From creepy covens to occult housewives to all too many love potions, here are some of the best witch movies you may have missed.

It’s Halloween again, meaning it's time for all sorts of wickedly wonderful movie marathons. Vampires, werewolves, zombies — spooky flicks are filled with too many fantastical creatures to count. But one mythical being that always seems to stand out is the witch.

From The Blair Witch Project to Hocus Pocus, witch movies have become an essential genre for Halloween-time viewings. Good thing there’s no shortage of enchanting films to choose from. Though you’ve probably heard of the classics (Wizard of Oz anyone?), there’s a sea of underrated witch-themed gems just waiting to be watched.

Grab your broomsticks and your pointy hats: it’s time to get bewitched.

The Love Witch

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

Anna Biller’s lust-filled tribute to 1960s horror is the most contemporarily made film on this list. The Love Witch stars Samantha Robinson as the aforementioned witch, a widow in search of a romantic connection... without any of the attachment of a relationship. As the woman goes down her list of many male suitors, she finds that none meet her unattainable standards. Soon enough, tragedy finds each by the hand of the witch’s own magical powers. The movie is campy, sexy, and visually stunning, all while being wrapped up with an iconic 1960s-inspired bow.

Häxan

Image via The Criterion Collection

If you’ve never seen Häxan, be warned: it is pretty much guaranteed to be a one-of-a-kind experience. The 1922 Swedish-made silent film is a unique combination of documentary, horror film, and art piece. Through a fictionalized account of witchcraft in the Middle Ages, the black-and-white film charts a history of demons, witches, and superstitions, all following a running theme of anti-clericalism.

Oh, and don’t let the 1922 date fool you: with nudity, torture, and sex, Häxan is anything but tame.

Witchhammer

Image via Ustredni Pujcovna Filmu

Though it has its fair share of creeps and thrills, the 1970 Czechoslovakian film Witchhammer is more drama than horror.

The film takes place during the 1600s Northern Moravia witch trials. The focus of the film is on Kryštof Lautne (Elo Romančík), a priest who is victimized by a witch hunt after opposing his home region's witch trials. Witchhammer is the perfect pick for any history buffs looking for a witchy flick to enjoy.

The City of the Dead

Image via Trans Lux

College student Nan (Venetia Stevenson) arrives at a sleepy Massachusetts town to research witchcraft. Nan's simple research trip turns to horror when she finds out that the owner of the motel she's staying at is actually the reincarnation of a witch burned in 1692. The truth of the small town unravels as Nan realizes its citizens are actually a coven of Satan-worshiping witches, luring humans in for a sacrifice.

Originally written as a TV pilot, The City of the Dead's 1960 release shows in the best possible way. Unashamedly camp and perfectly atmospheric, the film is classic horror at its absolute finest.

The Juniper Tree

Image via The Criterion Channel

An emotional witch-themed movie starring Björk in her first acting role. What more could a film buff ask for?

The Juniper Tree tells the story of sisters Margit (Björk) and Katla (Bryndis Petra Bragadóttir), two witches who escape their home after their mother is stoned for witchcraft. Needing a place to stay, Katla casts a love spell on a young widower, making herself at home with the man and his disdainful son. The movie is based on the Grimm's fairy tale of the same name and was given a 4k upgrade in 2019, making it widely available to a modern audience.

I Married a Witch

Image via United Artists

Before being burned at the stake, a witch (Veronica Lake) casts a spell on her accuser: every one of his male family members will be cursed to marry the wrong woman for all generations to come. Still alive centuries later, the woman declares she must reinforce the curse to make her perpetrators' most recent descendant even more miserable. She crafts a love potion for him, making the man fall in love with her. Unfortunately for the witch, her scheme does not go to plan, causing a chain reaction of unexpected events.

I Married a Witch is a fantastical rom-com à la Bewitched, making the movie a great choice for someone who isn't a fan of scares.

Bell, Book and Candle

Image via Columbia Pictures

Tonally similar to I Married a Witch, Bell, Book and Candle is another witchy rom-com pick. Like so many witch-themed movies, the story of Bell, Book and Candle revolves around a man, a woman, and a love spell. A beautiful witch Gillian (Kim Novak) decides to romantically claim a handsome publisher (James Stewart) with her magic abilities. Gillian soon begins to develop real feelings for the man. The only issue? Real love means Gillian will have to give up her powers for good.

Season of the Witch

Image via Jack H. Harris Enterprises

1973 film Season of the Witch (originally released as Hungry Wives) is probably not the movie you think of when considering horror legend George A. Romero. Gone are the zombies and gore of Dawn of the Dead, swapped instead for graphic sex and feminist ideology.

Grown tired of being known as nothing more than a housewife, a woman (Jan White) gets mixed up in the world of the occult. Tempted by the idea of witchcraft, the woman turns to a troubled mess of adultery, murder, and magic. But hey, anything is better than being a housewife, right?

The Girl on a Broomstick

Image via Universal Pictures

Half Harry Potter half Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Czechoslovakian-made The Girl on a Broomstick is a fun teen adventure full of attitude and magic.

After failing her classes at magic school, a teenage witch (Petra Černocká) is punished with 300 years of detention. With the help of a friendly janitor, the witch escapes the school and runs to the human world. Finding her way to a human high school, the witch gets acquainted with a group of delinquents who encourage the girl to use her powers for bad. If that didn’t convince you, the movie also has a killer theme song which itself is more than worth the watch.

