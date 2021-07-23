Star Kate Beckinsale may have very recently cast doubt on another installment happening, but for all you Underworld fans out there, the five-film saga tracing the generational war between vampires and Lycans is coming to 4K in a box set burdened with a ton of special features on October 5.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Blade reboot may have only recently landed a director, but if you can't wait that long to see leather-clad hordes of the bloodsucking undead do battle, then the adventures of Beckinsale's Selene should make for a perfectly acceptable substitute, not to mention a somewhat fitting one after the lead revealed she lobbied for a potential crossover with Wesley Snipes' version of the Daywalker.
The Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection includes both the theatrical and extended version of the first installment, along with sequels Evolution, Rise of the Lycans, Awakening, and Blood Wars, all niftily presented in a collectible slipcase. Among the bevy of bonus features are alternate scenes left on the cutting room floor, director and cast commentaries, outtakes, storyboards, and a number of behind the scenes featurettes including The Hybrid Theory, The War Rages On, Bloodlines: From Script to Screen, Making Monsters Roar, Building a Saga, Music and Mayhem, The Evolution of Selene and many, many more, while you can also relive your mid-2000s angst thanks to music videos from artists such as Finch and Atreyu.
Created by Len Wiseman, Kevin Grevioux, and Danny McBride, Underworld revolved around the battle for supremacy between vampires and the Lycans, which saw Selene make a lot of enemies and forge just as many tenuous alliances, while Rise of the Lycans even opted to take the prequel route midway through the series. Critics were hardly falling over themselves to praise the movies, but over half a billion dollars in box office takings made it perfectly clear that Underworld has plenty of fans.
The limited-edition Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection will be a must-buy for completionists when it becomes available on October 5. Check out the full list of special features and boxset art below:
UNDERWORLD BONUS FEATURES
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical & Extended Versions of the Film (both 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos)
- Alternate Flashbacks (4K HDR)
- Theatrical Trailer
BLU-RAY
- Extended Version of the Film
- Director & Cast Commentary
- Fang vs. Fiction Documentary
- 7 Featurettes
- Outtakes
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Music Video: “Worms of the Earth” by Finch
UNDERWORLD: EVOLUTION BONUS FEATURES
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical Trailer
BLU-RAY
- Director & Filmmakers’ Commentary
- The Hybrid Theory
- The War Rages On
- Bloodlines: From Script to Screen
- Making Monsters Roar
- Building a Saga
- Music and Mayhem
- Music Video: “Her Portrait in Black” by Atreyu
UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS BONUS FEATURES
4K ULTRA HD
- Rise of the Lycans: Inside the Castle Walls
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY
- Behind the Castle Walls: Picture-in-Picture Experience
- Filmmaker Commentary
- 3 Featurettes
- Music Video: "Deathclub (Wes Borland / Renholder Remix)" by William Control feat. Matt Skiba
UNDERWORLD: AWAKENING BONUS FEATURES
4K ULTRA HD
- Underworld: Endless War 3-Part Animated Series (with stereo DTS-HD MA English audio)
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY
- Cracking the Underworld: Picture-in-Picture Experience
- Filmmakers’ Commentary
- 5 Featurettes
- Blooper Reel
UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS BONUS FEATURES
4K ULTRA HD
- Franchise Recap
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY
- Underworld: Blood Wars – The Official Movie Graphic Novel
- The Evolution of Selene
- Building a Blood War
- Old & New Blood
- The Evil Evolved
KEEP READING: Here's How to Watch the 'Underworld' Movies in Order (Chronologically and By Release Date)
Let’s talk about the conclusion to M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie.