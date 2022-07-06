Zombie movies are a cinematic staple, as beloved and reviled as any other recurring trope, and it would be disingenuous to say that they haven't had their chance to shine in countless films, comics, TV shows, novels, and even IRL through escapades like local Zombie Walks. Yet, there are still plenty of hidden gems hidden in the archives, many from years or even decades before the film that is considered to have kicked off the phenomenon, Night of the Living Dead.

There are plenty of zombie movies that deserve more credit beyond this list, and many that sadly can't be found streaming (for instance, 1994's Cemetery Man is a must-watch that is currently not available online). However, if you've seen all of George Romero's greatest hits, and you've watched every season of The Walking Dead, we've got you covered with some other offbeat picks that helped to build the zombie subgenre into the monolith it is today.

'The Beyond' (1981)

The middle (and some would say greatest) entry in the "Gates of Hell Trilogy," The Beyond opens on a brutal scene of a warlock and artist being attacked and killed by a mob after painting the 7 Gates of Hell. Fast-forward to modern-day 1981 and a woman has inherited a hotel in New Orleans and is plagued by constant misfortune as she attempts to renovate it. Misfortune, and...the undead!

Those familiar with Lucio Fulci's works will expect a fair amount of goo, gore, and grime from any of his films, but one of his underrated talents is the ability to bring in tropey characters while still breathing a degree of life into them. Though the filmmaker is often criticized for loose narratives, in The Beyond, the inability to tell for sure what is "real" is a huge asset to the haunting quality of the film. The Beyond is available to watch on Peacock and Tubi.

'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Mary is in a car with two friends that flies off a bridge into a river during a playful race. Though she survives, she is shaken to the core and moves to Salt Lake City to become a church organist.

Viewing a bit like a lengthy and especially haunting episode of The Twilight Zone, Carnival of Souls is one of those movies you only need to see once because the visuals and creepy settings will stick with you for years. Though known for its conclusion in an abandoned amusement park, the feeling that something is intensely wrong is set in the first moments of the film, and it's a hard feeling to shake. Carnival of Souls is available to watch on Peacock and Tubi.

'Dead & Buried' (1981)

After a wildly brutal opening sequence in which a photographer is attacked and killed by an entire town, Sheriff Dan is sent in to investigate a series of seemingly inexplicable murders. This is a movie with a lot of twists and turns so it's best not to spoil anything, but let's just say that at some point he also has a literal horde of zombies to deal with.

Though none of these films are for the faint of heart, Dead & Buried is especially brutal and graphic, and it is unlikely to leave you with anything resembling a warm fuzzy feeling by its end. Generally forgotten despite its top-notch twists and doomed protagonist, this is one for anyone looking to watch a sincerely hidden gem and doesn't mind getting real bleak for a couple of hours. Dead & Buried is available to watch on Peacock and Tubi.

'Versus' (2000)

A mysterious escaped convict is forced to ally with a Yakuza gang in order to survive an attack by a horde of zombies. This should be enough of a selling point already, but the film takes it a few steps further by telling us that 666 portals that connect us to "the other side" exist on Earth, and the prisoner just happens to be in the 44th, otherwise known as The Forest of Resurrection.

Sometimes you just want to zone out on a violent action-horror romp, and among that subgenre, you can't do much better than Versus. Full of incredible action sequences and genuine grisly horror, this is a unique entry that never got its due despite its cult film status. Versus is available to rent through YouTube.

'J'Accuse' (1919)

The pro-war zealot Francois is sent to the front lines alongside the poet Jean, who has been having an affair with Francois' wife Edith. Jean ultimately returns home to discover that Edith was brutally attacked by German soldiers and now has a German child as a result. Kicking off on a note of joy as the village responds favorably to the news of war, the movie shows the actual cost of it on the townsfolk and ultimately introduces the fallen dead as, you guessed it, a bunch of zombies.

