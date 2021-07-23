Star Kate Beckinsale may have very recently cast doubt on another installment happening, but for all you Underworld fans out there, the five-film saga tracing the generational war between vampires and Lycans is coming to 4K in a box set burdened with a ton of special features on October 5.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Blade reboot may have only recently landed a director, but if you can't wait that long to see leather-clad hordes of the bloodsucking undead do battle, then the adventures of Beckinsale's Selene should make for a perfectly acceptable substitute, not to mention a somewhat fitting one after the lead revealed she lobbied for a potential crossover with Wesley Snipes' version of the Daywalker.

The Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection includes both the theatrical and extended version of the first installment, along with sequels Evolution, Rise of the Lycans, Awakening, and Blood Wars, all niftily presented in a collectible slipcase. Among the bevy of bonus features are alternate scenes left on the cutting room floor, director and cast commentaries, outtakes, storyboards, and a number of behind the scenes featurettes including The Hybrid Theory, The War Rages On, Bloodlines: From Script to Screen, Making Monsters Roar, Building a Saga, Music and Mayhem, The Evolution of Selene and many, many more, while you can also relive your mid-2000s angst thanks to music videos from artists such as Finch and Atreyu.

Created by Len Wiseman, Kevin Grevioux, and Danny McBride, Underworld revolved around the battle for supremacy between vampires and the Lycans, which saw Selene make a lot of enemies and forge just as many tenuous alliances, while Rise of the Lycans even opted to take the prequel route midway through the series. Critics were hardly falling over themselves to praise the movies, but over half a billion dollars in box office takings made it perfectly clear that Underworld has plenty of fans.

The limited-edition Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection will be a must-buy for completionists when it becomes available on October 5. Check out the full list of special features and boxset art below:

UNDERWORLD BONUS FEATURES

4K ULTRA HD

Theatrical & Extended Versions of the Film (both 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos)

Alternate Flashbacks (4K HDR)

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY

Extended Version of the Film

Director & Cast Commentary

Fang vs. Fiction Documentary

7 Featurettes

Outtakes

Storyboard Comparisons

Music Video: “Worms of the Earth” by Finch

UNDERWORLD: EVOLUTION BONUS FEATURES

4K ULTRA HD

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY

Director & Filmmakers’ Commentary

The Hybrid Theory

The War Rages On

Bloodlines: From Script to Screen

Making Monsters Roar

Building a Saga

Music and Mayhem

Music Video: “Her Portrait in Black” by Atreyu

UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS BONUS FEATURES

4K ULTRA HD

Rise of the Lycans: Inside the Castle Walls

Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY

Behind the Castle Walls: Picture-in-Picture Experience

Filmmaker Commentary

3 Featurettes

Music Video: "Deathclub (Wes Borland / Renholder Remix)" by William Control feat. Matt Skiba

UNDERWORLD: AWAKENING BONUS FEATURES

4K ULTRA HD

Underworld: Endless War 3-Part Animated Series (with stereo DTS-HD MA English audio)

Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY

Cracking the Underworld: Picture-in-Picture Experience

Filmmakers’ Commentary

5 Featurettes

Blooper Reel

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS BONUS FEATURES

4K ULTRA HD

Franchise Recap

Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY

Underworld: Blood Wars – The Official Movie Graphic Novel

The Evolution of Selene

Building a Blood War

Old & New Blood

The Evil Evolved

