The Big Picture Underworld was heavily influenced by The Matrix, with vampires dodging bullets in cool slow-motion scenes.

The movie series evolved past Matrix similarities to create a rich lore spanning centuries and the future.

During production, director Len Wiseman doubted Underworld's success, thinking it would go straight to video.

You can hardly be in the same room as Scott Speedman and not talk about Underworld. As he stopped by Collider's Media Studio at this year's SDCC, the actor sat down with Perri Nemiroff to talk about his new horror series Teacup and spent some time dishing on the vampire and werewolf franchise that kicked off in 2003 and still has a legion of fans to this day.

During the interview, Speedman talked about his experience on the set of Underworld and how some mainstream action movies responded to trends going on in the early aughts. The actor revealed what kinds of lessons he learned from being on the set of a movie that became such a popular franchise:

"Well, look, that was the first time in 2003 that we were all doing 'The Matrix' kind of stuff, and there was a lot of wire work, and all that kind of stuff. But it was my first time doing it. We were using a green screen back then, and I remember doing a scene in a car and it was a two-page dialogue scene and the car wasn't moving. It was all the stuff that's supposed to be happening. It was really challenging to figure that out, and I did not figure it out there, but it was the start of using your 'imagination,' which I don't have a lot of. That was the start of trying to figure out that kind of world and we've all obviously, look around, we've leaned into that even more and more and more and more. So that's the kind of skill set I took away from that."

'Underworld' Had a Lot of 'Matrix' Elements

Image via Sony Pictures

Underworld chronicled a never-ending fight between vampires and lycans. Speedman was at the center of it as a hybrid that falls in love with Selene (Kate Beckinsale). As Speedman mentioned, it was easy to see that initially the franchise was heavily influenced by The Matrix, with vampires sporting vinyl attire, dodging bullets and looking cool in slow motion. However, the movie series evolved past that and managed to create a lore that took viewers back centuries in time in Underworld: Rise of the Lycans and far into the future with Underworld: Awakening.

This isn't the only revelation that the Underworld team has made to Collider. Last year, while the first movie celebrated its 20th anniversary, director Len Wiseman (Swamp Thing) revealed that, during production, he had a hard time believing that the movie would be a success. He was a first-time director with a $16 million budget that needed to make Underworld look like a blockbuster, which made him think the movie would go straight to video and never make it to the big screen. Needless to say, the reality couldn't be more different from that.