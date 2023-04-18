Though the early 2000s, often referred to as the noughties, are long gone, some of the best films from that era continue to entertain viewers. Films like Ella Enchanted and Josie and the Pussycats are some gems from the decade that deserve to receive their flowers because children of the '80s and '90s hold them in high esteem.

There are films from the noughties like Donnie Darko, Almost Famous, and No Country for Old Men that are well-known and highly praised, and others that don’t get as much attention. However, these underrated films from the early 2000s are equally worthy of high praise.

10 ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is based on the book by Ann Brashares and follows four best friends from Maryland: Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel), Bridget (Blake Lively) and Tibby (Amber Tamblyn). When the girls all have to separate to chase their respective dreams, they stay in contact by passing around a pair of jeans that fit them all. No matter how far apart they are, the jeans remind them of their friendship.

Between the iconic lead actresses and the fan base from the original novels, this movie was naturally a success when it was released. It is a story that hasn’t been forgotten almost two decades later and is a sweet tribute to close friendships between young women and how sharing clothes sometimes plays a part in those relationships. If you all fit in the same pair of jeans, how could you not be meant to be best friends forever?

9 ‘Sugar and Spice’ (2001)

Image via New Line Cinema

Starring the hilariously talented James Marsden as Jack, the quarterback, the story follows him and his cheerleader girlfriend Diane (Marley Shelton), and their struggles to adjust to adulthood when Diane gets pregnant. To make ends meet, Diane and her squad make a secret pact to get the money she needs, including through armed robberies. Throughout all this, Diane is determined to keep her crimes a secret from Jack.

This black comedy film is certainly one of the most underrated from the early 2000s, as not many movies hilariously depict a group of hyper-feminine cheerleaders committing bank robberies. Fans of dark comedies like Heathers and Jawbreaker will definitely find Sugar and Spice to their liking, and viewers who love James Marsden won’t want to miss him in this movie.

8 ‘Ice Princess’ (2005)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

In Ice Princess, when potential Harvard student Casey (Michelle Trachtenberg) decides to pursue figure skating for her summer project to keep her scholarship, things get tricky when, much to her mother Joan’s (Joan Cusack) dismay, she wants to focus solely on skating. The setbacks she faces - mostly created by her mother — will leave her wondering if she should give up and go to Harvard, but Casey will find it’s not that easy to just give up on your dreams.

Ice Princess is one Disney Channel original movie that is unforgettable. The story about following your heart’s desire no matter what anybody says is inspiring. The realistic, happy ending reminds people that it’s okay to change plans and go in a new direction. It’s also a nice depiction of how when you stop competing with everyone, you can make some great friends in unlikely places.

7 ‘The Perfect Score’ (2004)

The Perfect Score follows a group of six high school students so worried about failing the SAT that they conspire to steal the answers from the regional office to ensure they pass. Desmond (Darius Miles), Francesca (Scarlett Johansson), Matty (Bryan Greenberg), Kyle (Chris Evans), Roy (Leonardo Nam), and Anna (Erika Christensen) must work together to achieve their goal but will find that they signed up for a lot more difficulties than they expected.

This film is perfect for high school students stressing about exams and their futures, and it shows how dangerous and difficult cheating can be. With Marvel Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans on the cast, this is surely one of the most underrated gems of the decade. It’s also, at its core, a hilarious movie about high school in the vein of The Breakfast Club and other related films.

6 ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’ (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on the young adult novels written by Louise Rennison, the movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is about a teenage girl named Georgia’s (Georgia Groome) quest to make a boy named Robbie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) her boyfriend. Along the way, she is also attempting to plan her upcoming 15th birthday and experiences many of the obstacles that come with growing up along the way.

With Georgia taking “snogging” classes, her hilarious failed attempts to woo Robbie, and another odd potential love interest in the character Peter (Liam Hess), this film is perfect for teenage viewers who are struggling with growing up. However, the movie is so funny and heartfelt that it’s great for viewers of any age looking for a funny romantic comedy.

5 ‘Whip It’ (2009)

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

In Whip It, the young Bliss (Elliott Page) yearns to escape the control of her mother, Brooke (Marcia Gay Harden), and the beauty pageants she makes her endure. She finally gets the chance to do just that when she meets a roller-derby team named the Hurl Scouts and joins them in secret, lying to her mother to continue her newfound passion. However, when the dates of an important beauty pageant and the roller-derby championship coincide, things get tricky for the young Bliss.

With the talented cast that includes Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, and Kristen Wiig paired with its wholesome message, this movie is one of the most underrated of the early 2000s. The film also stars Juliette Lewis, who is currently captivating many with her character Nat on Yellowjackets. It is a fantastic story about following your heart's true desires and chasing your dreams.

4 ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’ (2004)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Starring Lindsay Lohan as the lead Mary Elizabeth, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen focuses on her quest to become a famous Broadway actress despite her family’s recent and very inconvenient move to New Jersey. At her new high school, she goes by the name Lola and aspires to become the most popular girl there, which leads to issues with the current queen bee, a girl named Carla (Megan Fox).

This is one of the lesser-praised movies by Lindsay Lohan, who released hit after hit movies during the 1990s and early 2000s. The bratty, compulsive liar that Lohan plays in this film is a memorable character from her that shouldn’t be overlooked. The roster of Lindsay Lohan’s most popular films includes The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, and Freaky Friday. This film should also be considered among one of her best.

3 ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ (2001)

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the Archie comics and the cartoon from the early 1970s, Josie and the Pussycats is one of the most underrated films from the noughties. It follows the titular band that includes Melody (Tara Reid), Val (Rosario Dawson), and the legendary Josie (Rachel Leigh Cook), who must fight to keep their originality and stay true to themselves when a strict record deal threatens the future of their band, and their own reputations.

This live-action film was hilarious and wonderfully nostalgic for longtime fans of the fictional band. Dawson, Reid, and Cook all played their iconic characters well and wore some seriously stylish outfits along the way while belting out the songs that many millennials still love to this day, like “Pretend to be Nice” and “3 Small Words.”

2 'Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist’ (2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Following the events over the course of one night, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist focuses on the heartbroken Nick (Michael Cera), who is only able to forget about his ex-girlfriend Tris (Alexis Dziena) when he catches the eye of one of her friends, Norah (Kat Dennings). As the two spend the night together, they will run into his ex, search for his drunk friend, and attempt to see their favorite band live as they try to determine if a romance is in the cards for them.

With Michael Cera and Kat Dennings as leads, there’s no doubt as to why this film is an underrated gem from the early 2000s. Plus, people never get tired of watching films about heartbreak and the hope that comes with meeting somebody new. There’s even an official soundtrack to listen to, and the entire story is based on the novel by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn.

1 ‘Ella Enchanted’ (2004)

Image via Miramax Films

In Ella Enchanted, a baby named Ella (Anne Hathaway) is gifted with strict obedience by her fairy godmother Lucinda (Vivica A. Fox), and it eventually proves to be a problem when she’s placed in the care of a cruel woman played by Joanne Lumley. When she’s older, Ella becomes determined to break the spell put upon her as a baby and goes on a journey with the help of Prince Charmont (Hugh Dancy) to find Lucinda so she can free her from having to do everything she’s told.

With the talented Anne Hathaway on the cast alongside the legendary Hugh Dancy, it is no surprise that this film is a fan-favorite from the early 2000s. It is a romantic comedy perfect for any age group and perhaps one of this decade's best fairytale stories. The movie is timeless enough that you can enjoy it wholeheartedly almost 20 years after its release.

