When we think of the western genre a lot comes to mind. We tend to envision timeless American classics starring the likes of John Wayne and Paul Newman or the spaghetti Westerns of Sergio Leone. We may even be reminded of the revisionist Westerns of the early 90s, films like Unforgiven and Dances with Wolves which re-invigorated and re-invented the genre some 60 years after it first rose to prominence in Hollywood.

Sadly, what we don’t tend to think of is the expansive collection of innovative and inspired westerns we have been blessed with in more recent times. While some neo-westerns like No Country For Old Menand There Will Be Bloodhave earned acclaim, too many westerns since to turn of the century have come and gone without getting the attention they deserved.

‘Bone Tomahawk’ (2015)

One of the most innovative and, frankly, unforgettable spins on the genre ever made, Bone Tomahawk blends the tropes of the traditional Western with elements of terrifying horror. It tracks a Sheriff and his small posse as they embark on a dangerous mission to rescue three people from a tribe of cannibalistic cave-dwellers.

The instant cult-classic utilized the horror genre’s careful pacing and slowly building tension to perfection, while debut director S. Craig Zahler was clearly inspired by Italian cannibalistic cinema as much as it was by the American Westerns of decades past. While not for the squeamish, it delivers a wild and original ride for lovers of both the Western and horror genres.

‘The Keeping Room’ (2015)

It’s odd that in this modern age of revisionist Westerns we don’t get more female-led pictures. While there have been a few, not many have been so overlooked as The Keeping Room, a Western with definite inspiration from the thriller genre which focuses on three women being stalked by rogue soldiers near the end of the Civil War.

While the film has its flaws, they are ultimately overcome by its ever-present discomfort and committed performances from its cast. With the confronting nature of the violence which often targets women, The Keeping Room won’t be for everyone, but for lovers of Westerns and thrillers, there’s plenty to enjoy.

‘The Rover’ (2014)

From the criminally underrated director David Michôd, The Rover transports the Western to a futuristic Australia where society has collapsed after an economic crisis years earlier. Guy Pearce stars as a rough survivor in the outback tracking down the bandits who stole his car with help from one of the thieves’ brother, Reynolds (Robert Pattinson).

The vast and barren Australian outback lends itself to the genre, with an imagery that is as stunningly gorgeous as it is brutal and harsh. With engaging performances, drawn out sequences of great tension, and a bleak, cynical lens on humanity, The Rover is a hallmark of the gritty modern Western which has been seen by far too few.

‘The Homesman’ (2014)

Largely a traditional Western though imbued with more progressive, modern themes, The Homesman is a thoroughly compelling drama buoyed by a staggering cast. Hillary Swank stars as a frontier farm woman who saves the life of claim-jumper George Briggs (Tommy Lee Jones, who also directs the movie) and enlists his help to escort three mentally ill women to a facility in Iowa.

With Meryl Streep appearing among Hailee Steinfeld, James Spader, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Miranda Otto, and Timothy Blake Nelson, it’s amazing to think the film was such an unheard-of box-office flop. It was nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and Swank in particularly was praised for her astounding performance.

‘The Sisters Brothers’ (2018)

Following two hitmen brothers, Eli (John C. Reilly) and Charlie Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix) as they track down private detective John Morris (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his target Hermann Warm (Riz Ahmed), who have banded together to search for gold, The Sisters Brothers is a quirky re-telling of many classic Western stories which came before it.

The all-star cast give engaging performances which keep viewers glued to the screen while the film’s tone occupies an enticing middle ground between traditional Western entertainment and revisionist anti-Western sentiment. The end result is a compelling take on the genre from Jacques Audiard which, despite flopping at the box office, is well worth a look for genre fans looking for something different.

‘The Salvation’ (2014)

As many fans of international cinema will know already, Denmark has been one of the most intriguing filmmaking nations over the past decade, with Mads Mikkelsen spearheading many of his homeland’s projects with a license to showcase the full extent of his range. A Western revenge thriller, The Salvation is one of many underrated films the actor has done in his native land.

Existing as an ode to the spaghetti Westerns made famous through the 60s and 70s, The Salvation has no real interest in acting as a revisionist of the genre, putting all its emphasis into pure wild west revenge. Mikkelsen is typically fantastic, while Eva Green, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jonathan Pryce round out the stellar supporting cast.

‘Slow West’ (2015)

A gripping, contemplative drama which is unlike any other Western ever made, Slow West is one of the century’s most underrated movies regardless of genre. Following a naïve Scottish teenager searching for his love and the Irish bounty hunter who accompanies him while harboring a secret, splits its time between being brutal, sad, mysterious, and even occasionally funny all while being entirely captivating throughout.

With hidden motives and cut-throat violence, there is plenty in the film to keep genre purists satisfied. But with a completely unhurried pace, melancholic tone, and cohort of characters grappling with emotional quarrels, it also serves as a quintessential revisionist Western. It still stands as the only film director John Maclean has ever made.

‘Black 47’ (2018)

Set in Ireland during the potato famine, Black ’47 is a pure revenge thriller which strips the Western genre back to its most basic roots. When he returns home from war to find his family murdered by the English, an Irish soldier uses his combat skills to exact vengeance on those responsible all while being hunted by agents of the crown.

The violence is raw, the landscape barren and mercilessly cold, and the morality of the characters is jaded and coarse to make for a gripping revenge thriller. James Frecheville’s brooding performance as the film’s protagonist excels as the kind of fierce depiction of antihero justice the genre has always relished around.

‘The Nightingale’ (2018)

Another Australian take on the genre, The Nightingale comes from the creator The Babadook, writer-director Jennifer Kent. A brutally violent revenge film, it drew some criticism for its graphic nature, and lacks the rousing undertone of fun which some other revenge Westerns have thrived on, but it earned praise for its performances, atmosphere, cinematography, and its depiction of racial violence in Australia.

Clare (Aisling Franciosi) is a young Irish convict hellbent on avenging her murdered family and enlists the help of an Indigenous tracker to help her navigate the Tasmanian wilderness as she hunts down the English culprits. Given its extreme intensity, The Nightingale won’t be for everyone, but as a gritty Western with a strong female lead, there are few films in the genre as commanding and compelling.

‘The Proposition’ (2005)

Australians have made a good account of themselves through Westerns this century, with The Proposition yet another underrated gem of the genre to come from the land down under. Laced with moody drama and characters enriched with pathos, it follows notorious outlaw Charlie Burns (Guy Pearce) as he’s given an ultimatum: to track and kill his older brother in nine days or his younger brother will face execution.

Given the heinous crimes of his older brother Arthur (Danny Houston) and the comparative innocence of his younger brother Mikey (Richard Wilson), the film revels in the impossibility of its central moral dilemma and the inevitable violence that comes with it. Pearce is predictably superb in the lead role while Ray Winstone’s brilliant performance as the lawman brought yet another layer of moral ambiguity to the complex film.

