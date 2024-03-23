The Western is one of the quintessential American movie genres. Its roots go back to the early days of cinema and it has revolved dramatically over time, from the straightforward narratives of the '40s and '50s to the more complex and revisionist interpretations starting in the '60s. While its popularity might have waned compared to its heyday, recent acclaimed films like The Power of the Dog and even Killers of the Flower Moon demonstrate that the Western remains relevant.

One of the most entertaining Western subgenres, although one of the trickiest to get right, is the comedy Western. These movies tend to subvert the genre's tropes while still delivering the action and gunslinging fans love. Everyone's familiar with hits like Blazing Saddles and A Million Ways to Die in the West, but there are also plenty of humorous Western gems that are a little more obscure. From Evil Roy Slade to My Name is Nobody, these are ten of the most underrated comedy Westerns, ranked.

10 'Evil Roy Slade' (1972)

Directed by Jerry Paris

"If you had six apples and your neighbor took three apples, what would you have?" "A dead neighbor and all six apples." The titular character (John Astin) is a notorious outlaw who was raised by buzzards as a child. Now, Slade terrorizes the Old West with his band of misfit gunslingers. However, when he crosses paths with the determined and feisty schoolmarm Betsy Potter (Pamela Austin), his world is turned upside down. As their unlikely romance blossoms, Slade finds himself torn between love and his criminal lifestyle.

While rough around the edges, Evil Roy Slade is a decent example of an early Western spoof. Mickey Rooney, as a railroad tycoon fed up with Slade's antics, and his nephew Clifford (Henry Gibson), provide ample support in the zany department. Throw in Dom DeLuise and Dick Shawn, and you've got a recipe for comedic chaos. While not every joke lands, the movie compensates with a few heartwarming moments and a ton of slapstick.

9 'The Apple Dumpling Gang' (1975)

Directed by Norman Tokar

"Will you stop tryin' to think!" This family comedy follows the escapades of affable gambler Russell Donovan (Bill Bixby) and the trio of orphans - Bobby (Clay O'Brien), Clovis (Brad Savage), and Celia (Stacy Manning) - who are thrust into his care. Things get complicated when the kids inadvertently come into possession of a large sum of gold, drawing the attention of various swindlers, varmints, and cretins.

The Apple Dumpling Gang was produced by Disney, making it a bit of an odd creation. It's essentially a kid-friendly Spaghetti Western with all the edges sanded down. This doesn't really work, as a key part of a Western's appeal is the grit and the meanness. Nevertheless, the movie should still appeal to many younger viewers. It makes up for its lack of tension with plenty of slapstick, especially a pair of incompetent bandits. This strategy seems to have paid off for Disney. Although it received lukewarm reviews, the film was a solid hit, grossing $36m domestically. Rent on Amazon

8 'The Shakiest Gun in the West' (1968)

Directed by Alan Rafkin

"Just because I'm rough 'n' dirty and don't wear underwear, doesn't mean I'm not artistic." The Shakiest Gun in the West recounts the misadventures of Dr. Jesse W. Heywood (Don Knotts), a timid dentist who finds himself thrust into the rugged world of the Wild West. Heywood must confront a gang of outlaws, armed only with his dental tools and an unsteady hand, all while being tricked into a sham marriage by the bandit Penelope (Barbara Rhoades). However, there's a chance that her fake feelings might become real.

This is another movie that deserves props for tackling the comedy Western before it was really an established subgenre. There are some entertaining moments here that parody earlier Westerns, particularly The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. In the process, The Shakiest Gun in the West laid the foundation for a number of tropes and gags that would be executed more smoothly by later movies. The animated Rango, for instance, consciously took inspiration from the film.Watch on Hoopla

7 'Rustlers' Rhapsody' (1985)

Directed by Hugh Wilson

"I'll curse if I wanna curse! Damn! Damn, damn, hell, damn!" Rustlers' Rhapsody is another send-up of classic Hollywood Westerns. It centers on Rex O'Herlihan (Tom Berenger), a naïve "singing cowboy" who finds himself transported from the black-and-white world of 1940s B-movies into the colorful realm of an actual Western town. This new environment is far more wild and dangerous than the fake ones he's used to.

Along the way, Rex encounters a cast of eccentric characters, including the dastardly Colonel Ticonderoga, played with gusto by Andy Griffith, and the feisty Miss Tracy (G.W. Bailey). It makes for an odd but solid affair from Police Academy director Hugh Wilson. It's no masterpiece, but it's worth checking out for the satire, catchy musical numbers, and affectionate homage to genre tropes of the genre. In particular, the movie playfully dismantles the traditional hero archetype, taking tongue-in-cheek jabs at cowboy stereotypes. Watch on Hoopla

6 'Cat Ballou' (1965)

Directed by Elliot Silverstein

"Ma'am, I apologize for my disgusting condition and I assure you I will not inflict myself on you any further." Catherine "Cat" Ballou (Jane Fonda) is a young woman seeking revenge for the murder of her father by a ruthless outlaw gang. With the help of two bumbling and inept hired guns, Kid Shelleen (Lee Marvin) and Jackson Two-Bears (Tom Nardini), Cat sets out on a mission to bring her father's killers to justice. Marvin has a dual role, also playing the villainous Tim Strawn.

The movie is rated highly by critics but remains under-seen. It's quirky and undeniably entertaining, with witty humor, and a fantastic soundtrack, featuring the likes of Nat King Cole and Stubby Kaye. The performances are also terrific. Fonda shines as the determined and resourceful Cat, while Marvin is scene-stealing in both of his parts. He went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for his efforts. Not to mention, the film juggles an impressive array of Western references, paying particular homage to 1953's Shane.Watch on Peacock

5 'City Slickers' (1991)

Directed by Ron Underwood