collins Jr. , Tom Guiry , Shea Whigham , Russell Richardson , Nick Searcy , Afemo Omilami , James MacDonald , Keith Ewell , Matt Gerald , Stephen Fulton , Tyler Cravens , Michael Edmiston , Arian Ash , Haven Gaston Main Genre War Character(s) Pvt. Roland Bozz , Pvt. Jim Paxton , Pvt. Miter , Pvt. Cantwell , Pvt. Wilson , Pvt. Johnson , Capt. Saunders , SFC Ezra Landers , Staff Sgt. Thomas , Sgt. Oakes , Sgt. Eveland , Sgt. Drake , M.P. Sergeant , Hit the Brakes! Driver , Sheri , Claudia Writers Ross Klavan , Michael McGruther Expand

Watch on Hulu

6 ‘Breaker Morant’ (1980)

Directed by Bruce Beresford

Image via Roadside Show Distributors

Breaker Morant is a powerful Australian war film that centers on three soldiers that are court-martialed for executing unarmed combatants during a conflict, even though they were acting under orders from their commander. Although the crimes they are accused of were certainly horrific, Breaker Morant was able to explore the complexity of the situation by cutting in between flashbacks of different events.

Breaker Morant is both an excellent war film and a great courtroom drama, as it goes to great lengths to examine the way that the military legal process worked, and how justice was applied. Although the events within Australian history that it covered were ripe for controversy, Breaker Morant was able to examine the different perspectives involved in this era in history, and ultimately allowed the audience to make their own determination of which party was acting in the right.

Breaker Morant Release Date June 11, 1980 Cast Edward Woodward , Jack Thompson , John Waters , Bryan Brown , Charles Tingwell , Terence Donovan , Vincent Ball , Ray Meagher , Chris Haywood , Russell Kiefel , Lewis Fitz-Gerald , Rod Mullinar , Alan Cassell , Rob Steele , Chris Smith , Bruno Knez , John Pfitzner , Frank Wilson , Michael Procanin , Ray Ball , Wayne Bell , Halifa Cisse , Norman Currer , Bridget Cornish , Judy Dick Runtime 107 minutes Character(s) Harry 'Breaker' Morant , Major J.F. Thomas , Cpt. Alfred Taylor , Lt. Peter Handcock , Lt. Col. Denny , Cpt. Simon Hunt , Col. Ian (Johnny) Hamilton , Sar. Maj. Drummond , Cpl. Sharp , Christiaan Botha , Lt. George Witton , Major Charles Bolton , Lord Kitchener , Cpt. Robertson , Cameron Sargeant , Reverend Hesse , Boer Leader , Dr. Johnson , Visser , Court Reporter , Lt. Reed , Black Guide , Boer Singer , Hunt's Sister , Mrs. Shiels Writers Bruce Beresford , David Stevens Producers Matt Carroll Expand

Watch on Prime Video

5 ‘A Midnight Clear’ (1992)

Directed by Keith Gordon

Image via InterStar Releasing

A Midnight Clear is an underrated World War II film set during the Christmas season, as it centers on a group of American soldiers that end up reaching a brief ceasefire with a squad of German operatives. Although initially it feels like they might be able to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, tensions and misunderstandings between the two sides begin to emerge, leading to a violent brawl as the result of a critical miscommunication.

A Midnight Clear examined the dramatic irony of war, and features a truly incredible performance by Ethan Hawke that indicated that he had evolved since his days as a child star. While not one of the most famous World War II films ever made, A Midnight Clear is certainly an underrated gem that is worth revisiting every once in a while, particularly during the holiday season.

A Midnight Clear During the winter of 1944 in France, an American intelligence unit discovers a German platoon seeking to surrender rather than continue fighting in the final stages of World War II. Amidst their precarious situation, both groups forge an uneasy camaraderie, momentarily setting aside their conflict to share a peaceful Christmas. Release Date April 24, 1992 Director Keith Gordon Cast Peter Berg , Kevin Dillon , Arye Gross , Ethan Hawke Gary Sinise , Frank Whaley , John C. McGinley , Larry Joshua , David Jensen , Curt Lowens , Rachel Griffin , Tim Shoemaker , Kelly Gately , Bill Osborn , Andre Lamal Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers William Wharton Expand

Watch on Prime Video

4 ‘The Eagle Has Landed’ (1976)

Directed by John Sturges

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Eagle Has Landed is a great World War II adventure thriller that felt like a throwback to the types of films that were made during the war itself. Michael Caine and Donald Sutherland finally teamed up to play German commandos that were assigned the task of kidnapping Winston Churchill, which could end up turning the tide of the war against the Allied Forces.

The Eagle Has Landed combines epic action with the type of suspense often found in espionage films, as the characters are forced to go undercover when they end up infiltrating Great Britain. Although it was one of the few World War II films that portrayed the German characters in a positive light, The Eagle Has Landed was able to stand as its own original adventure story, and did not feel like it was promoting fascism because the plot itself was entirely fictitious.

The Eagle Has Landed In World War II, German commandos embark on a daring mission to kidnap Winston Churchill in England. As the plan unfolds, the commandos face unexpected challenges in a small English village, highlighting the complexities and risks of wartime espionage and military strategy. Release Date December 24, 1976 Director John Sturges Cast Michael Caine , Donald Sutherland , Robert Duvall , Jenny Agutter , Donald Pleasence , Anthony Quayle , Jean Marsh , Sven-Bertil Taube , John Standing , Judy Geeson , Treat Williams , Larry Hagman , Alexei Jawdokimov , Richard Wren , Michael Byrne , Joachim Hansen , Denis Lill , Rick Parsé , Léonie Thelen , Keith Buckley , Terence Plummer , Tim Barlow , John Barrett , Kate Binchy , Maurice Roëves , David Gilliam Runtime 135 Minutes Main Genre War Character(s) Col. Kurt Steiner , Liam Devlin , Col. Max Radl , Molly Prior , Himmler , Admiral Canaris , Joanna Grey , Captain von Neustadt , Father Verecker , Pamela , Captain Clark , Colonel Pitts , Corporal Kuniski , Hans Altmann , Karl , SS-Obergruppenführer , Churchill's aide , E-Boat Commander , Branna , Hauptmann Gericke , Arthur Seymour , George Wilde (Publican) , Laker Armsby , Mrs. White , Major Corcoran , Sgt. Murphy Writers Jack Higgins , Tom Mankiewicz Expand

Watch on Prime Video

3 ‘Zulu’ (1964)

Directed by Cy Endfield

Image via Paramount Pictures

Zulu is often seen as the definitive film about the infamous Battle of Rorke's Drift in 1979, in which the British Army waged a massive battle with the Zulu Empire. It was a controversial event that has unfortunately been scrubbed from many historical retrospectives, but Zulu was able to show both sides of the conflict in a relatively balanced way.

Zulu was renowned for the incredible set pieces and large scale battles that it depicted, as it was working with significant resources that would be afforded to the war epics of later years. Although the massive running time might be a turn off for viewers who want a more condensed version of history, Zulu is such an engaging work of epic filmmaking that it warrants a viewing by anyone that considers themselves to be a serious cinephile that cares about the artform.