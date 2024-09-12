Disney may have made waves with last year's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, but the entertainment juggernaut isn't the only one obsessed with lovestruck creatures of the sea. Before Halle Bailey mesmerized audiences with her dazzling performance in the story that jumpstarted Disney's animated renaissance of the 90s, acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold delivered his own fairy tale romance with 2020's Undine. An adaptation of the popular myth by the same name, the film follows a sea nymph in contemporary Berlin who must love a man to become human but also kill that man if he is unfaithful, resulting in a far darker, more realistic take on the classic mermaid storyline.

The latest in a long history of librettos, plays, and even a ballet about undines, Petzold's film has garnered critical acclaim in the years since its release, with many critics, in particular, praising Undine's mystical atmosphere and spellbinding leads. However, the film's slow pacing also led to a mixed reaction among audience members unfamiliar with the movie's more obscure mythology. That said, fans curious about the legendary water spirits can also check out the 2009 film Ondine, a Colin Farrell-led Irish drama featuring the underwater fable prominently. In both movies, humans are forced to grapple with the lethal implications of their oceanic heroines, though Undine has been recognized more recently. In 2020, the film won the Arab Critics' Award for European films in addition to lead actress Paula Beer earning a Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin Film Festival, assuring potential viewers that the film delivers on its outlandish premise.

What Is 'Undine' About?

'Undine' (2020)

The film centers on Beer's aptly named Undine Wibeau, a freelance lecturing historian for Berlin's Märkisches Museum who soon finds herself entangled in an increasingly fraught love triangle. In fact, from the first moments of Petzold's film, fans are treated to a tense, emotionally charged atmosphere sustained throughout the film that contrasts the balance of comedy and tragedy in Petzold's latest work, the 2023 film Afire. The movie opens with Undine at a café directly beside the museum, where her boyfriend, Johannes (Jacob Matschenz), reveals he is actually married and breaks up with her. As this betrayal violates the basic conditions of Undine's humanity, she urges him to reconsider, promising to return to him after her lecture is finished. But when she does, Johannes has disappeared, activating Undine's need to kill him.

Both Beer and Matschenz earn their praise for these performances, as Beer skillfully balances Undine's intense devotion and understated longing with the self-effacing air that Matschenz employs to charismatically portray his infidelity, though the two don't feature in the same frame for long. Shortly after Undine's return, she encounters Franz Rogowski's Christoph, a professional diver who wanted to meet Undine after attending her impressive lecture on Berlin's urban development, and the two quickly fall in love. Here, Beer fully embraces her character's giddiness for romance with Rogowski's golden retriever of a boyfriend. The film spends much of its first half portraying the pair's growing relationship, treating audiences to heartwarming scenes of Christoph running after Undine on the train, lying close to her in bed, and listening to her urban histories with rapt, adoring attention.

'Undine' Offers a Dark, Contemporary Take on Its Fairy Tale Origins

While Undine undeniably distinguishes itself from a classical fairy tale with its contemporary Berlin setting, Petzold's film does share superficial similarities to the story audiences know and love. For one, both Disney's The Little Mermaid and Undine share an almost identical premise in the abstract, centering on fiery-haired, young women of the sea who need to fall in love with a human to remain on the land. However, Undine's more mature focus also necessitates the kind of dark details that Disney cut out of The Little Mermaid's original story. Despite the title character's Disney-worthy romance in its first half, things quickly unravel when Undine and Christoph encounter Johannes and his wife on a walk through the city, prompting Christoph's jealousy mere scenes before a diving accident that leaves him in a comatose state.

Reeling from this injury and the loss of the love that can keep her human, Undine is forced to punish the betrayal that effectively banishes her from land, visiting Johannes at his home at night and horrifically drowning him in his pool. What's most fascinating about this scene, however, is the lack of outright violence. While a heroine murdering her unfaithful lover is undoubtedly a darker storyline than a Disney animated movie would adopt, Undine doesn't dwell on its obligation to death. Undine murders Johannes bloodlessly, holding his head below the water as he gargles for breath, and afterward, she walks calmly away. The character's lack of reaction is certainly eerie. But the movie's sole murder isn't played for shock value or made inherently gory, demonstrating how Petzold's restraint prevents Undine from becoming the sort of R-rated horror remake Hollywood releases to poke fun at its traditionally kid-friendly stories.

Instead, Undine's lack of bloodshed maintains the film's romantic tone by refusing to emphasize the killing Undine is obligated to commit by virtue of her Nereid identity, refocusing the narrative on tragic love in a departure from similar mermaid-adjacent stories. In Ondine, for instance, the magic of the story is broken completely by the film's ending, where Ondine (Alicja Bachleda-Curuś) reveals she is not a magical creature but an escaped criminal masquerading as a fairy tale to win sympathy. In a reversal of Undine's dramatic trajectory, Ondine begins as a fairy tale when Syracuse pulls the eponymous woman up from the ocean in a fishing net but ends as a realist drama. In comparison, Undine begins with a grounded break-up scene, but supernatural developments in Christoph and Undine's relationship soon reaffirm Petzold's magical premise.

‘Undine’ Mixes Mythology With the Messiness of Modern Relationships

Even if their story isn't as outwardly romantic as Prince Eric and one of Disney's most iconic princesses, Undine's main couple still benefits from the magic of the movie's myth. Beginning around the time of Christoph's accident, Petzold uses Undine's supernatural identity to develop an impossible, preternatural bond between the movie's leads. Before Undine has learned of Christoph's accident, but ostensibly after it took place, for instance, she receives a call from him asking about her relationship with Johannes. He also later wakes up at around the same time as Undine kills her former lover, and two years after she returns to the sea, Christoph even sees Undine underwater, though her body doesn't show up on his camera. Only during his final dive is Christoph able to confirm Undine is really there when she appears to return the figurine diver he gifted her from their first meeting.

As a result, this inexplicable bond between the film's leads adopts a poignant significance in Petzold's final act, representing the fairy tale love that Christoph must put in his past to start a family with his new partner, Monika (Maryam Zaree), and their unborn child. This mature act of moving on supports the film's adult tone while also cementing its place as a romantic tragedy, utilizing Undine's practical handling of its supernatural themes to question if old fables can survive a modern setting. Although not as dynamic as The Little Mermaid's live-action movie musical, Petzold's use of Bach's Concerto in D Minor throughout the film likewise proves to be equally haunting and hypnotic, contributing to the film's unreal quality until Undine's loss puts all dreams of fantasy and enchantment to rest.

