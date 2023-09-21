The Big Picture The Blade franchise, starring Wesley Snipes, had a successful run with three films and a television series, but ultimately went stale by 2006.

The Underworld franchise, led by Kate Beckinsale, thrived with prequels and sequels, but has since lost steam and potential for future live-action adventures.

A Blade/Underworld crossover was teased for years, with discussions between Underworld producers and Marvel Studios, but the crossover idea was ultimately shelved.

Ever since Count Dracula took his place among the pantheon of Hollywood horror icons, vampires have been portrayed not just as bloodthirsty demons, but as sexy supernatural creatures who have generally been misunderstood. While Twilight might be the most famous modern example of this, it's not the only one. The Underworld franchise, for example, which is headlined by Kate Beckinsale, takes its own approach to the vampire legend, combining them with werewolves (called lycans) to develop a more well-rounded monster mythology. And it was just getting started.

A few years before Underworld got big, Wesley Snipes starred in Blade, a live-action adaptation of the Marvel Comics character who first appeared in The Tomb of Dracula comic series. From there, the character became a fan favorite, eventually leading to his own 1998 feature film. The success of the first inspired a trilogy (the second installment, Blade II, was even directed by Guillermo Del Toro) and generated talks of a potential crossover with the vampires of Underworld. But, as far as we know, talk is all that ever came of it.

By 2006, the Blade Franchise Had Gone Stale

The 2002 sequel did even better at the box office than the first, prompting a quick turnaround for a third installment that came out only two years later. The final film, Blade: Trinity, was written and directed by David S. Goyer, the screenwriter behind the first two installments and the future co-writer of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. Though it mostly received negative reviews, Trinity did succeed in uniting Snipes' Blade (himself a half-vampire) with his arch-nemesis Dracula (played here by Prison Break star Dominic Purcell) on the big screen, which was sort of exciting. And thus ended Snipes' tenure as Blade, and the franchise's feature film potential. But Marvel wasn't completely done with Blade yet.

Two years after Trinity was released, Goyer attempted to continue the Blade story onto television with Blade: The Series. But, lacking Snipes' involvement, the series didn't exactly soar. The lead dhampir was instead played by Kirk "Sticky Fingaz" Jones, who made the role his own for 13 episodes before the show ended on a cliffhanger. Goyer co-wrote the pilot alongside comic book writer Geoff Johns (who would go on to write episodes of Smallville, The Flash, and other superhero shows), and the series aired on Spike throughout the summer of 2006. Blade: The Series was canceled only a few weeks after the first season finished airing, which officially concluded the franchise.

'Underworld' Thrived With Prequels and Sequels

Just a year after Blade II came out, another vampire-themed dark fantasy flick premiered. Titled Underworld, the series was helmed by director Len Weisman, screenwriter Danny McBride, and actor/writer Kevin Grevioux, who together broke the story for the first film. From there, Underworld: Evolution premiered in 2006, and the next traditional sequel, titled Underworld: Awakening, wouldn't be released until 2011. With a number of years between each installment, the series began to lose steam. Between Evolution and Awakening, a prequel titled Underworld: Rise of the Lycans was released, telling the story of Michael Sheen's Lucian, the Lycan antagonist of the first film.

The final installment, Underworld: Blood Wars, came out in 2016 and is so far the final addition to the greater franchise. In the meanwhile, the films spawned a number of projects, including the animated Underworld: Endless War, but no other live-action adventures have been greenlit. Following Blood Wars, Kate Beckinsale announced that she had no intention to appear in another Underworld movie, a claim that she'd contest later in 2021. When speaking with Variety, Beckinsale teased that she'd be open to returning as Selene once again, even if she believes another Underworld installment is unlikely. It's too bad too, since, like the original Blade series, Underworld ended with some real loose ends.

A Blade/Underworld Crossover Was Teased for Years

In the same breath, Beckinsale noted that her dream Underworld project would be a mashup with Blade, where she and Wesley Snipes would reprise their infamous supernatural heroes to battle the forces of darkness side-by-side. "What a duo that would be,” she expressed. Of course, the idea of an Underworld-Blade crossover isn't exactly news. In fact, Beckinsale revealed that the Underworld producers have had previous discussions with Marvel Studios about a crossover at the 2016 New York City Comic-Con while promoting Blood Wars. "We had that idea," she told an excited fan, "[Marvel] said 'no...' They're doing something with Blade."

Tragically, that's all we knew about a potential crossover for a long time, but that's not all we learned about the fate of Snipes' Blade. According to IGN in 2015, Marvel was in talks with Snipes to reprise his role as Blade, "With the right team, yes, I'd do another one,'" Snipes revealed at that year's San Diego Comic-Con. "But don't get me wrong, I'm not waiting around for the opportunity. I've got plenty to do, plus an unraveled character in the works who I think will give Blade a helluva run for his money." Sadly, it wasn't meant to be.

How Did Marvel Studios Buying Blade's Rights Back Change Everything?

Though New Line Cinema produced the Blade movies, the rights to the Blade character officially reverted to Marvel Studios in 2012, giving producer Kevin Feige and his Marvel creatives free rein with the vampire hunter. It was under Feige's direction then that Snipes was initially in talks to return as his most iconic character, but nothing ever came of it. Instead, the studio decided to reboot the character with Mahershala Ali set to star in the titular role. The film, which will be simply titled Blade, is currently set for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025, but that doesn't mean this new Blade hasn't made its mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ali voiced the vampire hunter in a cameo role during the post-credits sequence for 2021's Eternals, teasing his presence throughout the MCU. Additionally, the Marvel special Werewolf By Night introduces the monster side of the Marvel world, a side that Blade generally frequents. Given that Marvel is happy to keep Blade within the confines of their own universe, an Underworld crossover is now impossible, if not just because the worlds of the MCU and that of the Underworld series are vastly different. Sure, there's the multiverse, but that opens up an entirely different can of words that Marvel will likely hope to avoid.

'Blade' Isn't the Only Crossover the Underworld Franchise Attempted

Strangely, Blade isn't the only dark fantasy series that Underworld attempted to crossover into over the years. The one-and-done I, Frankenstein, which starred Aaron Eckhart as the titular monster (named Adam in the film), was based upon a digital graphic novel by Underworld co-creator Kevin Grevioux, who desired to see these two stories unite. In an exclusive interview with I Am Rogue, Grevioux revealed a planned crossover scene at the end of the movie. "You know the end credit scenes that Marvel Studios does with their movies? I actually had one with Adam and Selene. But they didn't do that."

Tragically, all of his Underworld Easter eggs were removed from the final script, and thus I, Frankenstein became a completely standalone story. It's really too bad though, since it's particularly easy to picture Selene and Adam battling supernatural forces side-by-side. Additionally, a crossover with the Resident Evil series was long rumored, with producer David Kern hoping for a connection, but nothing ever materialized. But of all the dark fantasy flicks from the early 2000s that should've crossed over with Underworld, it should've been the Hugh Jackman-led Van Helsing. Of course, Beckinsale co-starred in that one, which might've made a crossover a bit complicated.