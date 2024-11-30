There may not be another filmmaker working today whose track record is as unpredictable as David Gordon Green's. While Green started his career making small, slice-of-life independent films like George Washington and All the Real Girls, he eventually became a studio comedy filmmaker with Pineapple Express and The Sitter, before taking a stab at iconic horror franchises with the controversial Halloween reboot trilogy and the critically reviled legacy sequel The Exorcist: Believer. While it is evident that Green seems to work best when he is working off of a limited budget, he also has a knack for genre storytelling that is undeniable. The one film on his resume that truly allowed him to satisfy both of these sensibilities was the underrated neo-noir thriller Undertow. Although it was not a significant hit upon its initial release, Undertow received a perfect rating from Roger Ebert, who said that Green’s films “leave some audiences unsettled, because they do not proceed predictably according to the rules.”

What Is ‘Undertow’ About?

Set in an isolated pig farm within the deep American south, Undertow focuses on two young brothers who are caught up within a murder mystery. Chris (Jamie Bell) and adolescent Tim Munn (Devon Alan) have moved with their father, John (Dermot Mulroney), to a farm in Georgia after the death of their mother. Although they are largely cut off from the rest of society, the Munn family is content to remain in isolation, as Chris in particular tends to have a hard time dealing with the rules set up by law enforcement. However, the dynamics within the family shift when John's brother, Deel (Josh Lucas), visits the farm with the intent of obtaining gold coins that are considered to be a family heirloom. After Deel murders John, Chris and Tim are forced to go on the run as they try to protect their father’s coins.

Green’s strengths as an independent filmmaker make Undertow a stronger genre film, as it is able to sustain an atmosphere of authenticity before the major twist occurs. The film isn’t long, but it does spend just enough time establishing the father-son dynamics so that John’s death becomes particularly crushing. Green is a filmmaker who is remarkably willing to depict a softer side of masculinity, and Undertow digs into the feelings of remorse and fear that Chris experiences in the aftermath of his mother’s death. Although he has always felt emotionally distant from his father, Chris is shattered when John dies, as he realizes that he must fill the void of both parents for Tim, who is still largely innocent. Lucas is a perfect villain as Deel because he is the polar opposite of John; while John was so willing to shield his children from the nastiness of the world that he put them in isolation, Deel is willing to murder his family simply for monetary gain.

‘Undertow’ Is Both a Neo-Noir and Coming-Of-Age Story

Despite the grounded nature of the story, Undertow has a dreamlike quality to it that feels reminiscent of the classic works of Charles Dickens or Mark Twain. Over the course of their escape, both Chris and Tim are approached by various unusual characters, many of which resemble creatures from fairy tales. Green never goes out of his way to imply that these scenes are intended to be dream sequences, but it is safe to assume that the film is being told from the perspective of the two young boys, and may be heightened as a result. Due to the extreme anguish that they are in having lost both parents, Chris and Tim may associate things that they see in the outside world with the familiarity of storytelling as a means of coping with their grief.

Although these fantastical allusions occasionally add a sense of levity, Undertow is a very gritty noir thriller that succeeds in being completely unpredictable. Lucas is absolutely terrifying, as despite how villainous his character is, it is understandable why capitalistic pressures may have forced a troubled man to unleash his dark side. Ebert often praised filmmakers who tried to branch out and do things radically differently, and Undertow is certainly a film that is challenging to classify under just one genre.

