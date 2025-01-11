Given enough time, every style of storytelling eventually develops a set of tropes, archetypes, and its own genre shorthand, and this feels especially true for Westerns. Just like timeless genres like sci-fi, horror, and comedy, Westerns have become a playground for new takes and deconstructions that keep them feeling fresh. It isn’t just about shootouts, life on the range, or train robberies anymore — Westerns have become a medium for exploring camaraderie, the confining structures of manhood, and the real legacy of cowboys of all colors throughout American history.

Unfortunately, it usually takes a lot of hype for a Western to break into the zeitgeist, and general audiences don’t often see the many great additions to the catalog of amazing Westerns. It's a good thing we have streamers like Netflix that allow us to enjoy these fine nuggets of gold from the comfort of our couches. To make things easier, we've curated a list of the most underrated Westerns on Netflix right now.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best Western movies and shows on the platform or the best movies and shows on Netflix across all genres.

Disclaimer: These movies are available on US Netflix.

‘The Harder They Fall’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.6/10

This star-studded tale of revenge and robbery directed by Jeymes Samuel, in his feature film debut, is one of the best Westerns since the age of John Wayne. The Harder They Fall is a rarity that features an excellent all-Black ensemble who take on the roles of actual gunslingers from the Old West while using their talents to bring a wholly original story to life. Leading this gang are Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, who face off as the former seeks vengeance on the latter for killing his family. The posses on both sides are filled with familiar faces like Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Regina King, each painting this explosive affair with vivid colors not often seen in the genre.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Sisters Brothers’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Based on the novel by Patrick deWitt, director Jacques Audiard gives us a mystery wrapped in an engaging tale of brotherhood, blood, and bullion. John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix strap on the holsters of the titular brothers, and despite being an unexpected pairing, they are endlessly watchable. I, for one, crave more team-ups between the two — Hollywood, please! The story follows these brother assassins from Oregon to California as they track down a couple of gold hunters, played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed, who could upend the very foundations of the Gold Rush industry. The Sisters Brothers is a delightful film with a spectacular emotional range that continues to surprise even long-time fans of the genre.

Watch on Netflix

‘Concrete Cowboy’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Your changes have been saved Concrete Cowboy Release Date April 2, 2021 Director Ricky Staub Cast Idris Elba , Caleb McLaughlin , Byron Bowers , Lorraine Toussaint , Jharrel Jerome Runtime 111 minutes

Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin star as a father and son reconnecting after years of estrangement in this adaptation of Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri. Concrete Cowboy is a contemporary cowboy story inspired by the renowned African-American horse-riding culture in modern Philadelphia. McLaughlin laces up his boots for this coming-of-age film, where he plays a troubled teen on the wrong path who eventually has to confront his own beliefs as he learns the ways of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club. Though Westerns have traditionally been a medium mainly showcasing white faces, there is a long history of Black cowboys since the time of the Old West, and this film explores that legacy while drawing a parallel between the inner city streets that are often abandoned by those in power and the harsh dog-eat-dog ways of the wild West.

Watch on Netflix

‘Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Your changes have been saved Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher Release Date November 1, 2021 Director Nathan Frankowski Cast Dermot Mulroney , Martin Sensmeier , Tommy Flanagan , James Landry Hebert , Grace Montie , Denim Richards , Tatanka Means Runtime 96 Minutes

This biopic, set in the wake of the Civil War, tells the story of Montford T. Johnson, the Native American rancher who fought against the settlers and military to create an expansive cattle empire. Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher is a gritty yet inspirational film about an ambitious Chickasaw who refuses to let his people’s territory be claimed by the encroaching military men and westward expansionists. Taking on the role of the famous Indigenous entrepreneur is Martin Sensmeier, who has a commanding presence throughout as he takes on anyone who would dare try to get in the way of his business. Supporting Sensmeier on this journey are Dermot Mulroney and Tommy Flanagan, who also bring some big personalities on the trail.

Watch on Netflix

‘Thar’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 6.1/10

Your changes have been saved Thar Release Date May 6, 2022 Director Raj Singh Chaudhary Cast Anil Kapoor , Harshvardhan Kapoor , Fatima Sana Shaikh , Mukti Mohan , Akshay Oberoi Runtime 108 Minutes

Written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar is a Hindi-language mystery film that has all the flavor of a traditional Western while being set in a small village in India. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor stars as an antique dealer who arrives in the Thar Desert shortly after a series of grisly murders have occurred. Chaudhary crafts a beautiful atmosphere reminiscent of stories taking place against the backdrop of the endless plains of the Old West while telling a familiar tale of a stranger wandering into a small town with a secret that unfolds throughout the film. It is a masterwork of combining the familiar with a less explored region of the Indian landscape.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Furnace’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Your changes have been saved The Furnace Release Date December 10, 2020 Director Roderick MacKay Cast David Wenham , Ahmed Malek , Jay Ryan , Erik Thomson , Baykali Ganambarr , Samson Coulter , Gary Young , Mahesh Jadu , Kaushik Das , Goran D. Kleut , Osamah Sami , Trevor Jamieson , Mansoor Noor , Evan Williams , Xin Ocean , Amanda Ma , Sean Choolburra , Daniel Motearefi , Steve McCall , Matthew Parkin , Wakarra Gondarra , Quentin Yung , Agnes Choi , Gary Ha Runtime 116 minutes Expand

Set in the 1890s Australian Outback, The Furnace is another great story that uses the textures and structures of the Western genre while telling a story about a history outside the borders of the USA. Ahmed Malek and David Wenham team up as an Afghan cameleer and a gold thief in a race against the Australian authorities to find a furnace that could reprocess enough gold to change their lives forever. As with many Westerns, this story heavily features the Indigenous population, but instead of them being the primary antagonists, the native Aboriginal community is a source of support that the viewer gets to learn about as the main protagonists seek their help.

Watch on Netflix

‘Strange Way of Life’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Your changes have been saved Strange Way of Life Release Date May 26, 2023 Director Pedro Almodovar Cast Ethan Hawke , Pedro Pascal , Pedro Casablanc , Manu Rios Runtime 31 Minutes

Writer and director Pedro Almodóvar’s queer cowboy short story starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke is a colorful display that subverts the old-timey toxic masculinity that permeates the Western genre. Strange Way of Life is a 30-minute short film that manages to capture a lifetime of story between the two main characters who once were in love in their youth but have now found themselves on opposite sides of a desperate conflict. There is an interesting juxtaposition that Almodóvar presents with his visuals throughout the story, exhibiting bombastic moments that feel large and pulpy like the glossy Spaghetti Westerns of the '60s while giving Pascal and Hawke grounded and intimate dialogue that betrays a vulnerability beneath the men slinging the guns.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Killer’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 59% | IMDb: 6/10

Your changes have been saved The Killer Release Date November 10, 2017 Director Marcelo Galvão Cast Diogo Morgado , Nill Marcondes , Deto Montenegro , Maria de Medeiros , Étienne Chicot Runtime 99 Minutes

The Killer is a gruff Portuguese-language Western set in early 1900s Brazil that follows a ruthless gunman (Diogo Morgado) searching for the man who raised him. Unfortunately, his search leads to a wealthy Frenchman who runs the town where his mentor was last seen, meaning he is going to have to use his shooting skills to get the information he needs. The action sequences in this film are wild, featuring interesting gunplay and crazy horse stunts that feel like the perfect marriage of classic Western sensibilities and modern film technology. This film is the most traditional of all the titles on this list but still manages to add a bit of international flare to elevate it.

Watch on Netflix