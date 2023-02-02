In the pantheon of modern horror movies, Underworld stands at the top of the pack. Its mixture of tragic romance, bloody action, and a well-layered mythology makes it a compelling watch. Underworrld also benefits from having Kate Beckinsale as its leading lady; her performance as the Death Dealer Selene elevates the film far above the crop of Matrix ripoffs that populated the early 2000s. And that appeal was enough to score four sequels, as well as a collection of anime shorts.

Yet things could have gone even further. In the lead up to and the aftermath of the final installment, Underworld: Blood Wars, the cast and crew would discuss potential crossovers with other horror-themed film franchises. In an age before major crossover films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ready Player One became the norm, the idea of Selene fighting other horror icons would have been heavenly to Underworld fans. Alas, it was not to be as these projects fell through. But here's a look at what could have been.

Blade

Image via New Line Cinema

Perhaps the most ambitious of the future Underworld plans was a crossover with the Blade films. Like Underworld, the Blade franchise had a dark tone, was action driven, and boasted a major screen presence with Wesley Snipes playing the title character. And then there's the matter of each franchise's respective lead. Blade swore to eradicate all vampires as revenge for his mother's death, while Selene is a vampire herself. A battle between the Death Dealer and the Daywalker was imminent — until fate intervened.

During an interview about Blood Wars, Beckinsale was asked if there were ever plans for Underworld and Blade to cross over. "No. We had that idea. No," she replied, adding: "They're busy. They're doing something with Blade." And she was correct: during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Mahershala Ali was revealed to be starring in a Blade reboot. Said reboot is looking to begin this summer following a number of creative overhauls, though I can't help but wonder what would have happened if Beckinsale and Snipes got to face off.

I, Frankenstein

One of Underworld's major creative minds had planned to connect the series to another film of his. Kevin Greivoux, who developed the original story for Underworld in addition to having a starring role in the film, revealed that he meant for I, Frankenstein and Underworld to be set in the same universe. “Whenever I write a script it is always with the sequels in mind," Grievoux told I Am Rogue while being interviewed about I, Frankenstein. “In fact, one of the early drafts I did … you know the end credit scenes that Marvel Studios does with their movies? I actually had one with Adam and Selene. But they didn’t do that. […] You know a lot of [producers] didn’t grow up with this stuff like we did. So, they can’t necessarily understand doing that.”

Based on a graphic novel that Grievoux penned, Frankenstein follows Frankenstein's monster as he's swept up in a battle between the forces of Heaven and Hell. With the mythology established in that movie, as well as the overarching tone and genre, it's not hard to see why Grievoux wanted to connect the two. Ultimately he removed the references and Selene cameo from the script, wanting the film to stand on its own first. However, I, Frankenstein failed to make its budget back and was also met with a critical thumping — unlike the title monster, this crossover wouldn't be coming to life.

Resident Evil

Image via Constantin Film

There was one more action/horror franchise that the Underworld team considered crossing over with, and it was a hit in its own right. Paul W.S. Anderson had helmed a series of films based on the Resident Evil games — or rather, loosely based, as they follow a new character named Alice (Milla Jojovich). Like Selene, Alice was a deadly beauty with superhuman abilities. And like Selene, she also fought the supernatural -— in this case, the ravenous zombies created by the mutated T-virus. Add the fact that both film series were under the Screen Gems banner, and there was a perfect recipe for a crossover.

Producer David Kern even floated the idea of a crossover in the lead up to Blood Wars. "All the Resident Evil fans are also all the same Underworld fans, I would think," he said. However, the Resident Evil franchise underwent a reboot with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and the Underworld franchise has laid dormant ever since Blood Wars. Len Wiseman, who directed the first film, has hinted at a television show, but it looks like Selene won't be crossing paths with any other horror icons any time soon.

