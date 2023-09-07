Werewolf stories have a long history, going back thousands of years in mythology. In cinema, they date back to at least 1913's The Werewolf but really came into their own with The Werewolf of London in 1935 and The Wolf Man in 1941.

The subgenre has evolved dramatically since then, covering everything from action and drama to comedy. Werewolf movies aren't as popular now as they once were, but the 21st century has nevertheless given us a few gems. From Wolfcop to Wer, these are some recent werewolf flicks worth checking out.

10 'Werewolves Within' (2021)

Based on the video game, Werewolves Within is a horror-comedy set in the small, isolated town of Beaverfield, where a snowstorm traps a diverse group of eccentric residents together in the local inn. At the same time, mysterious attacks lead some to suspect that one of their number is actually a werewolf.

Much of the fun comes from trying to work out who is the wolf in their midst. It's like a goofy, lupine version of The Thing, elevated by charming lead performances from Sam Richarson and Milana Vayntrub.

9 'A Werewolf Boy' (2012)

This South Korean fantasy romance centers on Sun-yi (Park Bo-young), a girl who moves to a rural house in the countryside with her family. Sun-yi discovers a feral boy (Song Joong-ki) in the nearby forest who exhibits strikingly animalistic behavior. As she befriends him and names him Chul-soo, it becomes clear that he possesses many secrets — some of which are bound up tightly with South Korea's tumultuous past.

Sun-yi undertakes the task of civilizing Chul-soo, teaching him human manners and helping him integrate into society. They develop a bond, but their friendship is disrupted by the arrival of a man who seeks to exploit Chul-soo's unique abilities.

8 'Werewolf by Night' (2022)

Werewolf by Night is an hour-long TV special set in the MCU. It's based on the comic character of the same name, which dates back to the 1950s, a werewolf superhero who battles various villains. In the film, Jack Rusell (Gael García Bernal), aka Werewolf by Night, is summoned to Bloodstone Manor, where five monster hunters must compete in a hunt to determine their new leader.

Werewolf by Night is a welcome change of pace from most superhero stories. It ditches the standard Marvel aesthetic, instead harking back to the look of old Hammer Horror films. Russell's werewolf transformation is particularly memorable and is all the more impressive given that it was achieved using practical effects.

7 'Late Phases' (2014)

Ambrose McKinley (Nick Damici), a blind Vietnam vet, moves into a retirement community called Crescent Bay. Upon his arrival, the community is rattled by a series of brutal attacks during the full moon. Ambrose takes it upon himself to uncover the truth behind these incidents and protect his neighbors.

Armed with a shotgun and guided by his heightened senses, he prepares for a final confrontation with the creatures responsible. Late Phases is more of a straight-up horror, but the filmmakers clearly have a lot of affection for the werewolf subgenre.

6 'Brotherhood of the Wolf' (2001)

Set in 18th-century France, Brotherhood of the Wolf is inspired by the true story of the Beast of Gévaudan – a series of real-life wolf attacks that plagued the region. As panic grips the rural province, King Louis XV sends Grégoire de Fronsac (Samuel Le Bihan), a knight and naturalist, to investigate, with assistance from his Iroquois companion Mani (Mark Dacascos).

Fronsac's rational approach clashes with the superstitions and politics of the time, and he finds himself wading into a web of dark secrets. The film is quite a mishmash of elements — historical drama, intrigue, fight scenes, swashbuckling, animatronic monsters — but the result is certainly entertaining.

5 'Howl' (2015)

The passengers on a late-night train are stranded in the middle of the woods due to a technical glitch, where they are soon set upon by a pack of werewolves. Led by the determined train conductor (Ed Speleers), the group must use their wits and resourcefulness to outsmart their deadly adversaries and make it through the night.

Howl is very much a B-movie: lean, mean, and clocking in at just 89 minutes long: but it's also effective. The filmmakers know how to use their claustrophobic setting and buckets of gore for maximum impact. It's Underworldmeets Snakes on a Plane.

4 'Wer' (2013)

Talan Gwynek (Brian Scott O'Connor), a man from a rural town in France, is accused of brutally murdering a family. Defending him is attorney Kate Moore (A.J. Cook), who begins to uncover a series of unsettling truths. As the evidence mounts, it becomes apparent that Talan is not an ordinary man — he's a primal and unstoppable werewolf.

Wer stands out with its blend of forensic investigation and horror elements, weaving a suspenseful narrative that keeps the audience guessing until the very end. The film's use of found footage adds to the appeal, resulting in a solid, fresh take on the archetype.

3 'Wolfcop' (2014)

Wolfcop is a campy horror-comedy about Lou Garou (Leo Fafard), an apathetic and alcoholic small-town cop who is cursed to become a werewolf. He transforms during the full moon but retains his human intelligence while in wolf form. Lou embraces his newfound lupine abilities, using his powers to take on criminals and corrupt officials in hilarious and often gory ways.

With the help of fellow officer Tina (Amy Matysio), Lou navigates his dual identity and attempts to uncover a supernatural conspiracy brewing in his town. Wolfcop revels in its over-the-top humor and eccentric characters. It has all the makings of a future cult classic.

2 'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' (2020)

Actor-writer-director Jim Cummings had an impressive debut with the comedy-drama Thunder Road, but he surprised a lot of fans with his sophomore project: a comedy-horror about a series of gruesome attacks in a sleepy town which bear all the hallmarks of werewolf activity.

Troubled sheriff John Marshall (Cummings) takes on the investigation, battling his skepticism of the supernatural as the body count continues to rise. At the same time, fear and paranoia threaten to destabilize the whole town. The Wolf of Snow Hollow is simply fantastic, confidently and successfully adapting werewolf tropes to the current era.

1 'When Animals Dream' (2014)

This atmospheric Danish horror movie revolves around Marie (Sonia Suhl), a young woman who lives in a remote fishing village with her catatonic mother and overprotective father. Marie begins to experience physical and emotional changes that lead her to uncover a long-held family secret: she's part of a lineage of women who transform into werewolves.

Marie must deal with the isolation, fear, and violence of her community while coming to terms with her own identity — and bloody urges. The film artfully blends body horror with psychological tension, delving into themes of otherness, female empowerment, and the brutality of conformity. It's a more thoughtful take on the subgenre, a werewolf version of Let the Right One In.

