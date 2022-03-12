During its panel in SXSW today, Prime Video revealed a first look into Season 2 of Undone, the critically acclaimed and genre-bending series starring Rosa Salazar. The clips provide a little insight into what we can expect from the new season, and some revelations Alma (Salazar) will have about the car accident that changed her life. In Season 1, Alma started to experience time differently after a car crash, and her ethereal journey through time seems to be directly connected to her father's death.

The clips reveal Alma going through a mind-bending and shocking experience with her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral), which puts both siblings on an equal footing. They also suggest that this season will see Alma and Becca confronting their mother Camila (Constance Marie) about a mysterious stranger in her past.

Another arc we can expect to see in Season 2 is Alma and Becca joining forces (and powers) to investigate and dig into their family's past, and that involves talking to relatives and visiting their memories in order to find missing links — all of that in the breathtaking animated style we've come to know and love.

Undone is directed by Hisko Hulsing (Cobain: Montage of Heck), who utilizes a variety of mediums, including oil painting on canvas, to render the backgrounds. The series is made through the use of rotoscope animation — the first time this is done in episodic television. A team of artists and painters from animation studio Submarine brings animation elements to life, while the rotoscoping elements are handled by Minnow Mountain, the same team that brought to life the Richard Linklater film A Scanner Darkly. Undone hails from creators Kate Purdy (Cougar Town) and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman).

Prime Video premieres Season 2 of Undone globally on April 29.

From acclaimed creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) comes Undone, a half-hour, genre-bending animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar), a 28 year old living in San Antonio, Texas alongside her mother Camila (Constance Marie) and sister Becca (Angelique Cabral). After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father Jacob’s (Bob Odenkirk) death. In Season Two, Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her—until she finally convinces her sister Becca to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today. They realize by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better.