Related: 9 Unflinching Anti-War FilmsJ'Accuse almost never comes up in conversations about silent films, but it's a real shame, as it remains one of the most haunting anti-war films ever made. This is no small part due to being filmed in part on actual battlegrounds during WWI, placing it somewhere between a romantic epic, a horror film, and an important historical document. That said, this film does not shy away from the atrocity of war, and every possible trigger warning is in place here. J'Accuse isn't available through most streaming sites but can be watched on YouTube.

'Tombs of the Blind Dead' (1972)

A woman named Virginia becomes annoyed when her ex Betty and her friend Roger hit it off. She ditches them and wanders off to camp overnight in an abandoned town. By the next morning, Virginia is dead, and it falls on Betty and Roger to figure out why (spoiler alert: it was zombies).

This is one of those movies that doesn't fully hold together if you're paying attention to plot and production, but if you're in the mood for full-on vibes, this is a good choice. Perhaps best known for the incredible scene in which a zombie woman rides a zombie horse with a zombie horde behind her, the premise of this is enough to carry through some shaky production values, which ultimately grant it a lot of B-movie charm. Tomb of the Blind Dead can be watched free on Vudu.

'Horror Express' (1972)

A group of passengers is stuck on a train with a humanoid monster brought aboard by an anthropologist, Professor Saxton. After a few people turn up murdered, it is deduced that the creature is able to absorb the memories and skillsets of its victims, making for a surprisingly unsettling movie monster. If this summary seems a little light on the zombies, all we can say is, don't worry, they're in there.

Bringing along all the Agatha Christie vibes any moody train film does alongside the campy B-Movie fun of a low-budget 70s horror movie, Horror Express remains a cult favorite among horror fans. Indeed, the film was extensively homaged in Shudder's Creepshow Season 2 episode, "Night of the Living Late Show." Horror Express is available streaming on Shudder.

'Prince of Darkness' (1987)

When a priest invites a professor of quantum physics and his students to investigate an ancient monastery referred to as The Brotherhood of Sleep, they discover a cylinder filled with a mysterious liquid. Well, it turns out it's the embodiment of Satan, and while the group attempts to understand what exactly is going on with that weird jar, they are put in the place of also possibly needing to prevent a pending apocalypse.

The second in director John Carpenter's "Apocalypse Trilogy," Prince of Darkness is one of the filmmaker's more underrated outings. There is some bonkers stuff thrown in here, for instance, the assertion that Jesus was a space traveler, which is a big part of why the movie is as fun as it is. Fans of Carpenter's work will be doing them a favor by seeking this one out. Prince of Darkness is available to watch on Shudder.

'Let Sleeping Corpses Lie' (1974)

After a surprise vehicle collision makes unlikely allies of Edna and George, they find themselves traveling together to Edna's sister Katie's house. Katie is an addict stuck in a tumultuous marriage, and Edna are surprised to find her fleeing and her husband dead when they arrive at her place. They come under police suspicion, but none of that really matters because it turns out the countryside is absolutely lousy with zombies.

This film is non-stop plot points and features a number of surprising deaths, making it an interesting and unsettling entry on this list. Though noted for its similarities to Night of the Living Dead, Let Sleeping Corpses Lie remains very much its own thing. Let Sleeping Corpses Lie is available to watch free on Vudu.

'Rabid' (1977)

Rose survives a motorcycle accident but is comatose, and undergoes an experimental procedure that ultimately leaves her hungry for human blood. She attacks and kills a number of innocent people that all rise again, apparently suffering from "a new strain of rabies" (it's zombies).

There was a time before The Fly in which director David Cronenberg's works were generally reviled by critics despite their audience appeal. It's easy to understand when you watch a film like Rabid, which is full of unrelenting and often genuinely revolting body horror. That said, it has that classic Cronenberg appeal and features intriguing commentary on the way human bodies are used and discarded IRL, as well as how it feels to suffer a debilitating infection in which your body seems to turn against you. Rabid is available to watch on Pluto and Tubi.

